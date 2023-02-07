Read full article on original website
Related
AOL Corp
Surprise your Valentine with Oprah's fave travel jewelry box — it's down to $16
It's not too late to find something that's both affordable and special for her this Valentine's Day. We did! And we're talking Oprah-level special! Right now, Oprah's favorite travel jewelry box is on sale for as little as $16 at Amazon, and it's sure to delight your sweetheart, your child, your bestie, your mom or even you. Hey, at that price, you might as well spoil everybody. (Tip: To really spoil someone, though, fill it with items that sparkle and shine.) Make sure it arrives in time with Amazon Prime (it's free to sign up).
AOL Corp
Martha Stewart’s facialist just revealed her go-to collagen mask — it’s just $18 at Amazon
Martha is snapping selfies again — this time she's swapped the swimming pool for a beauty salon as her backdrop and, let me tell you, I was no less impressed. Even with nothing to frame her face but wet hair, her skin is something 20-somethings would aspire to, let alone 50- and 60-somethings. And thanks to her facialist, we know that one of the fabulous octogenarian's secrets is the Super Collagen Mask from Mario Badescu, and you can get it at Amazon for just $18.
AOL Corp
Britney Spears' Inner Circle Has 'Grown More Concerned' for Her as Plans for Intervention Stall: Sources
Those in Britney Spears' life are worried about the pop star as she goes through a difficult time, multiple sources close to the singer tell PEOPLE. Spears' inner circle had an intervention planned for the "Hold Me Closer" singer, 41, but it was canceled at the last minute. She did, however, meet with a doctor on Wednesday night — and while the meeting went well, the next steps are unclear.
AOL Corp
Think small: Amazon has tiny homes back in stock
Tiny homes are where it's at — and some are back in stock for 2023. Whether you want an instant guest room behind your normal-size house, have use for a home office that's separate from your living quarters or need to seriously downsize, tiny homes are where it's at. There are even a bunch of reality shows dedicated to the phenomenon. But it turns out that you don't have to hire a special contractor to build your pint-size abode — you can just order one from Amazon. That's right: The mega-retailer is selling tiny home kits, delivering your new dream house right to your door. The structures are available starting at just over $3,000, which is pretty impressive, but they tend to sell out fast, so snap ’em up while you can.
AOL Corp
Oprah's favorite NYDJ jeans 'truly live up to the hype' — and they're on sale!
Oprah loves them and so do you, and now they're on sale in time for all of those prep-for-spring shopping sprees. NYDJ jeans (formerly called Not Your Daughter's Jeans) get you and your body — these jeans truly live up to the hype. They fit well, they last and they're made for real women with real bodies. Reviewers love the "Lift Tuck" technology featured in each pair because it gives you the right amount of support and contour for the perfect silhouette. Even better, the NYDJ Sculpt Her Denim Pull-On Straight Jeans are on sale at QVC — scoop up a pair (or two) for $73. That's 25% off the regular price of $99!
AOL Corp
Pamela Anderson Is Getting A Vegan Cooking Show
People constantly refer to the 90s for its fashion sense from Friends, music from Green Day or Blink-182, and popular celebrities like David Bowie or Brooke Shields. But a famous person synonymous with the 90s is Pamela Anderson. Straight off her Netflix documentary Pamela, a love story, Anderson is turning to the kitchen to show off her cooking skills with a cooking show.
Comments / 0