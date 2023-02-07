ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roundup: Scots upset by Lee County

By Staff report
Laurinburg Exchange
 2 days ago
SANFORD — The Scotland men’s basketball team (17-6, 8-3 Sandhills Athletic Conference) lost to the Lee County Yellow Jackets (8-13, 2-9 SAC) 67-44 on Tuesday night in Sanford.

Lee County led 23-22 at the half and grew their lead to 42-30 after three quarters of play.

Isaac Ferguson had 18 points for the Scots, while Lamonte’ Cousar and Jonathan Graham each scored eight.

The Scots are officially the two seed for next week’s SAC tournament after Hoke County lost to Pinecrest 65-62 in overtime.

The Scots will host the Richmond Raiders in their next contest on Feb. 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Lady Scots continue quest for perfect conference record

The Lady Scots basketball team (16-7, 11-0 SAC) defeated the Lee County Yellow Jackets (12-7, 5-6 SAC) 61-41 in Sanford Tuesday night to stay undefeated in conference play.

Alicia McClain led the Lady Scots with 20 points and Morgan Thompson scored 18 points. Madison Dixon had seven points.

Nevaeh Baldwin finished with 12 points for Lee County.

The Lady Scots return to action on Feb. 10 at 6 p.m. against the Richmond Raiders at home.

