Read full article on original website
Related
Classic car from 1974 found in dusty garage with just 86 miles on it
“It really is a one-of-a-kind story that we're desperate to know more about.” The post Classic car from 1974 found in dusty garage with just 86 miles on it appeared first on Talker.
dornob.com
Rolling Home: 1948 Bus Remodeled into Handcrafted Abode
Two years after it went up on Craigslist with the simple description “runs, drives, stops, registered,” a 1948 Chevy bus became a bohemian hand-crafted home by the name of Ophelia. Freelance surf-craft builder Ryan Lovelace renovated the interior, which already featured a microbus extension on top, to make it a comfortable residence.
RideApart
Barn Find With No Barn: Look At This Massive Tennessee Bike Collection
It's been a great time for barn finds in bike world lately, hasn't it? With decades of motorcycle history in the side mirrors now, though, there are always more barns. When some people run out of barn space, there are also entire yards, like this one in Tennessee. As the...
Fstoppers
Model: Aukje Dutch Brandy
The difference between working in a studio or on location is how you can use the space. In a studio, as a photographer, you often stand in front of the background, so that the photo becomes flat in the beginning, you can influence that by using studio lamps in which you can get more dynamics in a photo with light and shadow.
Public Ice Rink in Downtown Otsego Finally Opens For the Season
I don't know about you, but I've been waiting all winter for this news. Despite having grown up in Michigan I'm still not a fan of the cold. I know winters in Michigan are much more tolerable if you enjoy winter sports like skiing or ice fishing-- I don't. However, one sure way of getting me off the couch and into the crisp winter air is to give me a pair of ice skates!
torquenews.com
Dodge Dart Lesson for Potential Project Builders
Can a 1973 Dodge Dart “garage find” make a good restoration project for this coming Spring? Here’s a recent find that demonstrates what you are more likely than not “find” in garage find, barn find, and field find project vehicles. The Family Dart. When I...
iheart.com
Pacific NW Sportsmen's Show
The Pacific Northwest Sportsmen's Show returns to the Portland Expo Center February 15th to the 19th! Don't miss this annual family tradition loaded with seminars, attractions, and more! Click here for complete event details and to access your $2 discount admission coupon!
generalaviationnews.com
The Cheshire Cat takes flight
When Mike Daniel decided to build an airplane, he knew he wanted something special. And he got it — the Cheshire Cat, a Carbon Cub FX-3 with a unique wrap that includes an augmented reality feature sure to be a showstopper on the ramp of any general aviation airport.
Comments / 0