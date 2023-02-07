In the Seven Ages of Man speech from As You Like It, Shakespeare tracks the stages of life from infancy to the second childishness that comes with old age. This collection of short plays by Anthony Clark takes the phases as stimulus for seven scenes but maps them on to women of different classes and experiences. Together, they form an eloquent meditation on life, mortality and the passing of time, reflecting on the state of the world and our intrinsic desire to make it a better place.

