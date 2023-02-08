ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Unless you’re looking for a fresh blanket of snow this weekend, there’s a good chance you’re going to love our weather. We start Saturday off with some clouds, and perhaps a lingering lake snow shower, but that will be short-lived. A sprawling area of high pressure will be building in over the Great Lakes, clearing out skies out and leading to some nice afternoon sun on Saturday. We’ll keep much of that around on Sunday, with some high clouds spreading north from a system well to our south. Saturday will be the chillier weekend day with daytime highs in the 30s, then jumping well into the 40s on Sunday.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO