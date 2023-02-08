Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What You Need to Know Before Selling Your First Home in Rochester, NYKyleHiscockRERochester, NY
Rochester’s Gate House RestaurantIna Eats InRochester, NY
Top 3 Affordable Restaurants in Rochester, NYIna Eats InRochester, NY
What Tasks Should You Complete After Closing On Your Home In Rochester, NY?KyleHiscockRERochester, NY
Boston Greece Flight PricesmaltaBoston, MA
Related
websterontheweb.com
The Village of Webster is planning a country music festival
I’m very excited about the news that came across my email box a few days ago: the Village of Webster is thinking seriously about putting together a country music festival. I think this is a great idea. I mean, the Webster Jazz Fest has been a tremendous success every year, so why not dip into another musical genre, and a very popular one at that?
WHEC TV-10
Superintendents address ‘racially-charged’ incident at Fairport-Victor basketball game
VICTOR, N.Y. – A group of Victor Senior High Students made racist noises when a Black Fairport student was shooting foul shots. In a joint statement from the heads of both school districts, the superintendents say this happened during a varsity game Wednesday night. “After school officials from both...
“Racially offensive noises” made during Victor vs. Fairport boys basketball game
A joint letter sent out Thursday from the Victor Central School District and Fairport Central School District gave details of a racially-charged situation that occurred at the Victor vs. Fairport Boys Varsity basketball team Wednesday evening.
wxxinews.org
How four local Black-led organizations plan to transform their neighborhoods
Four local Black-led organizations will be using nearly two million dollars in funding to transform their neighborhoods. We hear about their plans for youth development, arts, culture, housing, and anti-violence initiatives in Rochester. Our guests:. Reenah Golden, founder of the Avenue Blackbox Theatre. Olivia Kassoum-Amadou, executive director of Cameron Community...
Buzzer beater highlights this week’s Section V Best
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With time winding down in overtime, Victor’s Hope Stone knocked down a floater from beyond the arc to lift the Blue Devils to a 49-48 win over Hilton. Student-athletes from School of the Arts, Avon, Gananda, and Churchville-Chili also made the list.
newyorkupstate.com
Philip Seymour Hoffman statue gets permanent home in Upstate NY
A statue of Oscar-winning actor Philip Seymour Hoffman is getting a permanent home in Upstate New York. WROC reports a statue of the late movie star has been donated to the George Eastman Museum in Rochester, N.Y. The bronze sculpture shows Hoffman as if he’s walking towards the Dryden Theatre, located at the museum near his hometown.
Starpoint wrestling season canceled due to "serious allegations"
The Starpoint Central School District announced Wednesday it has canceled the remainder of the 2022-2023 wrestling season due to "serious allegations" against members of the team.
Joeval’s Formalwear to close, will have ‘retirement sale’
Joeval's Bridal across the street will remain open.
Newark parents, tell us your story about barriers to school attendance
Newark Public Schools has a history of poor attendance rates and chronic absenteeism among its students. The pandemic disrupted student learning and in-person interactions, further eroding school attendance.To better understand the barriers to attendance, Chalkbeat Newark is looking to speak with students, parents, guardians, educators, and family members who know or have a student who’s missed school in a Newark public school and the challenges they face in getting there. ...
rochesterfirst.com
Rochester's Thursday Afternoon Forecast
Meteorologist Liam Healy details the wind risk for overnight Thursday into Friday. Meteorologist Liam Healy details the wind risk for overnight Thursday into Friday. High School Huddle: Primetime 585’s Karen and Gerard …. In one of our favorite and most important shows of the year, Karen and Gerard Iglesia...
‘It complements people who look like me’: First black woman to own building in Rochester renovates pre-Civil War landmark
While the building holds tremendous historical value it is also a reminder of a painful time in history.
13 WHAM
Couple shares story of another recent brawl inside Henrietta Dave & Buster's
Henrietta, N.Y. — 13WHAM has learned of another fight inside Dave & Buster's at Marketplace Mall, happening three weeks prior to Saturday's incident that led to an employee being injured and sent to the hospital. A date night turned into disaster for a Rochester couple Jan. 14. "I just...
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: A fine February weekend ahead
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Unless you’re looking for a fresh blanket of snow this weekend, there’s a good chance you’re going to love our weather. We start Saturday off with some clouds, and perhaps a lingering lake snow shower, but that will be short-lived. A sprawling area of high pressure will be building in over the Great Lakes, clearing out skies out and leading to some nice afternoon sun on Saturday. We’ll keep much of that around on Sunday, with some high clouds spreading north from a system well to our south. Saturday will be the chillier weekend day with daytime highs in the 30s, then jumping well into the 40s on Sunday.
Three businesses in Mt. Hope Plaza scenes of smash-and-grabs
Abyssinia Restaurant, Fortune Chinese Food, and Nail Design appeared to have had their windows smashed.
Top 3 Affordable Restaurants in Rochester, NY
With Valentines Day right around the corner and inflation at its peak, it’s important to remember that you don’t have to break the bank to spend the holidays with your significant other. Below are tasty yet affordable restaurants located in Rochester, NY that offer a variety of tasty dishes.
Wow! Rochester, New York Is Way Below Average In This Department
It is certainly not the standard that most in the Rochester and Upstate New York area are used to.
Rakeem Lane found guilty in Chili Avenue murder
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The man arrested for a fatal April 2022 shooting on Chili Avenue in Rochester was found guilty of second degree murder Thursday. Investigators say Rakeem Lane, 33, was arrested in June of 2022, after shooting Javon Sampson in the head on April 9. Sampson died nine days after the shooting. According […]
Rochester’s Gate House Restaurant
The Gate House in Rochester, New York is a restaurant that offers a wide variety of delicious meals for all types of diners. The restaurant is located in the heart of downtown Rochester and is a popular spot for locals and visitors alike. The Gate House menu offers a large selection of appetizers, entrees, sandwiches, salads, and desserts.
Bed Bath & Beyond closing Victor, Henrietta stores
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Bed Bath & Beyond has announced a new round of store closures. This time, the Victor and Henrietta locations are on the list. The Bed Bath & Beyond locations at 20 Square Drive and Market Square Plaza are among the 150 Bed Bath & Beyond and buybuy BABY stores going out […]
“New Hope” for pet-owners looking for veterinary appointments
New Hope Veterinary Wellness Center aims to bring a "new hope" to pet-owners having trouble booking veterinary appointments.
Comments / 0