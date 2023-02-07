ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dornob.com

Rolling Home: 1948 Bus Remodeled into Handcrafted Abode

Two years after it went up on Craigslist with the simple description “runs, drives, stops, registered,” a 1948 Chevy bus became a bohemian hand-crafted home by the name of Ophelia. Freelance surf-craft builder Ryan Lovelace renovated the interior, which already featured a microbus extension on top, to make it a comfortable residence.
Fstoppers

Model: Aukje Dutch Brandy

The difference between working in a studio or on location is how you can use the space. In a studio, as a photographer, you often stand in front of the background, so that the photo becomes flat in the beginning, you can influence that by using studio lamps in which you can get more dynamics in a photo with light and shadow.
WKMI

Public Ice Rink in Downtown Otsego Finally Opens For the Season

I don't know about you, but I've been waiting all winter for this news. Despite having grown up in Michigan I'm still not a fan of the cold. I know winters in Michigan are much more tolerable if you enjoy winter sports like skiing or ice fishing-- I don't. However, one sure way of getting me off the couch and into the crisp winter air is to give me a pair of ice skates!
OTSEGO, MI
torquenews.com

Dodge Dart Lesson for Potential Project Builders

Can a 1973 Dodge Dart “garage find” make a good restoration project for this coming Spring? Here’s a recent find that demonstrates what you are more likely than not “find” in garage find, barn find, and field find project vehicles. The Family Dart. When I...
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

Pacific NW Sportsmen's Show

The Pacific Northwest Sportsmen's Show returns to the Portland Expo Center February 15th to the 19th! Don't miss this annual family tradition loaded with seminars, attractions, and more! Click here for complete event details and to access your $2 discount admission coupon!
PORTLAND, OR
generalaviationnews.com

The Cheshire Cat takes flight

When Mike Daniel decided to build an airplane, he knew he wanted something special. And he got it — the Cheshire Cat, a Carbon Cub FX-3 with a unique wrap that includes an augmented reality feature sure to be a showstopper on the ramp of any general aviation airport.
ARIZONA STATE

