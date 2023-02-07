Insurance software market 2023-2027; A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation – Technavio

Read full article on original website
Credit Insurance Market May Set Epic Growth Story : AIG, Chubb, Euler Hermes
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/10/2023 -- The Global Credit Insurance Market Report assesses developments relevant to the insurance industry and identifies key risks and vulnerabilities for the Credit Insurance Industry to make stakeholders aware with current and future scenarios. To derive complete assessment and market estimates a wide list of Insurers and aggregators, and the agency was considered in the coverage; Some of the top players profiled are.
Oscar Health, Inc. Announces Inducement Grants under Section 303A.08 of the NYSE Listed Company Manual
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Oscar Health, Inc. (“Oscar”) (NYSE: OSCR), the first health insurance company built on a full stack technology platform, announced that on. the Compensation Committee of Oscar’s Board of Directors approved the grant of inducement restricted stock unit awards covering 832,126 Class A shares of Oscar’s common stock to 12 new non-executive employees of Oscar and its affiliates to induce them to join Oscar and its affiliates. The awards were granted under Oscar’s 2022 Employment Inducement Award Plan, and generally vest quarterly over either a one-year period or a three-year period following their grant, subject to continued employment. The awards were granted as employment inducement awards pursuant to the.
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “aa-” (Superior) of. ), the wholly owned operating subsidiary of Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (DLH). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. DLH is the ultimate parent...
Liberty Mutual Announces Creation of Global Cyber Office and Appointments of Key Leaders
PRNewswire/ -- Liberty Mutual Insurance. (GRS) Global Cyber Office and the appointment of respected experts to key leadership roles. The office builds and scales Liberty Mutual's cyber capabilities around the world, bringing a multidisciplinary approach to a complex risk that spans geographies and industries. GRS Insurance Solutions. President. leads the...
AM Best Places Credit Ratings of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. and Its Subsidiaries Under Review With Developing Implications
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas placed under review with developing implications the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “bbb-” (Good) and the associated Long-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IR) of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (. Argo Group. ) (. Pembroke. ,. Bermuda. ). Concurrently, AM Best has...
Researchers Submit Patent Application, “Multi-Level Surgical Data Analysis System”, for Approval (USPTO 20230028059): Patent Application
-- From Washington, D.C. , NewsRx journalists report that a patent application by the inventors Harris, Jason L. (. No assignee for this patent application has been made. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Various systems may operate at medical facilities (e.g., hospitals). The systems may exchange various types of data with each other. Such data may be protected by privacy rules mandated by authorities. Such data may be analyzed to generate various types of analytics. For example, the systems may exchange data associated with surgical procedures with each other. The data associated with surgical procedures may be protected by health insurance portability and accountability act (HIPAA) rules. The data associated with surgical procedures may be analyzed to generate analytics.”
Verisk Remains Hyundai’s Exclusive Provider of Telematics Data to Insurers
(GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hyundai Motor America. distributor for global automaker Hyundai Motor Company, and. (Nasdaq: VRSK), a leading global data analytics provider, have renewed an agreement in which. Verisk. will analyze telematics data from consenting owners of Hyundai and Genesis vehicles. Verisk. will also continue to be the exclusive provider...
VIU by HUB Partners with Summit Management Partners to Bring Digital Insurance Brokerage to Community Associations
Property management company partnership gives customers access to a digital personal insurance platform and trusted advice from VIU by HUB. /PRNewswire/ -- VIU by HUB (VIU), a digital insurance brokerage platform, today announced its partnership with. Summit Management Partners. (Summit), a private equity holding firm for property management companies. The...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of The Progressive Corporation and Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “aa” (Superior) of the members of The Progressive Corporation (Progressive) (. Mayfield Village, OH. ) [NYSE: PGR]. Additionally, AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term ICR of...
AccuRisk Announces Acquisition of Matrix Group Benefits
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Today, AccuRisk announces the acquisition of Matrix Group Benefits, a. -based MGU. Matrix Group Benefits approaches Medical Stop Loss for Partially Self-Funded Plans from a financial planning perspective using a multiple year financial model. Their team of twelve will be incorporated into the AccuRisk Solutions staff and continue to be based in.
Canal Insurance Company Selects CLARA Analytics to Help Improve Commercial Auto Claims Outcomes With AI
SANTA CLARA, Calif. & GREENVILLE, S.C. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- (“Canal”) has selected CLARA Analytics (“CLARA”), a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) technology for commercial insurance claims optimization, as its partner in a new initiative aimed at speeding the resolution of commercial transportation claims using AI. In...
Patent Issued for Matching healthcare groups and systems based on billed claims (USPTO 11562327): Milliman Solutions LLC
by NewsRx journalists, a patent by the inventors Muhlestein, David (. The assignee for this patent, patent number 11562327, is. Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “The healthcare industry is extraordinarily complex. Specifically, in. the United States. , relationships between healthcare...
NFP to Host Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Call on February 16, 2023
NFP, a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager, and retirement advisor, will post its year-end 2022 earnings results the evening of. , to a password-protected website hosted by http://www.intralinks.com. In addition, NFP will host a live conference call to discuss the year-end results on. February 16, 2023.
International Business School Researcher Yields New Findings on Landscape Ecology (Credit Constraint, Interlinked Insurance and Credit Contract and Farmers’ Adoption of Innovative Seeds-Field Experiment of the Loess Plateau): Ecology – Landscape Ecology
-- Investigators discuss new findings in landscape ecology. According to news originating from the. by NewsRx editors, the research stated, “The interlinked insurance and credit contract is an emerging model of agricultural insurance in China.”. Financial supporters for this research include. National Natural Science Foundation. of. China. ; The...
Risk Analysis Journal Issues Research Articles in December 2022 Edition
MCLEAN, Virginia , Feb. 10 -- Risk Analysis, a peer-reviewed academic journal from the. that says it features critical empirical research dealing with risk issues, posted research articles, including the following topics, in its. December 2022. edition:. PERSPECTIVE:. * Decision-first modeling should guide decision making for emerging risks. ORIGINAL ARTICLES:
Athene Announces $2 Billion First Close For Apollo / Athene Dedicated Investment Program II
HAMILTON, Bermuda , Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athene Holding Ltd. (“Athene”) today announced a first close for Apollo / Athene Dedicated Investment Program II (“ADIP II”) with approximately. $2 billion. in capital commitments. is the second vintage of the innovative sidecar program formed to...
Universal Declares Regular Cash Dividend & Announces Earnings Dates
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: UVE) (“Universal” or the “Company”) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of. 16 cents. per share of common stock, payable. March 16, 2023. to shareholders of record as of the close of...
ATTENSI CREATES WORLD'S FIRST 'UNDERWRITER SIMULATOR' TO TACKLE SKILLS GAP IN INSURANCE SECTOR
BOSTON , Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gamified simulation training provider Attensi has created the world's first 'underwriter simulator' for insurance giant Hiscox to help tackle a skills gap in risk management and insurance. The custom-built 3D simulation offers a risk-free way of helping underwriters to learn the key demands...
