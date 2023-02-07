ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

She review – enthralling scenes from the seven ages of women

In the Seven Ages of Man speech from As You Like It, Shakespeare tracks the stages of life from infancy to the second childishness that comes with old age. This collection of short plays by Anthony Clark takes the phases as stimulus for seven scenes but maps them on to women of different classes and experiences. Together, they form an eloquent meditation on life, mortality and the passing of time, reflecting on the state of the world and our intrinsic desire to make it a better place.
The Crusader Newspaper

WHO ARE THE REAL ENEMIES OF THE BLACK COMMUNITY?

The United States just celebrated the 94th anniversary of the birth of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., who lost his life in a fight for equality of the races and the brotherhood of man. Since he was cut down on April 4, 1968, Black people have made a lot of progress, but they [we] have also gone backward in some areas due to enemies of the community.
crimereads.com

Capturing the Voice—and Honesty—of Adolescence

I am not known as a young adult author, but I have published two novels about an adolescent character. Travis Hollister is, in the first book, 12 years old, and in the second, nineteen. The novels, Sweet Dream Baby and Night Letter, are really one story, or the stories of two years in Travis’s life, with a gap of six years separating them.
MISSOURI STATE
owlcation.com

Kikuyu Traditional Religion

The Kikuyu people of Central Kenya believed in one God. They also had a concept of ‘being born again,’ and every child had to undergo a ritual of being born again to be a complete member of the community. When the firstborn child was ready for religious instructions,...
Walter Rhein

Opinion: Traditional Values Provide Nothing to Women

I run into a lot of single guys who lament the fact that they can’t get a date. So, I sit these guys down for a heart-to-heart conversation. “I’m a hardworking man with deeply held traditional values. There are a lot of women out there who don’t have their lives together. They could use a strong and reliable man like me.”
NME

Young Fathers: “Our new album is steeped in humanity”

An irresistible carnal energy courses through the music video for Young Fathers’ single ‘I Saw’. A wild visual explosion of flailing bodies and roaring flames, its climax depicts a circle of dancers who are transfixed by a raging fire pit; the track’s feverish choral chanting adding to this deep sense of the primal and a connection with a kind of ancient tribalism.
The Guardian

Church of England to consider use of gender-neutral terms for God

The Church of England is considering whether to stop referring to God as “he”, after priests asked to be allowed to use gender-neutral terms instead. The church said it would launch a new commission on the matter in the spring. Any potential alterations, which would mark a departure from traditional teachings dating back millennia, would have to be approved by synod, the Church’s decision-making body.
iheart.com

The Power of Culture: How 12ayo Brings a Unique Sound to the Music Industry

Integrating one's cultural background into musical work is a way to show one's originality while also strengthening ties to one's past. 12ayo is an East Los Angeles-based artist with Mexican and Salvadoran family backgrounds who makes use of the musical medium to explore and express his cultural heritage through his sound, visuals, and lyrics.
TheConversationAU

Prejudice, poor pay and the 'urinary leash': naming and claiming Australia's forgotten women scientists

Jane Carey’s new book Taking to the Field explores a paradox: women have been excluded from Australian science for many social and political reasons, but were also present and active within it from its earliest days. It’s a story of extraordinary achievements as well as struggles to gain recognition and fair treatment. Review: Taking to the Field: a History of Australian Women in Science - Jane Carey (Monash University Publishing) An array of fascinating and talented characters populates the book. One of the most controversial is Georgina King (1845-1932). Among her many other investigations, she questioned the accepted wisdom that human evolution...

