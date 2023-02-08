Read full article on original website
Daily Princetonian
Conservative values can exist within a liberal framework
What do conservatives want? David Walter ’11 seeks to answer this question in his recent Princeton Alumni Weekly article. Walter notes a trend among controversial campus leaders and ill-at-ease alumni, who, despite “the successes of their movement — including, most recently, the overturn of Roe v. Wade” feel “embattled as never before.” He keenly identifies the biggest question for those of us seeking to understand conservatives: Why do they spend so much time decrying Princeton’s “dominant” political culture? Or, more simply put: Why do conservatives feel such extreme discontent?
Daily Princetonian
The price of greatness: we should preserve academic rigor at Princeton
The following is a guest contribution and reflects the author’s views alone. For information on how to submit an article to the Opinion Section, click here. Princeton is an institution known for its academic excellence. For the 12th consecutive year, Princeton has been ranked the best national university in the country per the U.S. News and World Report. Whether we care to admit it or not, it seems to me that most Princeton students and faculty are proud of that statistic. While I personally believe that Princeton is the greatest university on the planet, I also believe that greatness comes at a price.
Daily Princetonian
El-Kurd talks Palestinian activism, controversy at Said Memorial Lecture event
After contentious campus discussion leading up to the event, Palestinian writer and poet Mohammed El-Kurd addressed University community members on Feb. 8, engaging with themes of Palestinian activism. The lecture, sponsored by the Department of English, the Princeton Committee on Palestine (PCP), and the Edward Said ’57 Memorial Lecture Fund, faced criticism from some in the campus community due to allegations that El-Kurd had made antisemitic statements. The event was moderated by Zahid Chaudhary, an associate professor in the Department of English.
Daily Princetonian
Nassau Hall to be picked up, walked around campus, and dropped back off
The following content is purely satirical and entirely fictional. This coming week, construction efforts will begin to raise the iconic Nassau Hall from its foundation so that it may be transported around the perimeter of campus and dropped back off after an hour-long jaunt. Administrators will remain inside their offices throughout the journey.
trentondaily.com
Smith Family Foundation to Host Community Empowerment Workshop
Every day, our communities are a source of inspiration, a vibrant backdrop to our lives, and a place we can call home. Our communities provide immense value in our lives; If you’re searching for practical and powerful ways to pour back into your city, the Smith Family Foundation is here with all the tools you need to make a difference.
Daily Princetonian
Building at 91 Prospect Avenue to be rotated, moved, and renovated
Why did the building cross the road? For the building at 91 Prospect Street, the answer is more than just to get to the other side. The University will begin the process of moving the building currently located at 91 Prospect Avenue to a new location the other side of that street on Feb. 8, four days earlier than originally scheduled. The move is part of the University’s agreement with the town of Princeton in connection with the new Environmental Studies and the School of Engineering and Applied Sciences (ES+SEAS) complex.
Daily Princetonian
Princeton sophomore Jaqueline Gonzalez dies following prolonged illness
Content Warning: The following article contains mention of death. University Counseling services are available at 609-258-3141. Students can contact residential college staff and the Office of Religious Life for other support and resources. For employees, Carebridge counseling services are available 24/7 by calling (800) 437-0911. Jaqueline “Jaki” Gonzalez ’25 died...
buckscountyherald.com
Hunterdon practice welcomes new pulmonary care specialist
Dr. Louis Arno has joined Hunterdon Pulmonary and Critical Care, a specialty practice of Hunterdon Medical Group. Arno is a longtime pulmonary care specialist serving Somerset County, N.J. As of Feb. 1, Arno began seeing patients at Hunterdon Pulmonary and Critical Care’s Bridgewater office located at 1121 Route 22 West, Suite 205, Bridgewater, N.J.
Former Hunterdon Central BOE President Responds to Allegations of Nepotism in Hiring of New Math Teacher
FLEMINGTON, NJ - Former Hunterdon Central Regional School District Board of Education president Vincent Panico responded to allegations from residents and staff that his wife, new math teacher Amanda Panico, was hired because of her connections, saying the allegation is "unacceptable." "Dr. Panico, an adjunct college professor with private industry experience, has earned her doctorate degree and diversified her career solely based on her abilities and merit," he said in a statement. "Any suggestion that her success or salary is due to help from myself or her father is not only deeply offensive, but it reinforces a misogynistic belief that a...
