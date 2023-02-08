Read full article on original website
Related
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
US News and World Report
U.S. Safety Board Subpoenas American Airlines Flight Crew in NYC Near Miss
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said Friday it had issued subpoenas to the flight crew of an American Airlines plane involved in a near collision on a runway at New York's John F. Kennedy Airport last month. A Delta Air Lines Boeing 737-900 plane came to...
US News and World Report
Gas Prices Drop Further in NJ, Around Nation
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices dropped further in New Jersey and around the nation at large amid reduced demand and lower oil costs. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.35, down seven cents from last week. Drivers were paying $3.55 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.
US News and World Report
Ford to Announce $3.5 Billion Battery Plant in Michigan, Sources Say
(Reuters) -Ford Motor Co is set to announce as soon as Monday it plans to build a $3.5 billion lithium iron phosphate battery plant in Michigan, sources told Reuters. Ford is expected to own and operate the plant with Chinese battery company China's Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd (CATL) as a technology partner to help develop the batteries, sources said. Ford declined to confirm the plans.
Comments / 0