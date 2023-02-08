Read full article on original website
Related
3 charged in Wausau man’s overdose death
Three people are facing an array of criminal charges after a man was found dead of an apparent drug overdose this week at a Wausau sober living apartment. Police and emergency crews were dispatched at about 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 10 to the 1100 block of West Bridge Street for a report of a man found dead in an apartment who was cold to the touch. A needle was found next to the man’s body, according to court documents.
WSAW
1 arrested following Marshfield pursuit
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - One person has been arrested and is in the Wood County Jail following a pursuit Wednesday morning in Marshfield. Marshfield Police said the pursuit lasted 3 miles and reached speeds of 60 mph. A 43-year-old Eagle River man and a 41-year-old passenger from Rhinelander were in...
WSAW
Shooting suspect wanted by Marathon County authorities believed to be in another state
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -- An arrest warrant has been issued for 29-year-old man authorities said is a suspect in a shooting that occurred over the weekend in the town of Wausau. The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office said a 38-year-old man was shot late Saturday evening on Mcintosh Road. Authorities said the victim was shot multiple times before driving himself to a local hospital.
thecitypages.com
Marathon County Sheriff’s Office says they’re investigating weekend shooting
Marathon County Sheriff’s Office officials say they are investigating a shooting that occurred in the town of Wausau over the weekend. Investigators say suspect 29-year-old Desmond Mayo shot 38-year-old several times in the late evening hours of Saturday. The victim, who police did not identify, drove himself to the hospital to be treated for the wounds.
cwbradio.com
Marathon County Sheriff's Search for Weekend Shooter Going Beyond Wisconsin
(Mike Leischner, WSAU) The Marathon County Sheriff's office says the search for a weekend shooting suspect is going beyond Wisconsin's borders. According to Mike Leischner with WSAU, officers say they have reason to believe that Desmond Mayo has left the state and should be considered armed and dangerous, according to a press release issued on Wednesday.
cwbradio.com
Marathon County Sheriff Announces Promotion of Deputy to Detective
The Marathon County Sheriff is happy to announce the promotion of Deputy Adam Johnson to the rank of Detective. Detective Johnson began his employment with the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office on July 18, 2018, when he was hired as a patrol deputy. Prior to coming to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, Detective Johnson served as a deputy at the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Stabbing outside of tavern
UNITY, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – An 18-year-old Abbotsford man faces attempted first-degree intentional homicide charges after a stabbing outside a tavern in Unity. Leovigildo Cruz Hernandez had his initial appearance in court on Wednesday. The incident happened on January 22 around 2am. Police were dispatched to a bar on Front...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Victim Identified in Fatal Lincoln County Crash
MERRILL, WI (WSAU) – More information about last night’s fatal crash has been released by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. Jean Clarice Streicher, 85, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Sheriff’s office. Streicher’s vehicle was traveling northbound from Tannery Road when it was struck by a vehicle carrying two individuals traveling westbound on US Highway 8.
wearegreenbay.com
Man charged with domestic abuse in 3 Wisconsin counties in a 9-month span
(WFRV) – A northern Wisconsin man has been charged with 15 counts related to domestic abuse and battery, in three different counties within a nine-month period. A release provided by the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) on Thursday announced that Frank Schuman, a 29-year-old from Lac Du Flambeau is facing charges in Oneida County, Vilas County, and Outagamie County.
WSAW
Silver Alert canceled for Waupaca County man reported missing
WAUPACA, Wis. (WSAW) - The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a man reported missing on Wednesday evening has been located. Patrick Joseph Nugent, 74, reportedly left his residence near Waupaca at 6:50 p.m. for an overnight medical appointment in Waushara County. His family was later contacted by that facility and told that he had not arrived.
Clintonville Police searching for suspect in armed robbery of a Kwik Trip
Clintonville Police are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery that happened Wednesday at a local Kwik Trip.
cwbradio.com
Stratford Man Involved in the Death of a Marshfield Man Sentenced
A Stratford man involved in the death of a Marshfield man was sentenced in Marathon County Court on Monday. At the end of December 2020, a fur trapper found the body of 20-year-old Christian Schauer in a wooded area of the McMillian Marsh. Shawn Carl and his son Jared Carl were arrested in February of 2021 after Schauer’s vehicle was found on their property.
wxpr.org
DOJ announces domestic abuse charges in three counties against Vilas County man
A Lac du Flambeau man is facing 15 counts related to domestic abuse and battery in three counties. The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation announced the charges against Frank Schuman Thursday. The DOJ says the incidents happened over nine months against three different people. Schuman faces charges...
Lac Du Flambeau man charged with domestic abuse in three Wisconsin counties
Wisconsin authorities said Frank R. Schuman, 29 of Lac Du Flambeau, has been charged with 15 counts related to domestic abuse and battery.
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Police Department Responds to One Vehicle Accident Caused by Medical Emergency
Marshfield Police Officers and EMS responded to a report of an accident with the operator actively seizing in the Festival Foods Parking lot. According to the Marshfield Police Department, around 1:46pm on Monday, February 6th, they received a report of an accident in the Festival Foods parking lot. The caller stated the operator of the vehicle involved was actively seizing.
wearegreenbay.com
‘These machines and alcohol do not mix’: Eight snowmobile OWI arrests in northern Wisconsin over weekend
ONEIDA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is issuing reminders about operating snowmobiles while intoxicated. According to a Facebook post, over the weekend, eight people were arrested for DNR OWI. In addition to the OWIs, there were multiple reported accidents, and numerous snowmobile violation stops.
WSAW
Oneida County town supervisor facing election fraud charges
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is recommending a town supervisor face criminal charges related to election fraud. James Staskiewicz, 69, was arrested Wednesday. He’s facing seven counts of forgery, one count of election fraud, and one count of misconduct in public office. According to...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
City of Marshfield Gifted Buffalo Building, Could House Police Department
MARSHFIELD, WI (WSAU) — A building gifted to the City of Marshfield could become the new home of the Police Department. Chief Jody Geurink says it would be a major blessing for his department, which is struggling with cramped work and storage space. “[Right now] we have two desks...
WSAW
Owner of Marshfield’s ‘Buffalo Building’ donates property, city considers new police department location
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The City of Marshfield will consider repurposing a donated building at 2504 S. Central Avenue for the city’s police department. The owner of Wildwood Plaza approached the city about a potential donation of the property known as the ‘Buffalo Building.’ The current police station was constructed in 1981 on 1st Street. According to Marshfield Police Chief Jody Geurink, a change is long overdue.
cwbradio.com
Crews Respond to Fire at Wausau Laundromat
Crews responded to a fire at a laundromat in Wausau Monday afternoon. The fire occurred at Wausau Cleaners on West Stewart Avenue around 1:30pm. The fire started in one of the dryers, but crews were able to put out the fire quickly. The fire caused heavy smoke, but it was...
Comments / 0