Tragedy Strikes Wayne Family – GoFundMe Started
WAYNE, NJ – A local mother, planning on staying home from work for months to help her daughter recover from surgery, was “shockingly” diagnosed with cancer, then suffered a a number of strokes that has her now trying to recover her speech, fine motor skills and mobility. According to the GoFundMe page set-up for local Realtor Jamie Simon-Wainick, she thought she would be spending the winter helping her daughter recover from an orthopedic surgical procedure that would leave her unable to walk for an extended period of time. Then came the terrible news that Simon-Wainick was diagnosed with cancer. “A month ago, while...
tourcounsel.com
Forrestal Village | Mall in Plainsboro, New Jersey
Forrestal Village is a 720,000-square-foot (67,000 m2), 52-acre (210,000 m2) mixed-use retail and office complex in Plainsboro Township, Middlesex County, New Jersey, along Route 1. Despite being in Plainsboro it has a Princeton address. It is just north of Princeton University's Forrestal campus and is named for James Forrestal. The...
eastside-online.org
Discipline and Economic Disparities: Cherry Hill School District’s Geographic Divides
In April 2022, the Cherry Hill Public Schools released the Hannover Report, finding that students of color or students with limited English proficiency (LEP) or disadvantageous economic situations are more likely to have a school disciplinary infraction. Data from the report revealed that Black and Hispanic students, who are 22%...
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Restaurants in Trenton NJ
There are so many great options in Trenton that you're sure to find a meal to satisfy your taste buds. We'll discuss the Blue Danube Restaurant, 1911 Smokehouse BBQ, Ila Mae's Restaurant, etc. Each restaurant serves a different cuisine, and we'll let you know how well it fits your taste buds.
Ocean County Woman May Be NJ’s Oldest Resident At 107
LITTLE EGG HARBOR – A local woman and her family dare to differ with the old saying that you should never ask a lady her age. The recent celebration of Lucia DeClerck’s 107th birthday may well make her New Jersey’s oldest resident. However, that’s not the only thing that’s noteworthy when it comes to DeClerck’s advanced age.
WildFlour Bakery & Café Closing for Good in Lawrence, NJ
So sad to hear the news that WildFlour Bakery & Café in Lawrenceville will be closing its doors for good on Tuesday, February 14, 2023. The gluten-free bakery and eatery has been a staple on Lawrenceville Main Street, next to the Purple Cow ice cream shop, for 10 years.
Motive In PSE&G Killing Revealed
Authorities in Somerset County have announced a motive for this week's fatal shooting of a PSE&G employee. Gary T. Curtis is believed to have shot Russell D. Heller outside of the company's Weston Canal Road facility in Somerset due to "prior employment disciplinary actions between subordinate and supervisor," Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said.
N.J. teacher under fire after student secretly records her profanity-laced tirade in class
A Sicklerville couple is demanding the termination of one of their son’s teachers at Winslow Township High School after reviewing a profanity-laced tirade he said he secretly recorded of her cursing at students and telling them, among other things, that their class is a zoo every day. The parents,...
Celebrated 142-Year-Old New Jersey Church Sadly Faces Demolition
We have so many historic buildings in New Jersey. Many of them go back hundreds and hundreds of years. Many of these buildings are churches. My church was established in 1882. This is such an amazing building situated in the quaint little town of Island Heights. Another beautiful church that...
NJ man opens up after organ transplants
WOODBRIDGE TWP., N.J. (PIX11) — Chris Bryant, a native of Queens and current resident of Woodbridge, N.J., was a young man living with type 1 diabetes, which eventually led to kidney failure. “The damage was already done from what was the first ten years having diabetes under poor management,” said Bryant. Bryant endured years of dialysis […]
buckscountyherald.com
Hopewell hotel plan threatens Sourland preservation efforts
The Sourland Conservancy does not support the proposed “Hopewell” boutique hotel plan in Mercer County, and we respectfully urge the Hopewell Township Zoning Board to reject the application. The Sourland region is home to the largest contiguous forest in Central New Jersey. Its mosaic of habitats is home...
