North Carolina State

InsuranceNewsNet

PEACH STATE HEALTH PLAN DONATES $1 MILLION TO GEORGIA PRIMARY CARE ASSOCIATION TO ENHANCE GEORGIA'S SCHOOL-BASED HEALTH CENTERS

ATLANTA , Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, and the. school-based health centers (SBHC). is committed to providing all Georgians with access to affordable healthcare all across the state," said. , President and Chief Executive Officer of. Peach State Health Plan. . "School-based health centers in. Georgia. provide critical health...
GEORGIA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

WA residents soon must apply to keep Medicaid coverage

News Tribune (Tacoma, WA) Feb. 9—On Jan. 30, the Biden administration announced it intends to end the public health emergency that's been in effect since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The resolution is set to expire May 11, three years since order was first put in place by former President Trump on March 13, 2020.
WASHINGTON STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Chris Van Hollen, Brooke Lierman, other officials urge uninsured Marylanders to sign up for coverage through taxes [Baltimore Sun]

The open enrollment period closed last month, but Marylanders still will have a chance this tax season to sign up for health insurance for 2023. and other state officials and health care advocates plan to come together Friday morning to encourage uninsured residents to check a box on their state tax return to start the process of signing up for affordable health insurance.
MARYLAND STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

MFU Member Calls for MinnesotaCare Public Option

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Minnesota Farmers Union (MFU) testified before the Minnesota House Commerce Committee. bill to expand MinnesotaCare with a public option. "Unaffordable health insurance forces many family farmers to seek off-farm jobs in order to access affordable health insurance for their families," said MFU President. . "Our...
MINNESOTA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Ind. U.S. Attorney's Office Recovers $2M From Autism Therapy Provider for Alleged False Healthcare Claims in District's Largest TRICARE Settlement

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) The United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Indiana has recovered. for taxpayers as part of a civil settlement with an. Indiana. autism therapy provider,. ABA Programming Inc. ,. Applied Behavior Center for Autism. , and its owner,. ("ABCA"). ABCA is a provider...
INDIANA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

In the Sunshine State, Biden makes the case for Medicaid expansion; protects Social Security

President Joe Biden speaking at the University of Tampa on Feb. 9, 2023 (photo credit: Mitch Perry)Quality Journalism for Critical Times Two days after delivering a spirited State of the Union address in Washington, D.C., President Joe Biden appeared in Florida on Thursday before an intimate crowd at the University of Tampa, where he pledged to protect Social Security and Medicare…
TAMPA, FL
InsuranceNewsNet

The Briefcase The Briefcase

Winston-Salem Journal (NC) dropped slightly last week, decreasing 0.7% to 3,628 for the week that ended. New claims were down from a revised 3,654 for the week that ended. By comparison, the COVID-19 pandemic low has been 1,848 claims for the week that ended. Jan. 1, 2022. . The state...
InsuranceNewsNet

At Third Senate Hearing on Upcoming Farm Bill, Klobuchar Highlights Importance of Commodity and Crop Insurance Programs

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) At a Senate Agriculture Committee hearing to examine the upcoming 2023 Farm Bill,. (D-MN) highlighted the importance of strong investments in commodity and crop insurance programs. Klobuchar underscored the need to continue bolstering the effectiveness and affordability of crop insurance programs: "[These programs are] such...
MINNESOTA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Michigan doctor sentenced to 16.5 years in prison for his part in a fraudulent health care scheme

M.D., was sentenced to 16.5 years in prison for his role in a fraudulent health care scheme. This scheme generated more than. in false and counterfeit claims that were submitted to Medicare, Medicaid and other health insurance programs, as well exploited patients suffering from addiction by administering them with needless injections, illegally distributing more than 6.6 million doses of medically unnecessary opioids. He was also involved in money laundering.
MICHIGAN STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Dan Rodricks: A fellow congressman asks a question for the ages: ‘What’s wrong with Andy Harris?’ | COMMENTARY [Baltimore Sun]

In an interview last week with Bloomberg Government, Rep. , a. Democrat, asked a question for the ages: “What’s wrong with Andy Harris?”. Some of us have been asking that question for more than a decade, wondering why a fellow with a medical degree would vote repeatedly to keep thousands of low-income Americans from getting health insurance; or why Harris, Maryland’s only Republican in.
MARYLAND STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

