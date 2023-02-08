ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mecklenburg County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
qcitymetro.com

Charlotte Mecklenburg Library hosts program to help Black people trace their roots

This is what Kevin Graham often asks other Black people to stir an interest in tracing their family roots — a task that many find difficult to accomplish. On Feb. 11, Graham will be a speaker at the upcoming Rewriting the Stolen Stories of the Graham and Shipp Families program hosted by Charlotte Mecklenburg Library. With help from a similar program in Lincoln County, Graham was able to learn more of his family’s history.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Mecklenburg County awarded funds to help with support emergency food and shelter efforts

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Mecklenburg County was awarded $500,170 to support emergency food and shelter efforts, according to United Way of Greater Charlotte. United Way of Greater Charlotte said the funds are part of the Emergency Food and Shelter Program, which is administered by FEMA and intended to help those experiencing hunger and homelessness in the United States.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
abccolumbia.com

SLED: NC man wanted for murder unlawfully entered South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— SLED agents charged James Thomas Pratt, 60, as a Fugitive from Justice for a crime he committed in another state. Authorities say on Feb. 1 Pratt unlawfully entered South Carolina while fleeing and avoiding prosecution from North Carolina for murder. The Fort Mill man has an outstanding warrant.
FORT MILL, SC
Queen City News

Green Book Legacy: Charlotte’s Original Chicken n’ Ribs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Long before Yelp or Google reviews there was a different tool to help people find spots where all races were welcome. The Negro Motorist Green Book was published for more than 30 years as a nationwide source sold at gas stations to help people navigate segregated America in the Jim Crow […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Cold Case Update: Arrest made in killing of Charlotte mom and son in 1980s

A man in his 60s is now charged in the decades-old killings of a Charlotte mother and her 10-year-old son, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said Friday. With the help of multiple labs and agencies, authorities could connect James Pratt, 62, to the incident, investigators said. Law enforcement then arrested Pratt at a hotel in York County, South Carolina.
CHARLOTTE, NC
tourcounsel.com

Eastland Mall | Shopping mall in Charlotte, North Carolina

Eastland Mall was a shopping mall in Charlotte, North Carolina. The center opened on July 30, 1975, as the then-largest mall in North Carolina with three anchor department stores, Belk, J.C. Penney, and Ivey's. A Sears, Roebuck and Company store joined four years later. The mall was owned by Glimcher...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Four vehicles stolen off of east Charlotte car dealership lot

A key part of Central Avenue through the heart of Plaza Midwood will be closed to traffic for weeks due to emergency repairs on a pipe. Kannapolis Police dealing with murders of two teens, three suspects are all juveniles in unrelated cases. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A 14 and...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy