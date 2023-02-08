ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thebutlercollegian.com

Men’s basketball vs. No. 13 Xavier: Beyond the box score

Graduate Manny Bates tied his season high with five blocks on the night. Photo by Claire Runkel. The Butler men’s basketball team upset the No. 13 Xavier Musketeers 69-67 off a scorching first-half shooting performance. The win put the Bulldogs on a two-game winning streak and moved the team’s record at Hinkle Fieldhouse to 10-4. The Musketeers dropped their third conference game of the year and snapped their two-game winning streak.
CINCINNATI, OH
thebutlercollegian.com

After the Buzzer: Butler vs St. John’s Recap

The Butler men’s basketball team break their five game losing streak in the Big East against St. John’s University 68-66. Managing editor Kobe Mosley and multimedia reporter Ben Buttrick recap the thrilling end to back and forth battle between two tough Big East teams. This episode of “After...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy