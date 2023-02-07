Humane Ohio Spay/Neuter Clinic offers some important reminders regarding how to care for your pets during the cold winter months. Be sure to check social media to find out if the clinic has closed. Humane Ohio states that they will close if Lucas County goes into a Level 3 snow emergency by 7 a.m. Humane Ohio will also contact all their clients who have previously scheduled for that day. They then will reschedule their appointment.

LUCAS COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO