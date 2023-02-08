Read full article on original website
Hoops notes: Clemson at North Carolina
Clemson (18-6, 10-3 ACC) travels to North Carolina (15-9, 7-6 ACC) on Saturday at 2 p.m. The game will be played in the Dean E. Smith Center. Live stats will be provided on ClemsonTigers.com and Twitter updates will be available on Clemson’s official account (@ClemsonMBB). HOW TO WATCH. TV:...
Boston College vs. NC State: Preview and Prediction
Boston College returns home to take on the NC State Wolfpack at noon on Saturday. The Eagles are fresh off a win against Virginia Tech, sweeping the season series against the Hokies. In that game Quinten Post led the way with 24 points, but it was true freshman Chas Kelley (17 points) that rightfully garnered a lot of attention for his play. The Eagles have been playing much better of late, winning four out of their last six ACC games, and matching their conference win total from last season.
Duke expected to have Dariq Whitehead back from injury today
Duke's star freshman Dariq Whitehead, who was the team's second-leading scorer in ACC play when he sprained his left leg in the second half against Virginia Tech, looks poised to make a return to the court today against Virginia. He seemingly had found his groove on the college level at that time, scoring in double figures for the sixth time in the last eight outings in just 17 minutes that night before having to be helped off the court by his teammates.
No. 6 NC State pummels Pitt to move into tie atop ACC standings
RALEIGH, N.C. -- On a night where Reynolds Coliseum was packed to the brim and the Wolfpack needed a win to keep track for the top spot in the ACC, No. 6 NC State cruised to a win over No. 17 Pittsburgh by a final of 23-9. The Pack won seven bouts on the night to hand the Panthers their first loss in ACC competition.
Blue Devils remain alive for former No. 1 recruit
There hasn't been much chatter recently surrounding Duke basketball's pursuit of Overtime Elite (Ga.) small forward Naas Cunningham. Even so, the 6-foot-7, 180-pound five-star, who sat No. 1 on the 247Sports 2024 Composite as recently as August but has since slid to No. 5, included the Blue Devils ...
chapelboro.com
Chansky’s Notebook: Accountability
Art Chansky’s Sports Notebook is presented by The Casual Pint. YOUR place for delicious pub food paired with local beer. Choose among 35 rotating taps and 200+ beers in the cooler. Maybe Hubert Davis should sit down all five starters for the Clemson game. Sure, star Armando Bacot and...
College basketball bracketology: Kentucky, UNC on thin ice in Joe Lunardi's 2023 NCAA Tournament projection
North Carolina was the No. 1 team in the country in the first AP Top 25 poll. Kentucky opened the season as KenPom's top-rated club. Joe Lunardi updated his 2023 NCAA Tournament projections, and both Kentucky and UNC are on thin ice with the Big Dance right around the corner.
25th-ranked Ole Miss whips North Carolina in softball season opener
PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico – Freshman Jalia Lassiter shined in her collegiate debut as No. 25 Ole Miss softball defeated North Carolina 6-1 to open its 2023 season at Nancy Almaraz Field Friday night. The Rebels (1-0, 0-0 SEC) looked sharp in their season opener against the Tar Heels (2-1, 0-0 ACC). Lassiter and Keila Kamoku led the offense with two hits each, while Aynslie Furbush and Catelyn Riley were dominant in the circle, only surrendering three hits.
BREAKING: Wake Forest lands 2024 linebacker Whittman Whaley
Continuing their hot start on the recruiting trail, Wake Forest garnered another commitment as Gatlinburg(Tn.) Gattlinburg-Pittman High linebacker Whittman Whaley announced his commitment to the Deacs. Whaley was a standout athlete on both sides of the ball his junior year. As a linebacker, he notched 77 tackles, 11 tackles, and...
Wake Forest Baseball - Youngstown State Opening Day Preview
Opening Day for Wake Baseball less than a week away, and it’s officially time to start breaking down their first weekend’s opponents!. On February 17th, Wake will host Youngstown State at 4PM for Opening Day of the 2023 season. Head Coach Dan Bertolini is entering his seventh season at the helm for the Penguins, and he’s coming off back-to-back 20-win seasons. It’s the first time the Penguins have done so since the 06-’07 seasons, so this is a program with a history of being at the bottom of the Horizon League. The Penguins’ last appearance in the NCAA postseason was back in 2004 when they won the Horizon League Championship before being knocked out of the Austin Regional with losses to Texas and TCU. The Horizon League has become a pretty decent baseball conference with programs like Wright State, who has won three of the last four league titles, and Illinois-Chicago.
NC State joins several in-state schools in offering Christ School junior Khalil Conley
Asheville, N.C. — North Carolina State University has made a verbal scholarship offer to Christ School junior football player Khalil Conley. The University of North Carolina, Duke University, Wake Forest University, East Carolina University, and UNC Charlotte previously offered the in-state prospect. He has also received offers from James Madison University, the University of Missouri, Virginia Tech, and William & Mary University.
Where are hot dogs the hottest in North Carolina? Sample a few bites.
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – In honor of Super Bowl week, sink your teeth into this: Greensboro ranks second nationally in per-capita consumption of hot dogs. And take a second bite: The only city to rank higher was Raleigh/Durham (so do we infer that High Point was part of the figures for Greensboro?). Those figures were […]
Getting ready for the All-Star Race! North Wilkesboro Speedway shares progress pics
NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. — Editor's note: The video above shows a North Wilkesboro Speedway construction update from December 2022. North Wilkesboro Speedway is getting ready for the All-Star Race in May. Check out the work that’s being done at the speedway. North Wilkesboro Speedway posted a video on...
Bed Bath & Beyond closing store in Raleigh, four others across NC
Bed Bath & Beyond has revealed the locations of the 149 stores it’s closing, including one in Raleigh and four others across the state. 1463 University Drive in Burlington, North Carolina. 401 Cox Road in Gastonia, North Carolina. 3160 Evans Street in Greenville, North Carolina. 1835 Catawba Valley Blvd....
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in North Carolina that are know for preparing absolutely delicious food, using only fresh and high-quality ingredients.
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Boom Supersonic Begins Building Airliner Superfactory in North Carolina
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Aviation company Boom Supersonic announced it began...
This Restaurant Serves North Carolina's Best Pizza
Reader's Digest found the best pizzerias in each state, including this longtime local favorite in North Carolina.
This Is North Carolina's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Fried Chicken Joint
Cheapism found the best hidden gem fried chicken restaurants in the country.
EV charging station manufacturer chooses North Carolina to build chargers
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Another piece of the market for electric vehicles will be built in North Carolina. The Economic Investment Committee of the NC Department of Commerce approved incentives Tuesday to lure the newly created Kempower Inc. to build a manufacturing facility for electric-vehicle charging stations in Durham. This follows Toyota’s construction of a […]
North Carolina State University graduate student found dead in dorm
A seventh student was found dead in a NC State dorm Wednesday.
