Anthony Davis Brutally Honest On Russell Westbrook's Exit From Lakers
Anthony Davis expresses his opinion on Russell Westbrook and his exit from the Los Angeles Lakers.
Reggie Miller Questions Thomas Bryant For Not Wanting To Play With LeBron James: "I Never Heard Of A Player Not Wanting To Play With Michael Jordan..."
Reggie Miller couldn't believe Thomas Bryant wanted out of the Los Angeles Lakers.
Video: Mike Muscala talks trade and Celtics debut
Syracuse men’s basketball: Judah Mintz’s dilemma
Judah Mintz has a decision to make. Not anytime soon, but it’s the elephant in the room that Syracuse Orange fans would like him to make sooner rather than later. It’s no secret that Mintz has exceptional talent that is attractive at the next level. He’s got a natural skillset that is very hard to teach. But his game and playstyle comes with red flags and drawbacks that may sway NBA teams away from the guard.
Jazz win a thriller in Toronto
The Utah Jazz came back from 13 down in the fourth quarter to get a surprising win against the Toronto Raptors 122-116. Surprising is probably the best way to describe this entire Jazz season. Even after trading 3 of their most important vets, they still manage to play with heart and win games. Down double digits in the 4th, the Jazz found a way to score all game long, not once giving up. It’s a testament to the fight of this team and the character of its players.
Lakers trade for Mo Bamba from Magic for Patrick Beverley, second round picks
The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly agreed to a trade that will send out Patrick Beverley and bring in Mo Bamba of the Orlando Magic, according to multiple reports. The deal will also include at least one second round pick as the Lakers continue rebuilding their roster. Shams Charania of...
Recap: Tarasenko scores, Rangers coast to 6-3 win
Vladimir Tarasenko and Nico Mikkola made their Broadway debuts Friday night against the Seattle Kraken. With the new skaters in tow, Gerand Gallant fired up the ol’ Hamilton Beach Line Blender to revamp the lineup:. Panarin-Zibanejad-Tarasenko. Kreider-Trocheck-Kravtsov. Lafrenière-Chytil-Kakko. Vesey-Goodrow-Gauthier. Gotta say, I like this particular blend of flavors....
Status quo for Sixers frontcourt at NBA trade deadline
The Philadelphia 76ers made one major move at the trade deadline, sending Matisse Thybulle to Portland as part of a three-team deal that brought back Jalen McDaniels from Charlotte. While that transaction is likely a net positive for the team, many fans are extremely disappointed with the team’s deadline as a whole with the reality that no new backup big men were brought into the fold.
Winners and Losers of the NBA Trade Deadline for the Lakers
We’ve officially reached and passed the 2023 NBA Trade Deadline. Did all of the Lakers fans reading this make it through in one piece? Yeah? Awesome!. Now that we’ve reached the other side with only 27 games remaining, let’s evaluate the winners, losers, and question marks after the Lakers made some moves prior to the deadline.
Alemany Clinches 4-3 Victory for Tigers Over Sooners
NORMAN, Okla. -- The Memphis Tigers men's tennis team continued its win streak with perhaps its best victory of the season, defeating (RV) Oklahoma 4-3 Friday night in Norman, Oklahoma. The win marked the third-straight for the Tigers, improving them to 3-2 on the year. The Sooners, who were receiving...
Recruiting Roundup: A welcome change of pace with QB recruiting
Now that the tepid and somewhat disappointing 2023 recruiting cycle has finally been laid to rest, the Michigan Wolverines can fully turn their attention to the 2024 and 2025 classes. Michigan’s 2024 class is currently the seventh-best in the nation according to 247Sports — and it could stay that way...
SB Nation Reacts: Jon Horst, Certified Trader
Gooooooooooood morning, and a happy Trade Deadline Day to all who celebrate!. The Milwaukee Bucks are sure to be up and about this AM assessing a changed trade landscape with the Brooklyn Super Nets getting Old Yeller’d and sending out Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant to the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns, respectively. With two big chess pieces off the board, the question is how this will impact the Bucks themselves. Their big trade target sweetheart Jae Crowder got moved to Brooklyn as part of the KD trade, but that dude at ESPN says the Nets are open to moving Crowder to a third team before the deadline later today.
Bulls vs. Nets game preview and thread: total disaster of a franchise set to face Brooklyn
It would be even worse if it wasn’t so predictable. The Bulls are not a serious franchise with real expectations. They literally do nothing, and then give a press conference that is effectively a giant “fuck off, and don’t bother me” message to the fanbase. From the non-quotes to the body language, Karnisovas just gave off total loser energy and inspired as much confidence in the fanbase as his team has this season.
Bulls might be able to solve point-guard problem in buyout market
CLEVELAND — By late Thursday, the only thing Bulls executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas was interested in was sleep. Two consecutive days of working the phones and still being unable to get a deal done by the trade deadline left him a bit worn-down. Not that...
Celtics post-trade deadline scuttle
The 2023 NBA trade deadline is in the rearview mirror. The Boston Celtics made one trade, swapping Justin Jackson and two second-round picks to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Mike Muscala. Boston took on about $1.7 million in salary in that deal. That will add about $6.3 million total in...
TV Teddy Won’t Be Working The NCAA Tournament
Ted Valentine - aka TV Teddy - has been a college referee for a long time. And once you get past the histrionics, he’s widely respected, most of all by coaches. We know that a lot of people, perhaps especially in and around the Big Ten, aren’t crazy about him, but on a professional level, he’s very highly thought of.
