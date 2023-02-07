Read full article on original website
Medicaid coverage – Impending changes could leave thousands uninsured
SPRINGFIELD – As many as 700,000 Illinoisans may lose Medicaid coverage in the months following. says it is working to reduce that number and help those affected find health insurance elsewhere. Medicaid is a health insurance program for poor and disabled people that is jointly funded by the federal...
Letter: Poll reflects dissatisfaction with health insurers
Hickory Daily Record (NC) A Meredith College Poll and the North Carolina Center for Health and Democracy. recently surveyed North Carolinians about their attitudes toward our state's health insurers. Respondents were asked their opinions on accessibility, denied claims, and overall satisfaction. The poll found that only 8.3 percent believe their...
PEACH STATE HEALTH PLAN DONATES $1 MILLION TO GEORGIA PRIMARY CARE ASSOCIATION TO ENHANCE GEORGIA'S SCHOOL-BASED HEALTH CENTERS
ATLANTA , Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, and the. school-based health centers (SBHC). is committed to providing all Georgians with access to affordable healthcare all across the state," said. , President and Chief Executive Officer of. Peach State Health Plan. . "School-based health centers in. Georgia. provide critical health...
Probe finds Highmark violations, results in restitution for members
HARRISBURG – Acting Insurance Commissioner on Thursday announced the results from a comprehensive Affordable Care Act market conduct examination that the. (PID) conducted on the practices and procedures of. Highmark Inc. , including. Highmark Select Resources, Inc. ;. Highmark Coverage Advantage, Inc. ;. Highmark Benefits Group, Inc. ;. HM...
WA residents soon must apply to keep Medicaid coverage
News Tribune (Tacoma, WA) Feb. 9—On Jan. 30, the Biden administration announced it intends to end the public health emergency that's been in effect since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The resolution is set to expire May 11, three years since order was first put in place by former President Trump on March 13, 2020.
325,000 Coloradans will lose Medicaid. Vaccines won't be free for everyone. Changes are coming as feds wind down COVID response.
Estes Park Trail-Gazette (CO) Starting in April, Colorado will see the largest shift in how people get their health insurance since the Affordable Care Act took effect in 2014. About 325,000 people in. Colorado. are expected to be disenrolled from Medicaid as federal rules requiring states to keep them on...
Centene agrees to $215M settlement with California for alleged Medicaid overbilling
Lake County Record Bee (Lakeport, CA) Centene Corp. has agreed to pay more than $215 million to California over allegations it overcharged the state for pharmacy services — the biggest payout to date by the nation’s largest Medicaid insurer over its drug pricing practices. The agreement announced Wednesday...
Chris Van Hollen, Brooke Lierman, other officials urge uninsured Marylanders to sign up for coverage through taxes [Baltimore Sun]
The open enrollment period closed last month, but Marylanders still will have a chance this tax season to sign up for health insurance for 2023. and other state officials and health care advocates plan to come together Friday morning to encourage uninsured residents to check a box on their state tax return to start the process of signing up for affordable health insurance.
MFU Member Calls for MinnesotaCare Public Option
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Minnesota Farmers Union (MFU) testified before the Minnesota House Commerce Committee. bill to expand MinnesotaCare with a public option. "Unaffordable health insurance forces many family farmers to seek off-farm jobs in order to access affordable health insurance for their families," said MFU President. . "Our...
Ind. U.S. Attorney's Office Recovers $2M From Autism Therapy Provider for Alleged False Healthcare Claims in District's Largest TRICARE Settlement
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) The United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Indiana has recovered. for taxpayers as part of a civil settlement with an. Indiana. autism therapy provider,. ABA Programming Inc. ,. Applied Behavior Center for Autism. , and its owner,. ("ABCA"). ABCA is a provider...
Blue Cross, Methodist reach agreement for TennCare patients
Negotiations are ongoing about in-network coverage for others who have health insurance through Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee. This article is available to Insider Pro subscribers only. Sign in or register to be an Insider Pro and access ALL LOCKED articles.
North Carolina Medicaid expansion bill has bipartisan sponsorship, Tuesday hearing
Courier-Times, The (Roxboro, NC) (The Center Square ) – Bipartisan legislation introduced in the North Carolina House. on Thursday marks the first proposal to expand Medicaid in the 2023 session, a move that would be funded by the federal government and assessments on hospitals. Republican state Reps. of. Forsyth...
Coming soon: New debit cards for jobless claimants
HARRISBURG — Those receiving benefits from the state Unemployment Compensation or the. soon will be receiving a new prepaid debit card, and the state. want claimants to be ready for the transition to a new debit card provider. Claimants of both programs are strongly encouraged to verify that they...
In the Sunshine State, Biden makes the case for Medicaid expansion; protects Social Security
President Joe Biden speaking at the University of Tampa on Feb. 9, 2023 (photo credit: Mitch Perry)Quality Journalism for Critical Times Two days after delivering a spirited State of the Union address in Washington, D.C., President Joe Biden appeared in Florida on Thursday before an intimate crowd at the University of Tampa, where he pledged to protect Social Security and Medicare…
The Briefcase The Briefcase
Winston-Salem Journal (NC) dropped slightly last week, decreasing 0.7% to 3,628 for the week that ended. New claims were down from a revised 3,654 for the week that ended. By comparison, the COVID-19 pandemic low has been 1,848 claims for the week that ended. Jan. 1, 2022. . The state...
At Third Senate Hearing on Upcoming Farm Bill, Klobuchar Highlights Importance of Commodity and Crop Insurance Programs
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) At a Senate Agriculture Committee hearing to examine the upcoming 2023 Farm Bill,. (D-MN) highlighted the importance of strong investments in commodity and crop insurance programs. Klobuchar underscored the need to continue bolstering the effectiveness and affordability of crop insurance programs: "[These programs are] such...
Michigan doctor sentenced to 16.5 years in prison for his part in a fraudulent health care scheme
M.D., was sentenced to 16.5 years in prison for his role in a fraudulent health care scheme. This scheme generated more than. in false and counterfeit claims that were submitted to Medicare, Medicaid and other health insurance programs, as well exploited patients suffering from addiction by administering them with needless injections, illegally distributing more than 6.6 million doses of medically unnecessary opioids. He was also involved in money laundering.
‘An open book’: Gov. Beshear defends record on tornado relief fund after GOP criticism
Lexington Herald-Leader (KY) Gov. offered his most forceful defense yet of his administration’s handling of the. on Thursday following a week of heavy criticism from. Following a Herald-Leader report last week, which revealed an unknown number of. $1,000. checks paid for with donated money intended for survivors of the...
Ernst echoes local farm bill concerns [The Creston News Advertiser, Iowa]
Creston News Advertiser (IA) Feb. 10—WASHINGTON DC — In a series of Senate hearings to discuss the upcoming farm bill,. brought forward topics of crop insurance and foreign land ownership Thursday, both topics local farmers voiced concerns about months earlier. The farm bill is a package of legislation...
Dan Rodricks: A fellow congressman asks a question for the ages: ‘What’s wrong with Andy Harris?’ | COMMENTARY [Baltimore Sun]
In an interview last week with Bloomberg Government, Rep. , a. Democrat, asked a question for the ages: “What’s wrong with Andy Harris?”. Some of us have been asking that question for more than a decade, wondering why a fellow with a medical degree would vote repeatedly to keep thousands of low-income Americans from getting health insurance; or why Harris, Maryland’s only Republican in.
