Honeoye Falls, NY

websterontheweb.com

The Village of Webster is planning a country music festival

I’m very excited about the news that came across my email box a few days ago: the Village of Webster is thinking seriously about putting together a country music festival. I think this is a great idea. I mean, the Webster Jazz Fest has been a tremendous success every year, so why not dip into another musical genre, and a very popular one at that?
WEBSTER, NY
wxxinews.org

How four local Black-led organizations plan to transform their neighborhoods

Four local Black-led organizations will be using nearly two million dollars in funding to transform their neighborhoods. We hear about their plans for youth development, arts, culture, housing, and anti-violence initiatives in Rochester. Our guests:. Reenah Golden, founder of the Avenue Blackbox Theatre. Olivia Kassoum-Amadou, executive director of Cameron Community...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Buzzer beater highlights this week’s Section V Best

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With time winding down in overtime, Victor’s Hope Stone knocked down a floater from beyond the arc to lift the Blue Devils to a 49-48 win over Hilton. Student-athletes from School of the Arts, Avon, Gananda, and Churchville-Chili also made the list.
VICTOR, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Philip Seymour Hoffman statue gets permanent home in Upstate NY

A statue of Oscar-winning actor Philip Seymour Hoffman is getting a permanent home in Upstate New York. WROC reports a statue of the late movie star has been donated to the George Eastman Museum in Rochester, N.Y. The bronze sculpture shows Hoffman as if he’s walking towards the Dryden Theatre, located at the museum near his hometown.
ROCHESTER, NY
Chalkbeat

Newark parents, tell us your story about barriers to school attendance

Newark Public Schools has a history of poor attendance rates and chronic absenteeism among its students. The pandemic disrupted student learning and in-person interactions, further eroding school attendance.To better understand the barriers to attendance, Chalkbeat Newark is looking to speak with students, parents, guardians, educators, and family members who know or have a student who’s missed school in a Newark public school and the challenges they face in getting there.   ...
NEWARK, NY
rochesterfirst.com

Rochester's Thursday Afternoon Forecast

Meteorologist Liam Healy details the wind risk for overnight Thursday into Friday. Meteorologist Liam Healy details the wind risk for overnight Thursday into Friday. High School Huddle: Primetime 585’s Karen and Gerard …. In one of our favorite and most important shows of the year, Karen and Gerard Iglesia...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather: A fine February weekend ahead

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Unless you’re looking for a fresh blanket of snow this weekend, there’s a good chance you’re going to love our weather. We start Saturday off with some clouds, and perhaps a lingering lake snow shower, but that will be short-lived. A sprawling area of high pressure will be building in over the Great Lakes, clearing out skies out and leading to some nice afternoon sun on Saturday. We’ll keep much of that around on Sunday, with some high clouds spreading north from a system well to our south. Saturday will be the chillier weekend day with daytime highs in the 30s, then jumping well into the 40s on Sunday.
ROCHESTER, NY
Ina Eats In

Top 3 Affordable Restaurants in Rochester, NY

With Valentines Day right around the corner and inflation at its peak, it’s important to remember that you don’t have to break the bank to spend the holidays with your significant other. Below are tasty yet affordable restaurants located in Rochester, NY that offer a variety of tasty dishes.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Rakeem Lane found guilty in Chili Avenue murder

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The man arrested for a fatal April 2022 shooting on Chili Avenue in Rochester was found guilty of second degree murder Thursday. Investigators say Rakeem Lane, 33, was arrested in June of 2022, after shooting Javon Sampson in the head on April 9. Sampson died nine days after the shooting. According […]
ROCHESTER, NY
Ina Eats In

Rochester’s Gate House Restaurant

The Gate House in Rochester, New York is a restaurant that offers a wide variety of delicious meals for all types of diners. The restaurant is located in the heart of downtown Rochester and is a popular spot for locals and visitors alike. The Gate House menu offers a large selection of appetizers, entrees, sandwiches, salads, and desserts.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Bed Bath & Beyond closing Victor, Henrietta stores

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Bed Bath & Beyond has announced a new round of store closures. This time, the Victor and Henrietta locations are on the list. The Bed Bath & Beyond locations at 20 Square Drive and Market Square Plaza are among the 150 Bed Bath & Beyond and buybuy BABY stores going out […]
HENRIETTA, NY

