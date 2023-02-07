ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Individual arrested for attempting to cash fake insurance company check

Agents from the Canovanas District investigated a fraud complaint reported at about 11:50 a.m. Thursday morning at the First Bank branch in Canovanas, where a man tried to cash a fake check using his personal information. According to reports, agents assigned to the Canovanas District were alerted by an employee of the branch indicating that a man had cashed…
Former CEO of dental device company indicted for fraudulent stock solicitations

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Stephen Baird, the former CEO of S-Ray, Inc., was indicted today by a federal grand jury for ten counts of wire fraud, announced U.S. Attorney Nick Brown. Between 2012 and 2021, Baird, 67, formerly of Bainbridge Island, Washington, allegedly defrauded over 200 investors of more than $10.7 million by making false statements to investors. Baird is scheduled to be arraigned on the indictment on February 16, 2023.
BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, WA
Dallas-based MoneyGram to give $115 million in refunds to defrauded consumers

When asked for comment, MoneyGram emphasized its record on consumer fraud complaints in recent years. “After investing more than $800 million over the past decade to enhance our compliance program, MoneyGram is now an industry leader in fraud detection,” said Bahar Sahajwalla, its head of external relations and government affairs. The government’ s case against…
Brothers in Fraud: Carolina Insurance Agents Plead Guilty to Ponzi Scheme Charges

At sentencing, Joseph Floyd and William Floyd Jr. could face as much as five years in prison, a $250,000 fine and restitution to victims of the scheme, the U.S. Attorney for Eastern North Carolina said. Floyd's Insurance Agency has been a part of the Whiteville community, about 45 miles west of Wilmington, for years. Several other insurance agents and the head of the…
WHITEVILLE, NC
Woman sentenced after fraudulently obtaining COVID-19 relief loan, using it for Trump resort trip and plastic surgery

Leslie Bethea allegedly sought a COVID-19 relief loan even though she did not run a business, authorities said. (Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office) A Tennessee woman will spend over six years in prison because she lied to get her hands on COVID-19 relief money and used it for an out-to-state trip to a Trump resort and plastic surgery. Leslie Bethea, 30, pleaded guilty back on Aug….
TENNESSEE STATE
Patent Issued for Vehicle fleet exchange method and system (USPTO 11562301): State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company

-- State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company ( Bloomington, Illinois ,. ) has been issued patent number 11562301, according to news reporting originating out of. From the background information supplied by the inventors, news correspondents obtained the following quote: “The background description provided herein is for the purpose of generally presenting the context of the disclosure. Work of the presently named inventors, to the extent it is described in this background section, as well as aspects of the description that may not otherwise qualify as prior art at the time of filing, are neither expressly nor impliedly admitted as prior art against the present disclosure.
ILLINOIS STATE
6 Best Plumbing Insurance Companies of 2023 [The Sacramento Bee]

Ever wonder what a plumbing leak can do to your budget?. , a single leak in your toilet supply line, which flows at 2-3 gallons per minute, can result in water losses up to 4,000 gallons each day. A clothes washer hose, which can leak up to 12 gallons per minute, can result in a loss of more than 12,000 gallons in 24 hours. While the cost of a single gallon of water may sound small — the US average is.
Middleboro financial adviser pleads guilty to posing as clients

BOSTON — A Middleboro financial adviser has pleaded guilty to "defrauding his vulnerable clients and stealing their retirement assets," a written statement from. , to one count of investment adviser fraud, two counts of money laundering, three counts of wire fraud, one count of mail fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft in federal court, after originally being charged in.
MIDDLEBOROUGH, MA
Operator of aircraft supply businesses sentenced to 11 years in prison for $7M fraud

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Vanessa Roberts Avery, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, announced that KYLE J. WINE, 42, of Lee's Summit, Missouri, was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge Omar A. Williams in Hartford to 132 months of imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release, for fraud and money laundering offenses stemming from a $7 million scheme related to his commercial aircraft supply businesses.
LEE'S SUMMIT, MO
Serial fraudster sentenced to prison for lead role in $2.2M unemployment fraud

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) A Detroit man was sentenced today to 8 years in federal prison on charges of conspiring to defraud multiple government agencies out of more than $2.2 million in Covid-19 pandemic assistance funds and also to defraud the United States Postal Service (USPS) of more than $200,000, United States Attorney Dawn N. Ison announced today.
DETROIT, MI
