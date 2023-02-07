Read full article on original website
Discover the Beauty and Adventure of Cayo Largo, Florida A Complete Guide to Hotels Activities and morehard and smartLargo, FL
Border Security Update: Rick Scott Visits Immigration Crisis Area in Marathon, FloridaMatt O'HernMarathon, FL
The Heat’s on at El Molcajete Mexican RestaurantJ.M. LesinskiKey Colony Beach, FL
Paradise Awaits in The Florida KeysLibby Shively McAvoyMarathon, FL
islandernews.com
8.5-acre beach property hits the market and becomes most expensive listing in the FL Keys
Kids Cay. Private beach. 8.5 acres. Three homes. Observation pier. $29.750 million. A new listing has just become available in the Florida Keys as the most expensive listing in the keys. The property is located at 141 Cortez Drive in Lower Matacumbe, Islamorada in the Florida Keys. The listing -...
Florida Has One Of The World's Only Underwater Hotels & You Have To Scuba Dive To Get There
So many people come to Florida for its clear water beaches and unique wildlife, but not many people know you can actually have a sleepover with the fish! There's an underwater hotel in the Sunshine State that allows you to live out your mermaid dreams. Jules' Undersea Lodge is located...
keysweekly.com
100-PLUS HAITIAN MIGRANTS SWIM TO FLORIDA KEYS SHORE AFTER SAILBOAT GROUNDS
Oleander Street resident Mike Diaz took out his phone to video another breathtaking Florida Keys sunrise on Thursday morning. He panned his camera to the left to discover quite a surprise off the Tavernier shore. There, he noticed a large sailboat carrying what appeared to be migrants. The boat grounded...
Miami-Dade's first Black judge left lasting legacy
MIAMI - Behind the front door of a building on NW 2nd Avenue in Overtown there is a lot of history. The lonely little building, bricked and boarded up, is owned by the Southeast Overtown/Park West Community Redevelopment Agency. "It has a long way to go. The building has been designated historic by the City of Miami. Right now we are in the permitting process with the city of Miami," said Overtown CRA director James McQueen. Embossed in stucco high on the front facade of the brick structure is the name Thomas. It is here where Lawson Thomas practiced law until...
Click10.com
Man, woman accused of stealing more than $4,000 worth of items from Macy’s at Dadeland Mall
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man and a woman were arrested Sunday after they stole more than $4,000 worth of items from the Macy’s store at Dadeland Mall on four separate occasions, authorities said. Ernesto Hernandez, 49, of Miami, and Maria Perez, 44, of Davie, both face four...
floridabulldog.org
Flood of Russia-Ukraine war refugees leads to severe overcrowding at Miami-Dade school
Overcrowding at a Miami-Dade elementary and middle school is so severe, students are crammed into classrooms and rats roam the cafeteria grounds, parents and teachers say. Why? School district officials are violating a state constitutional amendment limiting the number of children per class. Norman S. Edelcup Sunny Isles Beach K-8...
WSVN-TV
US Border Patrol stops over 100 migrants on Tavernier coastline
(WSVN) - U.S. Border Patrol agents responded to an area in Monroe County after reports of migrants. On Thursday, authorities responded to the coast Tavernier in the Florida Keys. They found at least 100 migrants on a makeshift boat. Numerous law enforcement and fire rescue officials were seen in the...
This Is Florida's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Diner
Cheapism has the scoop on every state's best unassuming diner.
WSVN-TV
Woman shot while walking dog in NW Miami-Dade
MIAMI (WSVN) - A woman had to be taken to the hospital after an afternoon dog walk took a dangerous turn. Police have been working the case into the evening, Wednesday. Miami-Dade Police officers are still in a Northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood investigating a shooting involving a woman, a dog and a person who remains on the run.
BET
Miami’s Black Affairs Board Chair Apologizes To Florida Governor After Board Member Called Him ‘Racist’
Miami-Dade County’s Black Affairs Advisory Board apologized Friday (Feb. 3) to Gov. Ron DeSantis days after a member called him a racist, explaining that the member’s comment didn’t reflect the views of the entire group. “Words matter,” Pierre Rutledge, leader of the community advocacy group, said at...
WSVN-TV
Charges filed against 15-year-old boy for beating 9-year-old girl on school bus
HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - The state attorney is moving forward with filing criminal charges against a 15-year-old boy, accusing him of beating up a 9-year-old girl on a school bus in Homestead. “It’s just sad what violence does to children nowadays, and it feels like an epidemic,” said the victim’s...
