Read full article on original website
Related
890kdxu.com
20 Slogans For Utah That Are Brutally Honest
Currently, Utah has the slogan of LIFE ELEVATED. It's a pretty darn good slogan if you ask me. But does LIFE ELEVATED really encapsulate the full Utah experience? Are we all just a collection of tall mountains and fresh snow?. No. We are more than just our topography. We are...
Utah's drought status drops dramatically over month, year
While most of Utah is still under the effects of the current drought, conditions have improved dramatically over the past month thanks to the nonstop snow that seems to be falling across the state.
890kdxu.com
Reasons Utah Sucks! (if you’re thinking of moving here)
Utah is having a HUGE influx of move-ins and if you're considering moving in... let me tell you why you DO NOT want to move to Utah!. 1. EVERYONE is required to donate 10% of their income to the Mormon church. When you cross the border into Utah, you fill...
Utah city ranked as LEAST glamorous in the country
Glamorous might not be the first word that pops into your head when you think of Utah but one area, in particular, has been ranked as the least glamorous city in the U.S.
Phys.org
Wet La Nina winter likely to bring more water into Lake Powell
One of the Colorado River's two major reservoirs is expected to collect better than average runoff this year, thanks to an unusually wet La Nina pattern that dropped a deluge of snow up and down the basin. Lake Powell, the nation's second-largest reservoir that sits on the border of Utah...
DWR issues emergency statewide ban on ‘shed hunting’ amid harsh winter conditions
The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR) has announced a statewide emergency closure to "shed hunting" in an effort to help wintering big game, particularly deer populations. The last time shed hunting was prohibited in Utah was 2017.
5 Important Things I Learned Driving To Salt Lake City From Twin Falls
I was born and raised in Utah and hopefully, you don't judge me too harshly for that. I still have a lot of family members down in Salt Lake City so I've made the drive dozens of times over the last 15 years. What Is The Drive Like From Idaho...
dailyutahchronicle.com
What Utah Lawmakers are Doing to Address Water Issues and the Great Salt Lake Crisis
As Utah continues to face a historic drought, lawmakers are trying to address drying lakes and water rights. Utah state legislators named last week of the legislative session “Water Week” to discuss these issues and pass legislation to solve ongoing water issues. The Great Salt Lake reached historically...
What Utah energy source did U.S. energy secretary call the ‘holy grail?’
U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm visited Utah on the heels of President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address. She highlighted the nation’s — and Utah’s — vast potential for geothermal as a source of clean energy.
kslnewsradio.com
Course certification now required for OHV driving on Utah public land
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah is now enforcing a law requiring an educational course for off-highway vehicles. The state requires the course certification for all off-highway vehicle (OHV) drivers intending to drive on public land. Operators of type one, two and three OHVs as well as drivers of off-highway...
Utah’s Tiger Trout State Record Broken Twice in One Week
The state of Utah has announced a new tiger trout record. A fisherman named Fatu Katoa hauled the massive hybrid fish through an ice fishing hole on December 30, 2022. It edged out the previous record by a mere half of an inch. Katoa later released the trout back into Joe’s Valley Reservoir, according to the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (UDWR).
890kdxu.com
The 10 Most Stolen Cars In Utah
If you have had your car stolen in the state of Utah in 2022, you're not alone. Hundreds of vehicles are stolen every year in the state of Utah, and every year the National Insurance Crime Bureau or NICB compiles an annual auto theft report detailing America's top 10 most stolen vehicles in each state.
How gun commerce has changed in Utah since 2010
Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in Utah since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Gephardt Daily
Gephardt Podcast: The race to rescue the Great Salt Lake; why a renowned Utah researcher says it may not be too late
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 8, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Dr. Bonnie K. Baxter, PhD, professor of genetics and astrobiology at Westminster College is also the director of the school’s Great Salt Lake Institute. Considered a foremost expert on the study of saline environments and ancient microbial life...
lehifreepress.com
Essential Facts & Figures for New Utah Residents
If you’re considering moving to Utah, get all the essential facts before arriving in your new home. There are several cities where anyone can start a family, build a career, or get a college education. Review the following points before you move to the Beehive State. Personal preferences and...
This Restaurant Slices Up The Best Pizza In Utah
Reader's Digest lists the best pizza in every state
DWR institutes emergency closure of antler shed hunting season across Utah
UTAH — This year’s above-average snow totals have been a plus for many areas of Utah, but it hasn’t come without its downsides. Local wildlife continues to have problems trying […]
Utah reaches annual snowpack normal 2 months early. What happens next?
This weekend’s storm pumped more than 1 foot of snow in parts of the Cottonwood canyons, and helped Utah’s mountain snowpack reach its seasonal normal along the way.
utah.gov
Utah Argues in Favor of the Northwestern Band of Shoshone Nation’s Hunting and Fishing Rights in 9th Circut Court of Appeals
Yesterday, Utah Constitutional Defense Assistant Attorney General Lance Sorenson argued in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit that the Northwestern Band of Shoshone Nation, one of eight federally recognized tribes in Utah, be allowed to hunt and fish on their ancestral territory, including in parts of Idaho, according to the Fort Bridger Treaty of 1868.
890kdxu.com
Southern Utah Restaurants SO GOOD they should be franchised!
Southern Utah is home to some AMAZING restaurants, and here's a list of some that I think should become the next BIG franchise!. Yes, hibachi restaurants already exist everywhere, but SAKURA has to be the best! Here in St. George, they ALWAYS have huge wait times. And for good reason! The food is awesome and the experience is fun! Bring Sakura across the nation! It deserves it!
Comments / 0