Read full article on original website
Related
She review – enthralling scenes from the seven ages of women
In the Seven Ages of Man speech from As You Like It, Shakespeare tracks the stages of life from infancy to the second childishness that comes with old age. This collection of short plays by Anthony Clark takes the phases as stimulus for seven scenes but maps them on to women of different classes and experiences. Together, they form an eloquent meditation on life, mortality and the passing of time, reflecting on the state of the world and our intrinsic desire to make it a better place.
Women Talking review – ensemble drama forefronts female experience of violence
This important film tells the story of a community battered by rape and patriarchal ideas, as a mainly female cast debate the repercussions of brutality
Black Mormon Told They Can't Marry White Members Because 'Seed is Cursed'
Former Mormon Channel Achenbach detailed her experiences to the "Mormon Stories Podcast."
WHO ARE THE REAL ENEMIES OF THE BLACK COMMUNITY?
The United States just celebrated the 94th anniversary of the birth of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., who lost his life in a fight for equality of the races and the brotherhood of man. Since he was cut down on April 4, 1968, Black people have made a lot of progress, but they [we] have also gone backward in some areas due to enemies of the community.
Disney slammed for 'anti-White propaganda' new The Proud Family reboot
The Disney show, 'The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder,' is receiving backlash over a rap in a recent episode featuring kids singing about reparations, arguing that America 'owes' black Americans.
'Pan-Africanist' professor seeks destruction of 'White' American economy through a 'political revolution'
Professor Melina Abdullah, who works at California State University, called for the destruction of White capitalist America on numerous occasions.
Native actor accused of using culture to exploit Indigenous girls
In the wake of former "Dances With Wolves" actor Nathan Chasing Horse's arrest, a local psychiatrist warns many may be vulnerable to cults of personality.
‘Jesus Revolution’: The True Story Behind the Movement Turned Hollywood Movie
'Jesus Revolution' is based on the true story of a religious movement popular in the '60s and '70s.
crimereads.com
Capturing the Voice—and Honesty—of Adolescence
I am not known as a young adult author, but I have published two novels about an adolescent character. Travis Hollister is, in the first book, 12 years old, and in the second, nineteen. The novels, Sweet Dream Baby and Night Letter, are really one story, or the stories of two years in Travis’s life, with a gap of six years separating them.
owlcation.com
Kikuyu Traditional Religion
The Kikuyu people of Central Kenya believed in one God. They also had a concept of ‘being born again,’ and every child had to undergo a ritual of being born again to be a complete member of the community. When the firstborn child was ready for religious instructions,...
Opinion: Traditional Values Provide Nothing to Women
I run into a lot of single guys who lament the fact that they can’t get a date. So, I sit these guys down for a heart-to-heart conversation. “I’m a hardworking man with deeply held traditional values. There are a lot of women out there who don’t have their lives together. They could use a strong and reliable man like me.”
NME
Young Fathers: “Our new album is steeped in humanity”
An irresistible carnal energy courses through the music video for Young Fathers’ single ‘I Saw’. A wild visual explosion of flailing bodies and roaring flames, its climax depicts a circle of dancers who are transfixed by a raging fire pit; the track’s feverish choral chanting adding to this deep sense of the primal and a connection with a kind of ancient tribalism.
Church of England to consider use of gender-neutral terms for God
The Church of England is considering whether to stop referring to God as “he”, after priests asked to be allowed to use gender-neutral terms instead. The church said it would launch a new commission on the matter in the spring. Any potential alterations, which would mark a departure from traditional teachings dating back millennia, would have to be approved by synod, the Church’s decision-making body.
iheart.com
The Power of Culture: How 12ayo Brings a Unique Sound to the Music Industry
Integrating one's cultural background into musical work is a way to show one's originality while also strengthening ties to one's past. 12ayo is an East Los Angeles-based artist with Mexican and Salvadoran family backgrounds who makes use of the musical medium to explore and express his cultural heritage through his sound, visuals, and lyrics.
First Voices: New Grade 11 English courses can support reconciliation and resurgence by centering Indigenous literature
Last week, trustees from the Toronto District School Board voted in favour of replacing the mandatory Grade 11 English course with a course about understanding contemporary First Nations, Métis and Inuit Voices called First Voices. This comes as welcome news. Since Canada’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) released its...
Prejudice, poor pay and the 'urinary leash': naming and claiming Australia's forgotten women scientists
Jane Carey’s new book Taking to the Field explores a paradox: women have been excluded from Australian science for many social and political reasons, but were also present and active within it from its earliest days. It’s a story of extraordinary achievements as well as struggles to gain recognition and fair treatment. Review: Taking to the Field: a History of Australian Women in Science - Jane Carey (Monash University Publishing) An array of fascinating and talented characters populates the book. One of the most controversial is Georgina King (1845-1932). Among her many other investigations, she questioned the accepted wisdom that human evolution...
Comments / 0