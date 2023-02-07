Read full article on original website
Plainsman
Chiropractic care expands and gains acceptance
HURON — Many of us often look to chiropractors for help treating our injuries, or when our body is needing alignment. Did you know chiropractors can do more than that? Having your body aligned can improve digestive problems, fussiness, earaches, and more. And for those women expecting a child, well, chiropractic care has a place for you as well.
Plainsman
Discovering love and tenderness
Scarlett, one of 4,000 beagles rescued from a Cumberland, Va., breeding facility, is adjusting well to her new life at the home of Jenny Wilk in Huron. “It wasn’t a puppy mill,” Wilk said. “What they were doing was breeding beagles to sell to research labs.”. The...
Plainsman
Passing the torch
HURON — There was a significant shift that took place recently, when Raymond Oil, one of the longest operating family-owned businesses in Huron was purchased by another family-owned business, Stern Oil Company. The exchange took place earlier this month and since that time Linda Ingle has been preparing to...
Plainsman
Chamber of Commerce, GHDC host 2023 annual meeting and awards ceremony
HURON — The Huron Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau and the Greater Huron Development Corporation, held their “Joint Annual Celebration” and awards ceremony Thursday night at the Huron Event Center. The event is an opportunity to look back over the past year and recognize those who...
Plainsman
Middle school girls split with Yankton
HURON — The Huron Middle School seventh and eighth-grade girls’ basketball teams split in four games against Yankton Thursday at Huron Middle School Gym. In the eighth-grade “A” contest, Yankton pulled away for a 51-14 win. Huron got six points from Isabelle Kremer, while Abagail Harrington chipped in five and Jessalyn Noyes scored three points.
Plainsman
Area basketball 2-10-23
WOLSEY — The De Smet Bulldogs overcame a halftime deficit with a strong third quarter, then had to hold on down the stretch to defeat the Wolsey-Wessington Warbirds 52-49 in a matchup of Class “B” heavyweight boys’ basketball teams Thursday night. The Warbirds held a 31-27...
Plainsman
Golden Eagles earn win against Huron
ABERDEEN — A cold night shooting the ball for the Huron Tiger girls’ basketball team, combined with a 12-1 run for the Aberdeen Central Golden Eagles added up to a 53-28 win for Aberdeen Thursday night in ESD action at the Aberdeen Civic Arena. The win pushed Aberdeen’s...
