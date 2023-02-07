Read full article on original website
A California Bill Would Provide Homeless High School Seniors With a Guaranteed monthly stipend of $1,000.
Under a new bill introduced by Sen. Dave Cortese (D-San Jose), thousands of homeless high school grads would get $1,000 each month for five months from California Bill (SB 333). The California Bill would establish a trial program for a guaranteed income known as SOAR, or “Success, Opportunity, and Academic Resilience.” All 12th-grade homeless students who are “without a fixed, regular, and suitable nightly dwelling” are eligible. They would get the cash payments directly from April through August of 2024.
California: Incentives for Buying Electric Vehicle to Increase for People with Low to Moderate Income
Car buyers should check the eligibility requirements for the CVRP and the Federal Tax Credit when considering incentives upon their purchase, reminded Melanie Turner, a spokesperson of the Air Resource Board. Incentives for California Clean Vehicle Rebate Project. Most California residents qualify for the standard CVRP as long as they...
NY SNAP Families will Collect the Most in Food Benefits
Gov. Kathy Hochul stated on Friday that all New Yorkers who are registered in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) would get an additional allocation of food benefits for February. Additionally, individuals who are already getting the maximum possible level will be included in this allotment. The state was bound...
Replacement SNAP Benefits in Texas; Application and Deadline
Texas Health and Human Services announced the process of application and the deadline for the replacement SNAP benefits in selected counties. Application and Deadline for Replacement SNAP Benefits. Recent winter storms and power outages affected some counties in Central Texas recently that destroyed and damaged their food. The Texas Health...
Over 50% of LGBTQ Florida Parents are Considering Leaving
According to a recently released survey, over half of Florida families lead by same-sex or gender nonbinary parents are thinking of leaving the state, and 17% have already started the process. Based on a report from the Williams Institute at the UCLA School of Law, among the top sources of...
Illinois Lawmakers Introduce Child Tax Credit: What You Should Know
This week, a group of Democratic lawmakers (Illinois Lawmakers) called for the establishment of a state-level child tax credit that would provide low- and middle-income families with up to $700 in yearly tax relief for each kid. It is unclear, however, if Gov. J.B. Pritzker would include such a plan in his budget proposal, which is expected to be submitted on February 15; and whether it will win the support of key Democratic leaders in the General Assembly.
Nebraska – Propose $1000 Child Tax Credit aims to “help parents close the gap on child tax credit”
Lincoln Neb – Close to 900,000 Nebraskans would benefit from the proposed state child tax credit. Nebraskan legislator is proposing a similar state-level benefit to assist parents when the federal pandemic-boosted child tax credit decreases from $3,600 to $2,000 per kid. The majority of parents in Nebraska would receive...
Nebraska: Three Bills Proposed for Child Tax Credit
Legislators in Nebraska aim to help working families deal with inflation by addressing the expensive childcare. Nebraska Examiner reported three bills were proposed during the hearing on February 8 by the Revenue Committee. The proposed bills are expected to help low- to middle-income families after the rising inflation in the state, resulting in increasing food prices and other necessities.
Governor Pritzker Reminds Eligible Taxpayers to Take Advantage of Earned Income Tax Credit
Chicago Governor JB Pritzker reminds the residents to claim their state Earned Income Credit (EIC) and federal Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) each season. He noted that thousands of Illinoisans failed to claim the savings. In 2022, more than 70,000 Illinoisans had claimed their federal EITC, but could not claim their state EIC, leaving over $25.3 million unclaimed, as reported on 920 WMOK.
