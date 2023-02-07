Read full article on original website
A Syrian doctor on earthquake rescue efforts
By now, you've likely heard that that series of earthquakes last Monday has caused massive loss of life in Syria and in Turkey. The latest estimate is some 33,000 deaths in both countries, and that number doesn't include those with injuries, physical and emotional, who now have to recover in cities and towns that have been severely damaged or destroyed. In a few minutes, we're going to hear from someone who was rescued from an earthquake years ago. She's going to tell us what that was like.
The earthquake in Turkey could have political aftershocks
NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Turkey correspondent for The Economist, Piotr Zalewski, about the political implications in the aftermath of the earthquake there.
Northern Syria is desperate for aid after the earthquake
We're going to begin tonight's program in Syria, where survivors are desperate for help after the earthquake that killed thousands of their loved ones and left even more without homes and in the cold. The death toll is actually higher in Turkey. Altogether, more than 28,000 have died in the two countries. But while aid is flowing into Turkey, in Syria, it's another story. There's a civil war there, and the government still opposes aid going directly to large areas controlled by rebels. NPR's Ruth Sherlock got rare permission from Turkey to cross the border into rebel-held northern Syria and has this report.
Turkey's government is under pressure for its response to the earthquake
In Turkey and Syria, rescue efforts are turning up grim results four days after an earthquake devastated large parts of both countries. The death toll is now more than 19,000. Tens of thousands more are injured, and no one knows how many more people are still buried under the rubble. Meanwhile, many survivors are sleeping in makeshift shelters or outside in the cold. Any country would strain to cope with a disaster on this scale, but some are starting to criticize the Turkish government's response. NPR's Peter Kenyon joins us now from Adana in southern Turkey. Peter, before we get to the politics, rescues and the conditions there, what have you been seeing?
A rare glimpse of the earthquake aftermath in rebel-held Syria
NPR got a rare glimpse into the earthquake zone in rebel-held Syria, where it's been incredibly difficult to get aid in and news out. The disaster left devastation and people crying out for more aid. Ruth Sherlock is an International Correspondent with National Public Radio. She's based in Beirut and...
The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look
On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
Chinese authorities said they were preparing to shoot down an 'unidentified flying object' spotted near the Yellow Sea
Chinese authorities said the unidentified flying object was spotted near the coastal city of Rizhao on the Yellow Sea, according to state media.
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
Opinion: The strange objects in US airspace may be an even bigger problem than we thought
A recent report on UFOs by America's intelligence community is worth examining following the takedown by the US military of a Chinese spy balloon, and the downing of three unidentified flying objects in North American airspace, writes Peter Bergen.
Turkey earthquake drone footage shows fissures slicing through land
TEVEKKELI/TEPEHAN, Turkey, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Drone footage in southern Turkey showed fissures slicing and cracking across fields, roads, streams and hillsides, caused by a massive earthquake that struck the region at the start of the week.
US offers first description of unknown 'object' shot down over Canada
The unidentified “object” the U.S. shot down over Canada was a “small metallic balloon” carrying a payload, a senior U.S. official confirmed to Fox News on Sunday.
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
Survivors are still being found as the earthquake's death toll tops 25,000
ANTAKYA, Turkey— Rescue crews on Saturday pulled more survivors, including entire families, from toppled buildings despite diminishing hopes as the death toll of the enormous quake that struck a border region of Turkey and Syria five days ago surpassed 25,000. Dramatic rescues were being broadcast on Turkish television, including...
The earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria has impacted a community in New Jersey
Jasmine Garsd is an Argentine-American journalist living in New York. She is currently NPR's Criminal Justice correspondent and the host of The Last Cup. She started her career as the co-host of Alt.Latino, an NPR show about Latin music. Throughout her reporting career she's focused extensively on women's issues and immigrant communities in America. She's currently writing a book of stories about women she's met throughout her travels.
Hopes fade as rescuers press search for quake survivors in Turkey and Syria
ISTANBUL — Rescue workers pressed their search Thursday across Turkey and Syria for survivors from this week's massive earthquake and aftershocks as the window to find people alive began to close. Rescue crews braved freezing temperatures to pull bodies from the rubble of thousands of buildings that have toppled...
In Turkey, the focus shifts from rescuing earthquake survivors to recovering bodies
The vast destruction of the earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria is becoming clearer with each day. The scene in one flattened city that has a population over a million gives a glimpse at the scale.
After a decade of war, quake that struck northwest Syria made a bad situation worse
NPR's A Martinez speaks with Kieran Barnes of Mercy Corps about the earthquake and relief efforts in northwestern Syria.
Earthquake survivors in northern Syria. already ravaged by war, are unable to receive aid
In northern Syria, people already displaced by civil war are now suffering from the effects of this week's earthquake. But aid has been unable to reach them.
Russia is draining a massive Ukrainian reservoir, endangering a nuclear plant
Russia appears to be draining an enormous reservoir in Ukraine, imperiling drinking water, agricultural production and safety at Europe's largest nuclear plant, according to satellite data obtained by NPR. Since early November of 2022, water has been gushing out of the Kakhovka Reservoir, in Southern Ukraine, through sluice gates at...
The U.S. shot down an object over Alaska. It's not clear yet what it was
The U.S. military shot down a "high-altitude object" over Alaska within the last hour, said John Kirby, a spokesman for the White House National Security Council. The object was tracked over Alaska at an altitude of 40,000 feet over the past 24 hours, Kirby told reporters at the White House briefing. It was deemed to pose a "reasonable threat to the safety of civilian flights" and "out of an abundance of caution" Biden ordered it to be shot down at the recommendation of Pentagon leaders, Kirby said.
