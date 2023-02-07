ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AM Best Places Credit Ratings of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. and Its Subsidiaries Under Review With Developing Implications

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas placed under review with developing implications the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “bbb-” (Good) and the associated Long-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IR) of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (. Argo Group. ) (. Pembroke. ,. Bermuda. ). Concurrently, AM Best has...
VIU by HUB Partners with Summit Management Partners to Bring Digital Insurance Brokerage to Community Associations

Property management company partnership gives customers access to a digital personal insurance platform and trusted advice from VIU by HUB. /PRNewswire/ -- VIU by HUB (VIU), a digital insurance brokerage platform, today announced its partnership with. Summit Management Partners. (Summit), a private equity holding firm for property management companies. The...
Genworth hit by tough financial markets

Richmond Times-Dispatch (VA) Tough times in financial markets flowed through to the bottom line for Genworth , the Henrico County based insurance giant, as net income for 2022 fell by 22%, or. $206 million. , to. $745 million. . Revenue slipped by 4% or. $325 million. , to. $7.51 billion.
Oscar Health, Inc. Announces Inducement Grants under Section 303A.08 of the NYSE Listed Company Manual

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Oscar Health, Inc. (“Oscar”) (NYSE: OSCR), the first health insurance company built on a full stack technology platform, announced that on. the Compensation Committee of Oscar’s Board of Directors approved the grant of inducement restricted stock unit awards covering 832,126 Class A shares of Oscar’s common stock to 12 new non-executive employees of Oscar and its affiliates to induce them to join Oscar and its affiliates. The awards were granted under Oscar’s 2022 Employment Inducement Award Plan, and generally vest quarterly over either a one-year period or a three-year period following their grant, subject to continued employment. The awards were granted as employment inducement awards pursuant to the.
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Halyk Insurance Company JSC

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb” (Good) of the Joint-Stock Company Subsidiary of. Halyk Bank of Kazakhstan Halyk Insurance Company. (Halyk Insurance) (. Kazakhstan. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is...
UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP. FILES (8-K) Disclosing Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Material Impairments, Financial Statements and Exhibits

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition. Upon completion of United Insurance Holdings Corporation's (the "Company") year-end review of unpaid loss and loss adjustment reserves with our independent. actuarial firm, we expect to incur approximately. $197 million. of net loss and. loss adjustment expense related to current accident year...
NFP to Host Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Call on February 16, 2023

NFP, a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager, and retirement advisor, will post its year-end 2022 earnings results the evening of. , to a password-protected website hosted by http://www.intralinks.com. In addition, NFP will host a live conference call to discuss the year-end results on. February 16, 2023.
Studies provide snapshot of growing critical illness insurance market

Two recent research studies have provided a snapshot of the state of the critical illness (CI) insurance market and projections for its future. CI insurance is a form of supplemental health insurance that provides coverage for expenses that a health insurance plan typically does not cover. The goal is to offer a monetary safety net in case of a medical diagnosis that could lead to expensive treatments or create other financial hardships for the policy owner.
Former CEO of dental device company indicted for fraudulent stock solicitations

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Stephen Baird, the former CEO of S-Ray, Inc., was indicted today by a federal grand jury for ten counts of wire fraud, announced U.S. Attorney Nick Brown. Between 2012 and 2021, Baird, 67, formerly of Bainbridge Island, Washington, allegedly defrauded over 200 investors of more than $10.7 million by making false statements to investors. Baird is scheduled to be arraigned on the indictment on February 16, 2023.
Accenture Named a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® for Guidewire Services

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has been named a Leader and Star Performer in the2023 Everest Group PEAK Matrix® for Guidewire Services. The Star Performer title is given to providers that have achieved the greatest year-on-year positive movement on the PEAK Matrix – highlighting that Accenture’s leading position in the market has strengthened.
ARGO GROUP INVESTOR ALERT by The Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. – ARGO

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Former Attorney General of Louisiana. (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE: BNRE). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Argo will receive. $30.00. in cash for each share of Argo that they own. KSF...
Brighthouse sees record annuity year, while life insurance lags

Brighthouse Financial had a record year for annuities but a down one for life insurance, as the company promises new products in both segments. The company reported record annuity sales in 2022, with $11.5 billion for the year, up 26% compared with 2021. The fourth quarter’s sales of $3.2 billion were down 14% from the $3.7 billion in the previous quarter, but they were up 36% compared to the $2.4 billion in the year-ago quarter.
