Safari Cat Value & Price (February 2023) – Pet Simulator X
Pet Simulator X aka PSX is a popular collection game for Roblox. In this game, players embark on an adventure to collect coins, gems, and other valuable items. It offers a vast and colorful open world where players can explore different zones and interact with other players. One of the best parts is that you get to hatch eggs to collect new pets, each with its own unique abilities. The goal of the game is to become the ultimate pet collector by obtaining the rarest and strongest pets! If you’re curious about the value of the Safari Cat, we’ll tell you what you can get for it in this guide.
IdleOn update includes new Siege Breaker Class
IdleOn announced the Siege Breaker Class is now available in this latest update. In addition to the class addition, the update includes new content, balance changes, bug fixes, and adjustments. Players will notice that you can now auto-loot after five seconds rather than fifteen, arrow speed has now been increased, and more.
Cookie Run: Kingdom reveals City of Wizards gameplay and story trailer
Cookie Run: Kingdom, the hit action RPG from developer and publisher Devsisters, has just released a new trailer for the highly anticipated Episode 16. The new gameplay footage revealed Blueberry Pie voice lines, and a particular highlight was Cream Puff Cookie’s new Magic Candy. You can watch the full trailer on Cookie Run: Kingdom’s official YouTube channel here:
Dolores Entertainment announces Spectrolite console port
Spectrolite, a futuristic first-person platformer from developers Noel Hetei and Andor Valentiny, is finally going to be ported for all console platforms. A release window has not been confirmed, but the port is “coming soon” according to a new tweet from frequent port publisher Dolores Entertainment. Here’s the big announcement, which was accompanied by a gameplay trailer:
Restaurant Tycoon 2 Codes – Dish Washers Update (February 2023)
Roblox Restaurant Tycoon 2 features a wide variety of options for you to outfit your new place of business. Hire employees so that they will cook, wait, and take care of your customers. As you get more money, you can upgrade your place and expand it even further. Get the ability to deliver your fancy food to people at home, and look to become the best restaurateur in the game!
Anime Power Simulator Codes [UPD 3] (February 2023)
Roblox Anime Power Simulator is an experience developed by (NRPG) Dragon for the platform. In this game, you will be looking to collect the rarest anime units in the game to add to your team. Combine them together to create custom teams, and send them into battle to fight off powerful enemies. See if you can obtain the best group of battlers and reach the top of the leaderboards!
How to get the Flamarang Glove in Slap Battles – Underkill Badge!
Slap Battles is a Roblox Game that is described as on the more chaotic side as it is based on the premise of slapping players using different gloves that have unique abilities. Gloves can have both passive and activated abilities. If you need help on knowing how to get the Flamarang Glove and Underkill Ritual Badge, you’ve come to the right place!
10 Best League of Legends Art
League of Legends has a history of releasing some stunning artwork, especially when it comes to champion splashes and teasers. With Aurelion Sol’s rework freshly released, the amazing artwork made for this champion is front and center on the game’s client, reminding everyone of just how great League art can be.
Dead by Daylight dev update teases improved visuals and more
Dead by Daylight has just released an extensive new dev update, detailing major upcoming changes for the next update. This included Red Forest visual updates with preview images, better map rotations, and other improvements for quality of life. Here’s the big announcement from Dead by Daylight’s official Twitter feed:
