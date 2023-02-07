Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Historic Restaurant In Toledo That Offers Guests Scrumptious Food and Fascinating Story to Go Home WithMadocToledo, OH
3 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Walmart Temporarily Closing Stores in 2 StatesBryan DijkhuizenTexas State
Walmart Location Has Temporarily ClosedJoel EisenbergHolland, OH
Walk on the wild side at these Ohio zoosJackie MyersOhio State
Related
bgfalconmedia.com
Blush Aesthetics partners with The Cocoon
This Valentine’s Day season local business in Perrysburg, Blush Aesthetics, has joined with The Cocoon to help the survivors of sexual and domestic violence. They hope to inspire the community to “Share the Love,” according to a press release by Blush Aesthetics. Blush Aesthetics is a female...
bgfalconmedia.com
Pet safety during winter weather
Humane Ohio Spay/Neuter Clinic offers some important reminders regarding how to care for your pets during the cold winter months. Be sure to check social media to find out if the clinic has closed. Humane Ohio states that they will close if Lucas County goes into a Level 3 snow emergency by 7 a.m. Humane Ohio will also contact all their clients who have previously scheduled for that day. They then will reschedule their appointment.
bgfalconmedia.com
Swim and Dive snags second place in Miami
In a weekend series hosted by Miami University, BGSU Swim and Dive earned second place out of five teams, competing with Miami, Youngstown, Ball State, and Toledo. At the end of the weekend, the Falcons made the podium, placing the highest since their season opener versus Akron. Here’s how the...
bgfalconmedia.com
Bowling Green Softball pitchers shine in split
The Bowling Green softball team continued the Depaul Dome Invitational with a split on Saturday. They lost 2-0 to Eastern Kentucky and won 7-2 over Valparaiso. Day two of the Depaul Dome Invitation kicked off bright and early for the Falcons. The first game started at 10:30 a.m. against the...
bgfalconmedia.com
BGSU Gymnastics suffer tight loss to Golden Flashes on senior day
BGSU Gymnastics fell in a nail-biting finish over the Kent State Golden Flashes yesterday at the Stroh Center. The Falcons, hosting their senior night, ultimately took a narrow loss, 195.625-195.025. The Orange and Brown fought for their first win against Kent State since 2015. Although the Golden Flashes have won...
bgfalconmedia.com
Bowling Green Softball split season opener
The Bowling Green softball team split their first day of the 2023 season. The Falcons beat Detroit Mercy 3-2 and lost to DePaul 2-1 in the Depaul Dome Invitational. This marks new Head Coach Candace Fenton-Bockbrader’s first win with BGSU. Game one against the Titans started fast for the...
bgfalconmedia.com
Men’s basketball struggles again, fall 93-72 to Ball State
BGSU Men’s Basketball lost it’s fifth straight game, falling to Ball State 93-72 on Saturday. This loss drops the Falcons to a record of 10-15 overall and 4-8 in the Mid-American Conference. The first half seemed to be the issue for Bowling Green as it was all Ball...
Comments / 0