tryhardguides.com
Dead by Daylight dev update teases improved visuals and more
Dead by Daylight has just released an extensive new dev update, detailing major upcoming changes for the next update. This included Red Forest visual updates with preview images, better map rotations, and other improvements for quality of life. Here’s the big announcement from Dead by Daylight’s official Twitter feed:
World of Stands Hamon update log & patch notes
Roblox World of Stands has released its new Hamon update on February 10th, 2023. In this patch, you will find a wide-variety of changes and bug fixes have been added to the experience. These will hopefully help clear up any issues you may have had and allow you to find some new stuff to do in the game.
IdleOn update includes new Siege Breaker Class
IdleOn announced the Siege Breaker Class is now available in this latest update. In addition to the class addition, the update includes new content, balance changes, bug fixes, and adjustments. Players will notice that you can now auto-loot after five seconds rather than fifteen, arrow speed has now been increased, and more.
Dating action game, Eternights, launches in summer of 2023
Eternights, is an upcoming hack-and-slash indie game by Korean developer and publisher, Studio Sai. The game is described to feature a unique blend of dating and action. Recently, Eternights is one of the four upcoming titles featured in the latest PlayStation Indie Spotlight announcements. Jae Yoo, the Game Director and Founder of Studio Sai, revealed some details regarding Eternights‘ gameplay. The game was also announced to be released in the early summer of 2023 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. Take a look Eternights Spring Update video, courtesy of PlayStation’s official Youtube channel:
Two Point Campus release new items and challenge mode for Valentine’s update
Two Point Campus has released The Valentine’s update as part of version 4.0 to celebrate the season of love. This update includes a slew of new Valentine’s-themed content, such as the new Cupid Challenge Mode, fresh new Valentine’s goods, and future Community Events. Check out the Two Point Campus – Valentine’s Day Update Launch Trailer from PlayStation’s official YouTube channel:
10 Best League of Legends Art
League of Legends has a history of releasing some stunning artwork, especially when it comes to champion splashes and teasers. With Aurelion Sol’s rework freshly released, the amazing artwork made for this champion is front and center on the game’s client, reminding everyone of just how great League art can be.
Thunderful Games announces puzzle platformer Astronimo
Astronimo, an upcoming puzzle and platformer indie from developer Coatsink, has just been revealed by publisher Thunderful Games with a brand-new trailer. A technical Beta, which supports online multiplayer, is available on Steam now. You can also wishlist the game on Steam today. Although a release window has not been...
Dr Smart Space Adventure announced with gameplay trailer
Dr Smart Space Adventure, an upcoming learn and play indie from publisher RedDeerGames, has just released a new announcement trailer featuring gameplay. A release window has not been confirmed, but it will be available on the Nintendo Switch. You can watch the full trailer on RedDeerGames’ official YouTube channel here:
Dolores Entertainment announces Spectrolite console port
Spectrolite, a futuristic first-person platformer from developers Noel Hetei and Andor Valentiny, is finally going to be ported for all console platforms. A release window has not been confirmed, but the port is “coming soon” according to a new tweet from frequent port publisher Dolores Entertainment. Here’s the big announcement, which was accompanied by a gameplay trailer:
Best co-op horror games on Roblox
Roblox horror games are a popular genre on the platform, where players can experience spine-chilling scares and suspenseful gameplay. These games often feature creepy environments, jump scares, and terrifying monsters, all designed to keep players on the edge of their seats. They offer a unique and immersive experience, as players must use their wits and strategy to survive and escape the horrors that await them! If you’ve been wanting to test your mettle in some of the experiences with a friend, we’ve got a list of games we think you’ll like.
Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse showcases story and Photo Mode mechanic in new video
Koei Tecmo‘s Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse has provided a preview of its thrilling storyline, along with a closer look at some of the game’s mechanics, including Photo Mode. Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse is an upcoming digital remaster of the same-titled 2008 survival...
Apex Legends reveals key cosmetics in new Battle Pass trailer
Apex Legends has just released a brand-new Battle Pass trailer showing off some of the featured cosmetics ahead of next season’s launch on February 14th, 2023. Highlights included the Battle Pass badge, a reactive Mastiff skin, and new outfits for Crypto, Bloodhound and Valkyrie. You can watch the full Battle Pass trailer on Apex Legends’ official YouTube channel here:
