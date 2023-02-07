RIO GRANDE VALLEY – On a night during which The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) men's basketball team wore Broncs uniforms and the 1962-63 men's basketball team was honored for the 60th anniversary of their national championship, the Vaqueros rallied back from a 19-point deficit to pull within four before falling to the UT Arlington Mavericks 64-58 on Thursday at the UTRGV Fieldhouse in front of an energetic crowd of 1,837.

