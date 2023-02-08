Read full article on original website
Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Despite Kraken blow, ETH remains undeterred
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. At press time, the price of Ethereum (ETH) was at $1,552, down 5% from yesterday and 6% from one week ago. The fall coincided with a market-wide selloff brought on by Kraken’s agreement to stop providing any staking services to US-based clients and its payment of a $30 million settlement to the SEC.
XRP steady at 23.6% Fib level: At which level will investors find gains
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. So far, the 23.6% Fib level of $0.3814 has proven steady support at press time. But fluctuating volumes and bearish sentiment could undermine a strong recovery. Ripple’s [XRP]...
NEAR faces selling pressure, but here’s why $2.255 support is crucial
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. NEAR could break below the $2.255 support. The Funding Rate dropped significantly by press time. Near Protocol’s [NEAR] shrinking trading volumes could impact investors and traders. At press...
The Graph [GRT] market weakened – Can $0.1723 support hold?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. GRT recorded a sharp drop as bears took control of the market. Short-term sell pressure was still high at press time. The Graph [GRT] hit a crucial support...
ENS gains from the AI season as ChatGPT domain sells for 6 ETH
ChatGPT’s ENS domain sold for 139x of its initial sale. Registrations remain in shambles despite an increase in 24-hour trading volume. Despite not being a part of AI token, Ethereum Name Service [ENS] became part of the cryptocurrencies that have gained from ChatGPT’s rise. According to the sales bot of the open naming system, the chatgpt.eth domain sold for 6 ETH on OpenSea.
Binance Coin [BNB] forms bullish continuation pattern – to $360 next?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Binance Coin formed an ascending triangle pattern. It faces stiff opposition at the $330 mark, but buying pressure was ticking higher. Binance Coin [BNB] posted steady gains throughout...
Ethereum market weakened, but benefits can be made at these levels
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. ETH was in a bearish structure at press time. Further plunge could be likely if BTC drops below the $21K zone. Ethereum [ETH] plunge could extend if the...
Ordinal NFTs fuel Bitcoin network activity but derivatives’ metrics reveal…
BTC receives the spotlight after the reveal of the Ordinal NFTs. The derivatives market sends mixed signs as volatility slows. We recently looked at how a JPEG NFT constituted the largest block on the Bitcoin blockchain network. Now it has emerged that roughly 13,000 Ordinal NFTs have been launched on the Bitcoin network.
Assessing Tron’s [TRX] performance since the release of its Q4 2022 report
Tron saw a mixed fortune in Q4 as activities and accounts saw highs and lows. TRX has rallied in 2023 thus far. Tron [TRX] has presented itself as a viable alternative to Ethereum’s [ETH] blockchain, as it is speedier and more cost-effective. On 7 February, Messari released a report that evaluated the state of the blockchain as of the fourth quarter of 2022 (Q4). So how is the Tron blockchain doing, and how have its operations affected TRX?
DOGE v. SHIB – Before you invest, know where their liquidity ranks
Dogecoin outperformed Bitcoin and Ethereum as per the liquidity metrics while SHIB beat its counterpart in volume. Despite DOGE’s excellence in market depth and spread, it provides no ground for a meme rally. Although a large part of the crypto community considers memes to have little to no utility,...
MATIC overtakes BTC and ETH in key metric: Can its rally continue?
Polygon’s price increased by more than 50% in January 2023. MATIC’s NFT ecosystem continued to grow and metrics looked in its favor. Polygon [MATIC] outperformed cryptos with a higher market capitalization, including Bitcoin [BTC] and Ethereum [ETH], in terms of its performance on the price front in January 2023. As per the latest data, MATIC’s price increased by 53%, while BTC and ETH rose by 41% and 36%, respectively.
Aave launches GHO stablecoin on Ethereum testnet as token checks the bears
GHO, the Aave decentralized stablecoin was deployed on the Ethereum Testnet. The AAVE price action got closer to bearish sentiment. Decentralized lending project Aave has launched its stablecoin GHO on Ethereum’s [ETH] testnet according to an official tweet on 9 February. The project had been working on the stablecoin since last year after it got a go-ahead from its community.
Could Lido Finance [LDO] be the biggest gainer amid staking crisis speculation
The LDO token went against the crypto market trend after staking ban speculation emerged. Not many investors held LDO in non-custodial wallets as exchange inflow skyrocketed. The Lido Finance [LDO] price increased against the broader market sentiment after Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong raised an alarm about a possible crypto staking ban. But why has Lido gained after speculation of a potential prohibition?
Ethereum: Everything you need to know about Shapella mainnet upgrade
ETH accumulation is on the rise- The number of addresses holding 0.01+ coins increased. Demand from the derivatives market also saw an uptick. Ethereum [ETH] recently revealed in a blog that the Shapella (Shanghai+Capella) mainnet upgrade was entering the final pre-launch phase after extensive testing and development. The new upgrade...
HBAR handles itself well amid market turmoil: Here are potential reasons why
HBAR defied gravity to maintain an upside when the market turned bearish. Hedera’s NFT segment was heating up, with a special focus on the African market. The crypto market has responded to the SEC’s latest push against crypto staking by lending favor to the bears. Most of the top cryptocurrencies were discounted in the last 24 hours. However, Hedera [HBAR] was among the few that somehow evaded this FUD-induced sell pressure.
What does the future hold for ETH staking post SEC’s Kraken ruling?
ETH tanked to a two-week low at press time. However, ETH’s staking activity was not massively impacted. The crypto space felt the pinch of yet another U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) ruling. According to a 10 February tweet by Wu Blockchain, Kraken, the second-largest exchange in the U.S., “immediately” ceased its crypto staking-as-a-service platform for U.S. customers.
Maker [MKR] posted an extra 10% gain – Is November high reachable?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. MKR mounted above its bullish flag but faced a price rejection at press time. Demand remained stable, but BTC’s price action could determine MKR’s price direction.
MATIC breaks out yet another range, what are the next targets?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. MATIC broke out of a short-term range. The next area of interest lies at the psychological $1.5. Polygon saw increased activity in the DeFi space in recent days....
Aave reaps benefits from Ethereum, but for how long will this last?
Aave V3 revenue was boosted by Ethereum network’s contribution. Interestingly, Aave’s migration tool and upcoming stablecoin launch show potential for growth. Aave recently launched its v3 on the Ethereum network and the results were quite positive in the short term. This launch provided an immense uplift to Aave’s...
Yearn Finance whales move close to $60m in double transactions, decoding ‘why’
3,869 YFI were moved twice in separate transactions on 8 February. There has been more YFI outflow on exchanges in recent days. Yearn Finance (YFI) recently experienced its biggest volume of “whale transactions” in the past three months. So where do the protocol and YFI stand right now, and what could be in store with these whales’ latest move?
