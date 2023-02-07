This week, a group of Democratic lawmakers (Illinois Lawmakers) called for the establishment of a state-level child tax credit that would provide low- and middle-income families with up to $700 in yearly tax relief for each kid. It is unclear, however, if Gov. J.B. Pritzker would include such a plan in his budget proposal, which is expected to be submitted on February 15; and whether it will win the support of key Democratic leaders in the General Assembly.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO