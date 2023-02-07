Read full article on original website
Related
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
Top Biden Official Suddenly Resigns
A top aide to the President of the United States, Joe Biden, will suddenly resign from his job, President Biden announced late last week. Brian Deese is the top economic advisor to the President, serving in the role as Director of the National Economic Council at the White House. The 44-year-old Deese has served in the position since the beginning of the Biden administration, but he has been commuting from New England to Washington, D.C. since late last summer, so he has been planning the departure, according to reporting, including in the New York Times.
Disgraced Former NY Democrat Governor Andrew Cuomo Carves Up Biden on Border Crisis
In a scathing report against POTUS, Cuomo says “The Southern states were right.”. Cuomo has recently been very critically outspoken against President Biden’s chaotic open border policy and lighting up this administration’s level of preparedness to address the situation at the border as unprepared, even going as far as to claim that the “southern states were right.”
NPR
Earthquake Aid To Syria Blocked, Pence FBI Search, Iran's Revolution Anniversary
Foreign aid has reached affected areas in Turkey following a deadly earthquake this week. But it has been much harder to get help across the boarder into Syria. Also, in Iran, tensions following months of deadly protest remain as the country observes the 44th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution. And in the U.S., FBI agents found one classified document in the Indiana home of former Vice President Mike Pence.
NPR
Northern Syria, already ravaged by war, is desperate for aid after the earthquake
UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2: ...(Inaudible) people are suffering?. UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: All people are alone. SIMON: Where is the world? Why are we alone? - that resident asked. This is an area of Syria held by opponents of the Syrian regime. And the Syrian government has tried to block U.N. aid routes in there for years. NPR's Ruth Sherlock was granted rare access yesterday.
NPR
Oscar-nominated actor Kerry Condon on her role in 'The Banshees of Inisherin'
KERRY CONDON: (As Siobhan) You can't just all of a sudden stop being friends with a fella. CONDON: (As Siobhan) Why can't you? Because it isn't nice. Has he said something to you when he was drunk?. GLEESON: (As Colm) No, I prefer him when he's drunk. It's all the...
NPR
La guarachera de Cuba and the queen of salsa is making history nearly 20 years after her death. Celia Cruz will soon be honored as the first Afro Latina to appear on a U.S. quarter.
UNIDENTIFIED SINGERS: (Singing in Spanish). The Cuban American singer left a music legacy that included numerous Grammy Awards, a National Medal of Arts and 23 gold albums. FELIX CONTRERAS, BYLINE: Her performance was just - was untouchable. MARTÍNEZ: That's Alt.Latino's Felix Contreras. He says Cruz's career transcended music. Cruz's former...
NPR
Turkish novelist Elif Shafak reflects on the earthquake in Turkey
NPR's Scott Simon talks with renowned Turkish novelist Elif Shafak about the earthquake in Turkey, as a human tragedy and a possible political catalyst. The scope of devastation and death across Turkey and Syria is hard to hold in our minds. Human beings often want to look away. We are going to turn now to one of Turkey's most esteemed writers. Elif Shafak looks at pain in her novels, including "The Bastard Of Istanbul" and "Three Daughters Of Eve." And her novels reflect her country's tangle of history, humanity and politics. She spent her formative years with her mother and grandmother in Turkey and later taught at universities there. In recent years, she has made her life abroad. Elif Shafak joins us now from London. Thank you so much for being with us.
NPR
'Chariots of Fire' director Hugh Hudson dies at age 86
British film director Hugh Hudson, best known for his first feature film, Chariots of Fire, has died at age 86. The film won Best Picture at the 1982 Academy Awards. Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.
NPR
Iranians are protesting their government on the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution
Today in Iran marks the anniversary of the 1979 revolution that toppled the monarchy and installed the Ayatollah Khomeini as the first supreme leader of the Islamic Republic. The occasion usually brings crowds to the streets of Tehran and across the country, but this year's events are tense. All Things Considered host Mary Louise Kelly is in Tehran and joins us now. Mary Louise, thanks for being with us.
NPR
Antisemitic text was projected onto the Anne Frank House in Amsterdam
Antisemitic text implying that Anne Frank's diary was a forgery was projected onto the Anne Frank House in Amsterdam this week, the museum announced in a statement. "The Anne Frank House organisation has learned of this with shock and revulsion," the museum said. The projection on the house where the...
NPR
Gothataone Moeng on her first collection of short stories 'Call and Response'
NPR's Scott Simon talks with Gothataone Moeng about her first collection of short stories, "Call and Response." They involve Botswanan characters caught between tradition and modernity. SCOTT SIMON, HOST:. "Call And Response" is a collection of short stories that reveals the world as lived by girls and women in a...
NPR
USAID team leader on the rescue effort in Turkish cities hit hard by earthquake
NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Stephen Allen, who is leading a USAID team on the ground in Turkey as part of the search and rescue effort. It's been five days since a magnitude 7.8 earthquake turned entire towns into rubble across Turkey and Syria. More than 20,000 people are known to have died. Search and rescue teams are still digging through piles of concrete. The U.S. Agency for International Development has deployed teams to some of the hardest-hit Turkish cities, including Adiyaman. That team is being led by Stephen Allen, who is with us now. Welcome to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.
NPR
A rare glimpse of the earthquake aftermath in rebel-held Syria
We're going to get a rare glimpse into the earthquake zone in Syria, where it has been incredibly difficult to get aid in and news out. The earthquake that ravaged the border areas between Turkey and Syria has killed at least 23,000 people, left tens of thousands injured and even more without homes. But while rescue crews and donors have access to Turkey, the politics of Syria's civil war have limited supplies there. NPR's Ruth Sherlock got access across the border today, and she found people desperate for help. She joins us now from back over the border in Turkey. And, Ruth, first of all, for a number of years now, Turkey has only rarely allowed journalists to cross the border and to go into northern Syria. So why did Turkey decide to give you access?
NPR
Deputy Secretary of State on U.S-China relations
NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman about ongoing global challenges, including the earthquake response, relations with China, and the war in Ukraine. MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:. We're going to turn now to some of the major diplomatic challenges the U.S. is facing right now - Russia's...
NPR
Biden and Brazil's Lula find common ground against violent extremism
RIO DE JANEIRO — President Joe Biden and Brazil's new leader, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, have a lot in common these days. "Both our democracies have been tested of late," said Biden during a sit-down in the Oval Office. It was just over a month ago that...
NPR
After a decade of war, quake that struck northwest Syria made a bad situation worse
NPR's A Martinez speaks with Kieren Barnes of Mercy Corps about the earthquake and relief efforts in northwestern Syria. The United States Treasury Department says that it will issue a license permitting earthquake aid to arrive in Syria that would have otherwise been prohibited by U.S. sanctions. According to the United Nations, northwestern Syria is home to about 1.8 million displaced people who are already suffering from more than a decade of war - and now this. Among the international aid groups on the ground is Mercy Corps. I spoke earlier by Skype with the group's Syria country director, Kieren Barnes, and he told me about the particular challenges of providing earthquake relief in the area.
NPR
Week in politics: Mike Pence served a subpoena; State of the Union makes an impact
Former Vice President Mike Pence is served a subpoena. And the President Biden's State of the Union Address is making an impact around the country. We turn now to NPR senior editor and correspondent Ron Elving. Ron, thanks very much. RON ELVING, BYLINE: Good to be with you, Scott. SIMON:...
NPR
Brazil's president hopes to revive ties with the U.S. during White House visit
Brazil's new leader Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva meets Friday with President Biden. The two presidents have a lot in common — both Brazil and the U.S. suffered attacks by right-wing extremists. A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:. Brazil's president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, is in Washington, D.C., to...
NPR
Aid is trickling through for a town in southern Turkey affected by the earthquake
A visit to a town in southern Turkey, where aid is beginning to come through to help survivors recover from the massive earthquake earlier this week. ** The death toll from the earthquake in Western Asia has now surpassed 25,000 people. Survivors and the dead continue to be pulled from rubble of collapsed buildings. After initially remaining silent about the disaster, Turkish President Erdogan has acknowledged the government's response was not as quick as it should have been. NPR's Peter Kenyon visited the town of Osmaniye, where he found civilians pitching in to help aid workers.
Comments / 0