Chapel Hill, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

247Sports

Hoops notes: Clemson at North Carolina

Clemson (18-6, 10-3 ACC) travels to North Carolina (15-9, 7-6 ACC) on Saturday at 2 p.m. The game will be played in the Dean E. Smith Center. Live stats will be provided on ClemsonTigers.com and Twitter updates will be available on Clemson’s official account (@ClemsonMBB). HOW TO WATCH. TV:...
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

Boston College vs. NC State: Preview and Prediction

Boston College returns home to take on the NC State Wolfpack at noon on Saturday. The Eagles are fresh off a win against Virginia Tech, sweeping the season series against the Hokies. In that game Quinten Post led the way with 24 points, but it was true freshman Chas Kelley (17 points) that rightfully garnered a lot of attention for his play. The Eagles have been playing much better of late, winning four out of their last six ACC games, and matching their conference win total from last season.
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

Duke expected to have Dariq Whitehead back from injury today

Duke's star freshman Dariq Whitehead, who was the team's second-leading scorer in ACC play when he sprained his left leg in the second half against Virginia Tech, looks poised to make a return to the court today against Virginia. He seemingly had found his groove on the college level at that time, scoring in double figures for the sixth time in the last eight outings in just 17 minutes that night before having to be helped off the court by his teammates.
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

No. 6 NC State pummels Pitt to move into tie atop ACC standings

RALEIGH, N.C. -- On a night where Reynolds Coliseum was packed to the brim and the Wolfpack needed a win to keep track for the top spot in the ACC, No. 6 NC State cruised to a win over No. 17 Pittsburgh by a final of 23-9. The Pack won seven bouts on the night to hand the Panthers their first loss in ACC competition.
RALEIGH, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Blue Devils remain alive for former No. 1 recruit

There hasn't been much chatter recently surrounding Duke basketball's pursuit of Overtime Elite (Ga.) small forward Naas Cunningham. Even so, the 6-foot-7, 180-pound five-star, who sat No. 1 on the 247Sports 2024 Composite as recently as August but has since slid to No. 5, included the Blue Devils ...
DURHAM, NC
chapelboro.com

Chansky’s Notebook: Accountability

Art Chansky’s Sports Notebook is presented by The Casual Pint. YOUR place for delicious pub food paired with local beer. Choose among 35 rotating taps and 200+ beers in the cooler. Maybe Hubert Davis should sit down all five starters for the Clemson game. Sure, star Armando Bacot and...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

25th-ranked Ole Miss whips North Carolina in softball season opener

PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico – Freshman Jalia Lassiter shined in her collegiate debut as No. 25 Ole Miss softball defeated North Carolina 6-1 to open its 2023 season at Nancy Almaraz Field Friday night. The Rebels (1-0, 0-0 SEC) looked sharp in their season opener against the Tar Heels (2-1, 0-0 ACC). Lassiter and Keila Kamoku led the offense with two hits each, while Aynslie Furbush and Catelyn Riley were dominant in the circle, only surrendering three hits.
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

BREAKING: Wake Forest lands 2024 linebacker Whittman Whaley

Continuing their hot start on the recruiting trail, Wake Forest garnered another commitment as Gatlinburg(Tn.) Gattlinburg-Pittman High linebacker Whittman Whaley announced his commitment to the Deacs. Whaley was a standout athlete on both sides of the ball his junior year. As a linebacker, he notched 77 tackles, 11 tackles, and...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
247Sports

Wake Forest Baseball - Youngstown State Opening Day Preview

Opening Day for Wake Baseball less than a week away, and it’s officially time to start breaking down their first weekend’s opponents!. On February 17th, Wake will host Youngstown State at 4PM for Opening Day of the 2023 season. Head Coach Dan Bertolini is entering his seventh season at the helm for the Penguins, and he’s coming off back-to-back 20-win seasons. It’s the first time the Penguins have done so since the 06-’07 seasons, so this is a program with a history of being at the bottom of the Horizon League. The Penguins’ last appearance in the NCAA postseason was back in 2004 when they won the Horizon League Championship before being knocked out of the Austin Regional with losses to Texas and TCU. The Horizon League has become a pretty decent baseball conference with programs like Wright State, who has won three of the last four league titles, and Illinois-Chicago.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WRAL News

NC State joins several in-state schools in offering Christ School junior Khalil Conley

Asheville, N.C. — North Carolina State University has made a verbal scholarship offer to Christ School junior football player Khalil Conley. The University of North Carolina, Duke University, Wake Forest University, East Carolina University, and UNC Charlotte previously offered the in-state prospect. He has also received offers from James Madison University, the University of Missouri, Virginia Tech, and William & Mary University.
RALEIGH, NC
