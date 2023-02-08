Read full article on original website
etxview.com
Tax-relief proposal would reduce revenue for Indiana local governments
Local units of governments across Indiana, including schools and libraries, would see their projected tax collections shrink in 2024 and beyond, under legislation advancing at the Statehouse. House Bill 1499 aims to provide tax relief to Hoosier homeowners potentially facing soaring tax bills because of significant increases in the assessed...
etxview.com
Delmarva Chicken Association discusses industry challenges, priorities
ANNAPOLIS — Representatives from the Delmarva Chicken Association shared industry facts, challenges and legislative priorities for this year’s General Assembly with the Eastern Shore Delegation Friday morning. The trade organization represents chicken growers and allied businesses on the Delmarva Peninsula. The community encompasses more than 1,300 family farms,...
etxview.com
Hard Rock retains crown as Indiana's top earning casino in January
There seems to be no limit on the volume at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana. Data released Friday by the Indiana Gaming Commission show Hard Rock in January tallying more "win," or revenue after paying successful bettors, than any of the 11 other commercial casinos in the state for a 16th consecutive month.
etxview.com
State shifts toward normalcy after three years of pandemic
Dr. Dean Sidelinger briefed the media on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023 on COVID-19, other respiratory infections and mpox. Oregon is moving toward normalcy after three years of the pandemic but some masking requirements are likely to remain in place for months, a state health official said Thursday. Dr. Dean Sidelinger,...
