EAST LANSING – Michigan State wrestling head coach Roger Chandler earned his 50th career win on Friday, Feb. 10, as No. 24 Michigan State notched a victory in the last home event of the season. The Spartans secured their first ranked win of the season against No. 22 Indiana, 20-16. “My name is on it [the wins] as head coach, but these are their wins that they earned, and I couldn’t be more proud of a group of guys,” Chandler said.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO