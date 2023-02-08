ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
COLORADO STATE
US News and World Report

Gas Prices Drop Further in NJ, Around Nation

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices dropped further in New Jersey and around the nation at large amid reduced demand and lower oil costs. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.35, down seven cents from last week. Drivers were paying $3.55 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.
NEW JERSEY STATE
US News and World Report

Ford to Announce $3.5 Billion Battery Plant in Michigan, Sources Say

(Reuters) -Ford Motor Co is set to announce as soon as Monday it plans to build a $3.5 billion lithium iron phosphate battery plant in Michigan, sources told Reuters. Ford is expected to own and operate the plant with Chinese battery company China's Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd (CATL) as a technology partner to help develop the batteries, sources said. Ford declined to confirm the plans.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy