ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Islamorada, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade's first Black judge left lasting legacy

MIAMI - Behind the front door of a building on NW 2nd Avenue in Overtown there is a lot of history. The lonely little building, bricked and boarded up, is owned by the Southeast Overtown/Park West Community Redevelopment Agency. "It has a long way to go. The building has been designated historic by the City of Miami. Right now we are in the permitting process with the city of Miami," said Overtown CRA director James McQueen. Embossed in stucco high on the front facade of the brick structure is the name Thomas. It is here where Lawson Thomas practiced law until...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

US Border Patrol stops over 100 migrants on Tavernier coastline

(WSVN) - U.S. Border Patrol agents responded to an area in Monroe County after reports of migrants. On Thursday, authorities responded to the coast Tavernier in the Florida Keys. They found at least 100 migrants on a makeshift boat. Numerous law enforcement and fire rescue officials were seen in the...
TAVERNIER, FL
WSVN-TV

Woman shot while walking dog in NW Miami-Dade

MIAMI (WSVN) - A woman had to be taken to the hospital after an afternoon dog walk took a dangerous turn. Police have been working the case into the evening, Wednesday. Miami-Dade Police officers are still in a Northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood investigating a shooting involving a woman, a dog and a person who remains on the run.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Mansion Global

Mansion Global

79
Followers
59
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

Mansion Global is the award-winning, premier digital destination for compelling content about the global real estate market. Mansion Global also provides its high net worth audience the ability to search luxury listings for sale around the world.

 https://www.mansionglobal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy