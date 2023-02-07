Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Patrick Stewart opens a can of speculative worms after admitting he’s ‘on standby’ for ‘Deadpool 3’
If you’ve ever been in, or are attached to a project in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it’s important to know that saying anything on the internet that involves your place in Kevin Feige’s imagination is akin to tiptoeing through a family of sleeping howler monkeys and somehow managing to step on all of their tails at once.
wegotthiscovered.com
Former ‘Star Trek 4’ director reveals the tortured sequel is still alive in some form
Everything was going so well for the Kelvin timeline of the Star Trek film franchise. Though Beyond and Into Darkness didn’t quite reach the heights of their critically acclaimed 2009 predecessor, they were certainly no slouches either, and proved that this era of revisiting beloved IPs doesn’t always have to be the exhausting plight it’s made out to be.
wegotthiscovered.com
The aptly-named ‘Desperation Road’ reveals first look at Mel Gibson’s 14th action thriller in 3 years
Even though he may never be welcomed back into the open arms of the Hollywood elite, Mel Gibson continues to gather a reputation as one of the most prolific actors in the business, with the two-time Academy Award winner racking up credits at a rate not dissimilar to fellow 1990s A-list icons Bruce Willis and Nicolas Cage.
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix’s latest descent into murder mystery madness flips the script to hit #1 in 59 countries
The murder mystery has been on an upward trajectory for several years now, to the extent it wouldn’t be outside the realms of imagination to name the whodunnint as the most popular genre in all of entertainment that doesn’t feature spandex-clad superheroes. In a fortunate stroke of luck, Netflix’s You underwent a reinvention at exactly the right time.
wegotthiscovered.com
Ryan Reynolds makes Disney sweat with unscripted ‘Deadpool 3’ announcement about Rob Delaney’s possible return
Ryan Reynolds is a man without fear, a man who isn’t afraid to push the boundaries, a man who can stare into the eye of the storm – aka Disney’s legal team – and laugh as the sweat drips down their proverbial forehead. The 46-year-old actor...
wegotthiscovered.com
An unexpected Lois Lane casting suggestion goes down surprisingly well among DC diehards
James Gunn’s upcoming Man of Steel reboot might be called Superman: Legacy, but let’s not overlook the equally important legacy of the Kryptonian crusader’s love interest Lois Lane, who’s had just as long and legendary a cinematic history. Finding the right Lois for the film is just as integral as finding the perfect Clark Kent, then. And, luckily for Gunn, the best casting choice for the role we’ve yet heard might have just fallen into his lap.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ director teases the buildup to ‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’
We’re nearly a week away until Jonathan Majors shatters any concept of the word “safety,” when Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania finally makes its bow in theaters. As we gear up for our formal introduction to Majors’ Kang the Conqueror, it would be wise for us to also be prepared to say goodbye to a member of Ant-Man’s family, or even Ant-Man himself.
wegotthiscovered.com
The most powerful members of James Gunn’s new DC lineup, ranked
The death of the DCEU didn’t come as a shock to many who had grown tired of the lackluster live-action storytelling over the years, but with a new and hopefully improved DCU on the way, good things are around the corner for the fans. James Gunn and Peter Safran are now at the steering wheel for what many hope to be a rejuvenation of the live-action treatment of comic book characters and stories that have stood the test of time.
wegotthiscovered.com
2023’s scariest horror movie is already being hailed as the modern-day ‘Blair Witch Project’
From glowing reviews for Blumhouse’s M3GAN to the unsettling nature of Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, 2023 is already shaping up to be one of the biggest and brightest years for the realm of cinematic horror — and much to the surprise of absolutely no one. Although, there’s one found-footage horror movie in particular that continues to garner significant praise, so much so that film critics are now describing it as the modern-day version of 1999’s The Blair Witch Project.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Ryan Reynolds risks Kevin Feige’s fury by teasing ‘Deadpool 3’ spoiler as ‘Quantumania’ resolves to fix the MCU’s biggest sin
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has certainly received some very encouraging early reactions, but the jury is still out on exactly how the latest MCU movie will rank with other recent efforts from Marvel. Nevertheless, it seems we can expect it to not fall prey to a big sin that’s been plaguing the franchise’s efforts of late. Elsewhere, Ryan Reynolds proves he thinks he’s just as indestructible as Wade Wilson by antagonizing Kevin Feige and company with some possible Deadpool 3 spoilers.
wegotthiscovered.com
A dystopian disaster that significantly set back a promising career isn’t being greeted any kinder with time
Duncan Jones established himself as one of the most interesting and talented young filmmakers in the industry out of the gate, but the disappointing reception to Netflix’s dystopian sci-fi Mute saw his hot streak come to a crushing end, and it’s frustratingly now been half a decade since he last helmed a feature.
wegotthiscovered.com
Vin Diesel names exactly the reason you’d imagine for recruiting Rita Moreno into the ‘Fast & Furious’ fold
Family is the main reason surrounding Vin Diesel‘s decision to cast legendary actress. Diesel, who is currently promoting the trailer of the 10th movie in the Fast and Furious franchise slated to debut this week, recently opened up during an interview with Entertainment Tonight about the thought process he went through when introducing Moreno’s character. Moreno will play Diesel’s grandmother.
wegotthiscovered.com
Following the Pamela Anderson controversy, fans wonder if ‘Toy Story 5’ will land before Tim Allen gets canceled
When Disney announced its plans to make Toy Story 5, fans wondered if it might replace Tim Allen as the voice of Buzz Lightyear in the aftermath of Pamela Anderson‘s claim that the Home Improvement actor once exposed himself to her. The former Baywatch star says the incident happened...
wegotthiscovered.com
The director of the MCU’s red-headed stepchild mistakenly takes credit for the entire franchise
Although things have finally changed, it looked for the longest time that Louis Leterrier’s The Incredible Hulk would go down in the Marvel Cinematic Universe history books for all the wrong reasons. It was almost a decade until the second installment in the superhero franchise was welcomed back into...
wegotthiscovered.com
The ‘Warrior Nun’ army left apoplectic with rage as a canceled Netflix series rises from the ashes elsewhere
One of the main reasons why campaigns to revive canceled Netflix shows need to be greeted with a certain set of expectations is down to the fact that other networks and streaming services rarely tend to pick up projects from the streaming service’s discard pile. In fact, it typically tends to work the other way around, but a recent development has left Warrior Nun fans fuming.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Fast X’ footage of Paul Walker hits ‘Fast & Furious’ fans square in the feels
The highly anticipated Fast X trailer hit an awaiting internet on Friday and it predictably has everything Fast & Furious fans could hope for and more. Jason Momoa makes his debut as the franchise’s latest villain; legendary actress and EGOT winner Rita Moreno is brought in as the Toretto family matriarch; and Brie Larson is likewise introduced as a new character who we don’t know much about yet.
wegotthiscovered.com
8 Marvel actors you had no idea will appear in ‘Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur’
Forget Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, there’s another Marvel production premiering this February that deserves your attention first. Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur has been in the works at Marvel Animation for the past half-decade, but now it’s finally entering the world. And going by the fact that it’s opened to a perfect 100 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes, it looks like it’s worth the wait.
wegotthiscovered.com
How many people has Joe Goldberg killed in ‘You’ including season 4 part 1?
Warning: the following article contains spoilers for part one of You‘s fourth season. Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) just cannot stay away from our screens. Netflix’s You has at long last come back with the first half of its fourth season, with a brand new look, of course. For the third time in a row, Joe is attempting to rebuild a life for himself, leaving a trail of bodies in his wake. Same old, same old.
wegotthiscovered.com
Brie Larson is locked, loaded, and rocking leather in first ‘Fast X’ images
One of the many hallmarks of the long-running Fast & Furious franchise – besides stretching the laws of physics, gravity, and logic ever closer to breaking point – is roping in a bevvy of big names to join an already massive roster. Fast X is going to be no different, with the first images from the upcoming sequel revealing newbies Brie Larson and Jason Momoa.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Ant-Man 3’ producer outlines why Kang is a much bigger threat than Thanos ever was
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is due in just eight days, looking all but ready to set the Marvel Cinematic Universe on a brand new trajectory; one akin to the palpable stakes we felt near the tail-end of Infinity Saga, and one where Jonathan Majors could very well assert himself as the new face of the MCU following Robert Downey Jr.’s departure.
Comments / 0