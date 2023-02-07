Read full article on original website
Rally Comes Up Short as Men's Basketball Falls to UT Arlington
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – On a night during which The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) men's basketball team wore Broncs uniforms and the 1962-63 men's basketball team was honored for the 60th anniversary of their national championship, the Vaqueros rallied back from a 19-point deficit to pull within four before falling to the UT Arlington Mavericks 64-58 on Thursday at the UTRGV Fieldhouse in front of an energetic crowd of 1,837.
Women's Basketball Falls at Stephen F. Austin
NACOGDOCHES – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros women's basketball team fell 76-42 to the Stephen F. Austin (SFA) Ladyjacks on Thursday at Johnson Coliseum. Sophomore Iyana Dorsey led the Vaqueros (8-14, 2-9 WAC) with 12 points and two steals. Junior Tiffany McGarity scored 10 points...
Indoor Track & Field Set To Take On Jarvis Scott Open
LUBBOCK – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros indoor track & field team is heading back to Lubbock this weekend to compete in the Jarvis Scott Open at Texas Tech's Sports Performance Center. The two-day meet begins Friday at 3 p.m. with field events followed by...
Daylen Williams Named Recipient of Sam Williams Endowed Scholarship
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced on Thursday that junior men's basketball forward Daylen Williams is the 2023 recipient of the Sam Williams Endowed Scholarship, which is given to a current member of the men's basketball team based on academic, athletic, and civic merit.
Burnel Named WAC Men's Tennis Singles Player of the Week
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The Western Athletic Conference (WAC) announced on Tuesday that The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) men's tennis junior Emilien Burnel has been selected as the TicketSmarter WAC Men's Tennis Singles Player of the Week. Burnel went 2-0 in the No. 1 singles flight...
Spring Season Preview: Men's Golf
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men's golf team is hoping to carry the momentum they gained at the end of the fall season into the spring season. "I am excited for the team as a whole," UTRGV Head Coach Houston Moore...
Women's Golf Posts Final Round 293 to Finish Tied for Third at Texas State Invitational
KYLE – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros women's golf team posted a final round 293, which is tied for the second-lowest team single-round in program history, to finish tied for third at the Texas State Invitational on Tuesday at Plum Creek Golf Course. The Vaqueros...
Baseball's Chris Mondesi Embraces New Paths at UTRGV
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – In the 2022 fall semester, The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) graduate student Chris Mondesi was thrown a curveball by the sport he loves. During a UTRGV baseball intersquad scrimmage, Mondesi, a third baseman from Brooklyn, N.Y., injured his left shoulder. Tests revealed a high-grade tear to the infraspinatus tendon.
UTRGV Athletics to Air Baseball Preview Special Sunday on KRGV
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced on Tuesday that the UTRGV Baseball Preview Special will air on Sunday at 11 a.m. on KRGV channel 5. The show features an interview with baseball head coach Derek Matlock about how...
