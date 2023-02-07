ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

YIMBY Visits the Site of Stalled 18-Story Condo Tower Proposed at 222-30 Walnut Street in Society Hill, Center City

By Vitali Ogorodnikov
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
WHYY

Germantown Town Hall project has a potential developer, but no timeline for completion

New details have emerged about a nascent proposal to redevelop Germantown Town Hall. But the vacant building’s future is far from secure. During a virtual community meeting held this week, developer Anthony Fullard said the “complex” project would be completed in two phases — if the Philadelphia Industrial Development Corporation ultimately selects his company to purchase it, a decision that currently has no timeline.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyyimby.com

Permits Issued for 2032 East Lehigh Avenue in East Kensington

Permits have been issued for the construction of a three-story, three-unit multi-family building at 2032 East Lehigh Avenue in East Kensington. The project will replace a parking lot situated on a sloped site on the southwest side of the avenue. Designed by M Architects / Morrissey Design, the project will span a relatively modest floor area of 815 square feet, as it will rise from a footprint measuring 10 feet wide and 49 feet deep. Permits list RSG Management as the contractor and indicate a construction cost of $525,000.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyyimby.com

Permits Issued for 1108 West Dauphin Street in North Philadelphia East

Permits have been issued for the construction of a mixed-use building at 1108 West Dauphin Street in North Philadelphia East. Designed by KJO Architecture, the building will rise three stories, with a commercial space located at the ground floor. Above this, there will be 18 residential units. The structure will span a total of 18,541 square feet.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
billypenn.com

The $22 million Mayor’s Fund rebrands as the Philadelphia City Fund, distancing itself from Nutter-years scandals

Almost a decade after a series of financial scandals sullied its name, the Mayor’s Fund for Philadelphia has rebranded as the Philadelphia City Fund. The change, announced Wednesday and reflected in the organization’s new website, was made to better represent the fund’s mission and distance itself from past indiscretions, executive director Jody Greenblatt said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Marilyn Johnson

Celebrate Black History Month on East Passyunk Avenue

East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement Districtisan “Avenue for All” with numerous retailers, services, restaurants, and bars owned and operated by people from a wide variety of backgrounds and ethnicities, is honoring Black History Month by highlighting Black-owned businesses on the Ave: Haus of Wax, Ocho Rios Parilla, Super Loa, Supreme Beauty, The Dutch, Uprising ACM, Whiplash Allure, and the soon to open Sawubona Creativity Project.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

