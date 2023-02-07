Read full article on original website
Related
Wild Hearts releases new CG trailer ahead of launch
Wild Hearts, the greatly anticipated monster-hunting RPG from Koei Tecmo and EA, has revealed a brand-new CG trailer to build hype before the game launches on February 17th, 2023. It will be available on PC and next-gen consoles for PlayStation and Xbox. You can watch today’s new trailer on Wild Hearts’ official YouTube channel here:
Dating action game, Eternights, launches in summer of 2023
Eternights, is an upcoming hack-and-slash indie game by Korean developer and publisher, Studio Sai. The game is described to feature a unique blend of dating and action. Recently, Eternights is one of the four upcoming titles featured in the latest PlayStation Indie Spotlight announcements. Jae Yoo, the Game Director and Founder of Studio Sai, revealed some details regarding Eternights‘ gameplay. The game was also announced to be released in the early summer of 2023 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. Take a look Eternights Spring Update video, courtesy of PlayStation’s official Youtube channel:
Two Point Campus release new items and challenge mode for Valentine’s update
Two Point Campus has released The Valentine’s update as part of version 4.0 to celebrate the season of love. This update includes a slew of new Valentine’s-themed content, such as the new Cupid Challenge Mode, fresh new Valentine’s goods, and future Community Events. Check out the Two Point Campus – Valentine’s Day Update Launch Trailer from PlayStation’s official YouTube channel:
Atomic Heart and Mount and Blade II coming to Xbox Gamepass in February
Xbox’s Gamepass allows players to gain access to a library of popular games, for the heavily discounted price of a monthly subscription. The games available to subscribers are on a rotating release schedule, meaning that new titles are announced all the time. New and popular titles are added all the time, giving subscribers the chance to experience their most anticipated titles so long as they keep their eyes on new releases.
Dr Smart Space Adventure announced with gameplay trailer
Dr Smart Space Adventure, an upcoming learn and play indie from publisher RedDeerGames, has just released a new announcement trailer featuring gameplay. A release window has not been confirmed, but it will be available on the Nintendo Switch. You can watch the full trailer on RedDeerGames’ official YouTube channel here:
PlayStation unboxing video teases full PS VR2 contents
PlayStation decided to release an extensive unboxing video today, featuring their upcoming PS VR2 console packaging and contents. The video also included some clear instructions on how to actually use each of the components and then store them. The PS VR2 is scheduled to roll out on February 22nd, 2023....
Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse showcases story and Photo Mode mechanic in new video
Koei Tecmo‘s Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse has provided a preview of its thrilling storyline, along with a closer look at some of the game’s mechanics, including Photo Mode. Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse is an upcoming digital remaster of the same-titled 2008 survival...
Apex Legends reveals new season “Revelry” gameplay trailer
Developer Respawn Entertainment has just released a new gameplay trailer for the upcoming Season 16, titled Revelry. This closely follows Monday’s cinematic trailer and dev diary video, which include some of the most massive changes to the game yet. Team Deathmatch will be added, Arenas mode will be removed,...
Atomic Heart Director reveals game length and more
Atomic Heart is one of the most anticipated games of the year so far. With retro-shooter vibes and a unique setting in the ruins of a Soviet “City of Tomorrow,” Atomic Heat certainly has a lot for players to be excited about. Though much of the previews of...
GrimGrimoire OnceMore showcases gameplay in new trailer
GrimGrimoire OnceMore is a remaster of the original 2007 GrimGrimoire, developed by Vanillaware and published by Nippon Ichi Software. It is a 2D side-scrolling real-time strategy video game that combines Vanillaware’s fantasy worldbuilding and intricate storytelling with new and improved gameplay. Recently, NIS America provided a preview of the...
Chainsawesome Games, developer of Knight Squad and Aftercharge, announces studio shutdown
The Canada-based developer, Chainsawesome Games, has announced that the studio would be closing operations. The studio is known for titles such as Aftercharge, Knight Squad, and Beatblasters. Chainsawesome Games is a small independent studio founded in 2012 that has brought action-packed and multiplayer-focused games for PC and Consoles. Their games...
Cookie Run: Kingdom reveals City of Wizards gameplay and story trailer
Cookie Run: Kingdom, the hit action RPG from developer and publisher Devsisters, has just released a new trailer for the highly anticipated Episode 16. The new gameplay footage revealed Blueberry Pie voice lines, and a particular highlight was Cream Puff Cookie’s new Magic Candy. You can watch the full trailer on Cookie Run: Kingdom’s official YouTube channel here:
Apex Legends reveals key cosmetics in new Battle Pass trailer
Apex Legends has just released a brand-new Battle Pass trailer showing off some of the featured cosmetics ahead of next season’s launch on February 14th, 2023. Highlights included the Battle Pass badge, a reactive Mastiff skin, and new outfits for Crypto, Bloodhound and Valkyrie. You can watch the full Battle Pass trailer on Apex Legends’ official YouTube channel here:
Ironwood Studios debut Pacific Drive gets first look gameplay trailer
Pacific Drive, an upcoming driving survival game mashup from developer Ironwood Studios has just released a new gameplay trailer featuring a variety of mysteries and enemies. Although a release window has not been confirmed, the game is slated to launch this year. It will be available on PC and PlayStation. You can watch the full trailer on PlayStation’s official YouTube channel here:
Legends ReWritten Trello, Wiki, & Discord Links (February 2023)
Roblox Legends Re:Written is an experience created by the developers at Scrumptious Studio. If you want to get the best knowledge on how to do things in the experience, you will need to search the web for certain things. We’ll tell you where you can find the Trello so you can learn everything you need to know about the game.
Elemental Awakening Trello, Wiki, & Discord Links (February 2023)
Roblox Elemental Awakening is an experience created by the developers at Elemental Awakening. If you want to get the best knowledge on how to do things in the experience, you will need to search the web for certain things. We’ll tell you where you can find the Trello so you can learn everything you need to know about the game.
Forspoken announces major upcoming patch
Luminous Productions, the developer of divisive action RPG Forspoken, has just officially announced that an upcoming patch will target a variety of issues, inspired by fan feedback. Although the announcement carefully spoke in broad terms, it also mentioned a surprising number of categories. This mainly included quality of life and technical improvements, across both the PC and PlayStation platforms.
Vampire Survivors Patch 1.3.0 Notes
Vampire Survivors Patch 1.3.0, The Chosen One, is live. Players will notice several updates, a new challenge stage, and three new achievements in this update. Some of the tweaks include the game remembering the skins you’ve been using for each character, and when you have one million gold, Eggman appears in Moongolow!
How to unlock Apoplexy in Vampire Survivors
Vampire Survivors is a shoot ’em up video game developed by Luca Galante. It features minimalistic gameplay and rogue-lite elements where you move thousands of night creatures and survive until dawn. The game features different relics, which provide specific bonuses to the game, further enhancing the play. If you need to know how to unlock Apoplexy relic in Vampire Survivors, check out our step-by-step guide!
Valorant announces Swiftplay will become permanent
Product manager Coleman Palm updated Valorant fans today with the huge announcement that the fresh new mode “Swiftplay” will officially leave Beta and become a permanent addition. The game mode was an instant hit, and it will be included permanently in patch 6.03. Here’s the full announcement from...
