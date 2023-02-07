Read full article on original website
Related
defenseworld.net
5,843 Shares in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC
Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.
defenseworld.net
Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 7,284 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)
Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
defenseworld.net
DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts
DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of DHI Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 8th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for DHI Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for DHI Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS.
defenseworld.net
The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.
Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.12% of Andersons worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
defenseworld.net
Quantbot Technologies LP Raises Stock Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)
Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) by 3,818.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
These 3 Energy Stocks With Over 5% Dividend Yields Are Recommended By Benzinga's Most Accurate Analysts
During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout. Benzinga readers can review the latest analyst takes on their favorite stocks by visiting our Analyst Stock...
Motley Fool
Beat the Dow Jones With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock
Agree Realty now owns more than 1,800 retail properties. This net-lease REIT has consistently outperformed the Dow Jones Industrial Average on total return and yield. Its rock-solid balance sheet should fuel more portfolio and dividend growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
defenseworld.net
4,378 Shares in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Bought by Jump Financial LLC
Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.
defenseworld.net
Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $839,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 451.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 32,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 26,342 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.
defenseworld.net
TD Asset Management Inc. Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO)
TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Generation Bio worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
defenseworld.net
Insider Selling: Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) EVP Sells $201,847.45 in Stock
Mark Andrew Sherman also recently made the following trade(s):. On Friday, February 3rd, Mark Andrew Sherman sold 12,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. On Monday, December 19th, Mark Andrew Sherman sold 5,070 shares of...
defenseworld.net
Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases 350 Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)
Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
defenseworld.net
TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 650 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)
TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
defenseworld.net
AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their price target on AudioCodes from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on AudioCodes from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AudioCodes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AudioCodes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.75.
defenseworld.net
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 62,100 Shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST)
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) by 419.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Honest worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
defenseworld.net
Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Equitable Trust Co.
Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,889.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 373,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 354,650 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 3.0% of Equitable Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $35,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
defenseworld.net
AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AFTR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Virtu Financial LLC
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AFTR. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $415,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $658,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 103,400 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
defenseworld.net
Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $369,000 Holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)
Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) by 92.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,531 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
defenseworld.net
America First Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 35,148 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)
America First Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,448 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,148 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 4.2% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
defenseworld.net
Piper Sandler Reiterates Neutral Rating for Assurant (NYSE:AIZ)
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Assurant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Assurant from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $199.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.75.
Comments / 0