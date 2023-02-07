Read full article on original website
Bike Night returned to Cape Coral
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Hundreds of bikers and people flooded the Southeast 47th Terrace in Cape Coral Saturday night. Bike Night was scheduled for October 2022 but it was pushed back due to Hurricane Ian. The event was back in full swing, inviting locals, vendors, musicians and, of course,...
