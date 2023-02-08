Opening Day for Wake Baseball less than a week away, and it’s officially time to start breaking down their first weekend’s opponents!. On February 17th, Wake will host Youngstown State at 4PM for Opening Day of the 2023 season. Head Coach Dan Bertolini is entering his seventh season at the helm for the Penguins, and he’s coming off back-to-back 20-win seasons. It’s the first time the Penguins have done so since the 06-’07 seasons, so this is a program with a history of being at the bottom of the Horizon League. The Penguins’ last appearance in the NCAA postseason was back in 2004 when they won the Horizon League Championship before being knocked out of the Austin Regional with losses to Texas and TCU. The Horizon League has become a pretty decent baseball conference with programs like Wright State, who has won three of the last four league titles, and Illinois-Chicago.

