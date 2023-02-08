Read full article on original website
qcitymetro.com
Charlotte Mecklenburg Library hosts program to help Black people trace their roots
This is what Kevin Graham often asks other Black people to stir an interest in tracing their family roots — a task that many find difficult to accomplish. On Feb. 11, Graham will be a speaker at the upcoming Rewriting the Stolen Stories of the Graham and Shipp Families program hosted by Charlotte Mecklenburg Library. With help from a similar program in Lincoln County, Graham was able to learn more of his family’s history.
wccbcharlotte.com
Mecklenburg County Mugshots February 9th
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Thursday, February 9th. *All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
WBTV
Charlotte’s first public park reopens soon after a nearly $6 million makeover
When it’s an emergency, timing is everything. That’s what 911 is for. But what if your call isn’t answered in seconds?. The crash took place late Tuesday afternoon near Hurley Elementary School on Jack Brown Road. Multiple students, driver taken to hospital after bus crash in Salisbury.
Neighbors concerned after homeless camp forms next to apartment complex on Sugar Creek
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Residents in the Sugar Creek area of Charlotte have been divided on an issue. A homeless camp popped up on the 1000 block of West Sugar Creek Road, which is near Merlane Drive and not far from Interstate 85. Sugar Creek continues to change. It's been...
qcitymetro.com
‘A Blessing in disguise’: Beatties Ford Road flower shop moving after 40-plus years
Stepping inside Stroud’s Flowers is like stepping into the past. From the stained glass window out front that reads “Stroud’s” to the old piano in the lobby, the floral shop is filled with nostalgia and the sweet aroma of its blooms. Gerardo and Nancy Stroud opened...
Mecklenburg County awarded funds to help with support emergency food and shelter efforts
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Mecklenburg County was awarded $500,170 to support emergency food and shelter efforts, according to United Way of Greater Charlotte. United Way of Greater Charlotte said the funds are part of the Emergency Food and Shelter Program, which is administered by FEMA and intended to help those experiencing hunger and homelessness in the United States.
CMS teacher suspended after grabbing and cursing at student
A video shared on social media shows a teacher in Charlotte grabbing a student and yelling at them, and now Channel 9 has learned that the teacher is on paid leave.
WBTV
Mecklenburg County’s first Black female prosecutor, community advocate Shirley Fulton dies
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Shirley Fulton, the first Black female prosecutor in Mecklenburg County and the first Black woman on the Superior Court bench in North Carolina, has died. She was 71. During her more than 20 years of service in the court, she was an assistant district attorney, a...
Charlotte woman snags $1M lottery win on Quick Pick ticket
After claiming her prize at HQ, she took home a grand total of $712,503 after taxes.
abccolumbia.com
SLED: NC man wanted for murder unlawfully entered South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— SLED agents charged James Thomas Pratt, 60, as a Fugitive from Justice for a crime he committed in another state. Authorities say on Feb. 1 Pratt unlawfully entered South Carolina while fleeing and avoiding prosecution from North Carolina for murder. The Fort Mill man has an outstanding warrant.
VIDEO: Carjacker crashes into car with mom, child inside in Charlotte, North Carolina
The crash ended in the Belmont neighborhood and started about eleven miles away in University City.
CMPD: Woman dies days after crash in grocery store parking lot
CMPD says a woman has died ten days after a crash in a Food Lion parking lot.
Green Book Legacy: Charlotte’s Original Chicken n’ Ribs
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Long before Yelp or Google reviews there was a different tool to help people find spots where all races were welcome. The Negro Motorist Green Book was published for more than 30 years as a nationwide source sold at gas stations to help people navigate segregated America in the Jim Crow […]
spectrumlocalnews.com
Cold Case Update: Arrest made in killing of Charlotte mom and son in 1980s
A man in his 60s is now charged in the decades-old killings of a Charlotte mother and her 10-year-old son, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said Friday. With the help of multiple labs and agencies, authorities could connect James Pratt, 62, to the incident, investigators said. Law enforcement then arrested Pratt at a hotel in York County, South Carolina.
tourcounsel.com
Eastland Mall | Shopping mall in Charlotte, North Carolina
Eastland Mall was a shopping mall in Charlotte, North Carolina. The center opened on July 30, 1975, as the then-largest mall in North Carolina with three anchor department stores, Belk, J.C. Penney, and Ivey's. A Sears, Roebuck and Company store joined four years later. The mall was owned by Glimcher...
Witnesses: Woman assaulted near south Charlotte Quail Corners Harris Teeter
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded Tuesday morning to a physical assault at a South Charlotte shopping center. A Queen City News crew came across the scene, where two police cars and a Charlotte Fire Department truck were on scene, and noticed a victim with what appeared to be an ice pack […]
2 killed, 2 hurt in south Charlotte wreck, MEDIC says
Two people were killed and two were hurt Friday afternoon in a south Charlotte wreck, MEDIC said.
WBTV
Four vehicles stolen off of east Charlotte car dealership lot
A key part of Central Avenue through the heart of Plaza Midwood will be closed to traffic for weeks due to emergency repairs on a pipe. Kannapolis Police dealing with murders of two teens, three suspects are all juveniles in unrelated cases. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A 14 and...
Taste of Charlotte food festival returns to Tryon Street this spring
Charlotte’s largest food festival will return to Tryon Street in Uptown this spring, organizers announced on its social media pages on Wednesday.
newyorkbeacon.com
Proud Dad Celebrates Son Who Became a Pilot After 11 Years of Studying
Nationwide — Delante Sykes, who wanted to become a pilot since he was 2 years old, has achieved his childhood dream after studying for 11 years. His proud dad is celebrating his success. “Proud Dad Moment Alert. My son was selected in the 1st round of the airline draft...
