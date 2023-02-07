Read full article on original website
Discount retail store opens new location in Alabama
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Alabama
The Fancy Feast fiasco that resulted in two elderly women convicted
Authorities in Alabama said that four members of the same family were among those killed by the storm.
WSFA
Two vehicle crash claims life of Hartselle man
DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A two-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Hartselle man on Saturday afternoon. According to ALEA, at approximately 3:30 p.m. Saturday Irving Wilbert, 74, of Hartselle, was fatally injured when his 2017 Chevrolet Silverado that he was driving was struck by a 2021 Chevrolet 5500 service truck.
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn man arrested in connection to multiple vehicle break-ins, multiple other charges
An Auburn man has been arrested and charged with breaking into multiple vehicles. Ja’Savein Armani Frazier, 20, of Auburn was arrested Feb. 3 on warrants charging him with seven counts of unlawfully breaking and entering into a motor vehicle, theft of property first degree, five counts of theft of property second degree, two counts of theft of property fourth degree, failure to appear, and minor in possession of alcohol.
WSFA
Saturday night shooting claims Montgomery woman’s life
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A deadly shooting claimed the life of a Montgomery woman on Saturday night. According to police, on Saturday night at about 10:35 p.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 4900 block of Hatton Avenue in reference to a subject shot. Upon arrival at the scene,...
Opelika-Auburn News
Tuskegee man charged with vehicle break-ins in Auburn
A Tuskegee man was recently arrested on warrants in connection to breaking and entering into a motor vehicle and theft of property fourth degree. The crime allegedly happened in Auburn on South College Street on Jan. 26. According to a press release put out by the Auburn Police, on Feb....
wdhn.com
Pedestrian killed in Pike County
TROY, Ala (WDHN) — A 57-year-old Goshen woman was killed after being hit by an SUV near Troy. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, at approximately 7:07 p.m. on Friday, February 10, Sherry Adams was critically injured after she was hit by a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox driven by an unidentified 17-year-old juvenile.
WSFA
Dallas County crash claims Valley Grande man’s life
DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A two-vehicle crash in Dallas County has claimed the life of 56-year-old Robert W. Ingram of Valley Grande. According to ALEA, at approximately 8:00 p.m. on Friday, Ingram was fatally injured when his 2000 Dodge Dakota collided head-on with a 2020 GMC Terrain driven by a 53-year-old woman.
alabamanews.net
Valley Grande man dies in Dallas County accident
A two-vehicle accident in Dallas County has claimed the life of a Valley Grande man. The accident happened around 8:00 p.m. on Dallas County 83 near Dallas County 84. Troopers say 56-year-old Robert Ingram was fatally injured when the 2000 Dodge Dakota that he was driving collided head-on with a 2020 GMC Terrain.
Opelika-Auburn News
Can you help Opelika police identify a suspect involved in theft from Party City?
The Opelika Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in a theft of property, third degree, which occurred at Party City, located at 2534 Enterprise Drive. “The suspect used cash to purchase gift cards, and when the register was open and the employee was...
wbrc.com
Missing Thorsby teen found safe in Dallas County
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Kaitlin Larae Robinson, a 14-year-old from Thorsby, has been found unharmed after being missing since Thursday, February 9. Thorsby Police Chief Rodney Barnett said that Robinson was located on Saturday afternoon in Dallas County, Alabama. Thorsby Police Department thanked the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Alabama Fusion...
Two teens wounded in Saturday Opelika shooting
Opelika police are investigating a shooting that left two teenagers wounded Saturday. According to police, dispatchers received a call at about 6:10 p.m. regarding a possible shooting in the 300 Block of South Third Street. Officers arriving found a 16-year-old juvenile with a gunshot wound, who was transported to East...
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika police investigate possible shooting on South Third Street Saturday evening; two wounded
Saturday evening, Opelika police began investigating a possible shooting in the 300 Block of South Third Street, in which there were potentially two victims with gunshot wounds. At approximately 6:10 p.m., Opelika Dispatch received a call regarding the possible shooting, and when officers arrived on scene, they located a 16-year-old...
WSFA
Montgomery County traffic tickets can now be paid online
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County District Court now allows traffic ticket recipients to go online to seek driving school, get time to pay a fine, offer proof of insurance or repair, or even request a new court date for a missed hearing or trial. “It is our goal...
wdhn.com
ALEA: Two-vehicle crash occurs following a police pursuit in Elmore County
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — On Tuesday, a two-vehicle crash occurred around 5:40 p.m. after Millbrook Police Officers were involved in a vehicle pursuit. According to ALEA, the crash occurred on Alabama 14 near Interstate 65 in Elmore County. ALEA Highway Patrol Troopers responded to the scene, and the crash is under investigation.
WSFA
Prattville man charged with attempted murder
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged Divonte Stallworth, 29, of Prattville, with attempted murder. According to court documents, the shooting happened on Jan. 27th, around 12:40 p.m., near Marlow Drive. Stallworth reportedly shot the victim at least three times at close range. Stallworth was taken into custody on...
WSFA
Shots fired at Greenville Waffle House
GREENVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Shortly before midnight this past Thursday, a Waffle House employee and a customer found themselves in an altercation that ended with gunfire. According to Greenville Police, a customer at the Waffle House in Greenville began to complain about the service he received. In turn, a Waffle House employee, along with another individual, got into an argument with the upset customer.
Jemison man dead following crash in Bibb County
BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday morning left a Jemison man dead in Bibb County. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, L.J. Smith, 51, was injured when the Saturn Aura he was driving was hit by a Jeep Grand Cherokee at around 6 a.m. Smith was taken to UAB Hospital, […]
WSFA
Woman convicted of setting 2 homes on fire after wife left her
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Cullman woman has been convicted of setting fire to two Montgomery homes after becoming upset that her former spouse left her, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday. A Montgomery County jury found Jameelah Anderson guilty of one count of first-degree arson and...
WSFA
Man who murdered 92-year-old Montgomery woman gets 2 life sentences
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The man accused of brutally killing an elderly woman during a home invasion in 2017 has been found guilty and is going to prison. A Montgomery County jury convicted Rodney McQueen, 33, on two counts of capital murder. The separate counts were for a killing during a burglary and a robbery. Circuit Judge J.R. Gaines sentenced him to life in prison without parole on both counts.
alabamanews.net
Greenville man dies in accident Wednesday night
A Greenville man has died following an accident in Butler County Wednesday. State troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Butler County Road 59 around 7:15 p.m. last night. Once they arrived, they found 31-year-old Kenneth Lamar Holland critically injured as he was struck by another vehicle driven by an...
elmoreautauganews.com
Narcotics Search reportedly ‘cut short’ at Prattville High today; Board officials Investigating
A search of Prattville High School with officers and narcotics K9’s today found a small amount of suspected drugs. We confirmed that no guns were found on campus by officers, who admitted their search was cut short by a school administrator. Our trusted sources tell the EAN that a...
