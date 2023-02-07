Read full article on original website
Individual arrested for attempting to cash fake insurance company check
Agents from the Canovanas District investigated a fraud complaint reported at about 11:50 a.m. Thursday morning at the First Bank branch in Canovanas, where a man tried to cash a fake check using his personal information. According to reports, agents assigned to the Canovanas District were alerted by an employee of the branch indicating that a man had cashed…
Former CEO of dental device company indicted for fraudulent stock solicitations
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Stephen Baird, the former CEO of S-Ray, Inc., was indicted today by a federal grand jury for ten counts of wire fraud, announced U.S. Attorney Nick Brown. Between 2012 and 2021, Baird, 67, formerly of Bainbridge Island, Washington, allegedly defrauded over 200 investors of more than $10.7 million by making false statements to investors. Baird is scheduled to be arraigned on the indictment on February 16, 2023.
Private health insurance to overtake auto insurance as the main insurance business
Spain's leading global insurer, Mapfre, has left two clear messages in its results presentation regarding the future of the sector. On the one hand, that there will be generalized price increases, especially in automobiles. On the other, that the growth of health is unstoppable and that it is close to becoming the most important in the Spanish insurance industry.
Attorney: 'I trusted' Murdaugh despite odd payments
Winston-Salem Journal (NC) A lawyer testifying in double murder trial in South Carolina said he trusted Murdaugh even though the disgraced lawyer suggested an unusual way to split fees from a case the two had worked on together. Attorney. said he had no reason to be suspicious when Murdaugh asked...
Dallas-based MoneyGram to give $115 million in refunds to defrauded consumers
When asked for comment, MoneyGram emphasized its record on consumer fraud complaints in recent years. “After investing more than $800 million over the past decade to enhance our compliance program, MoneyGram is now an industry leader in fraud detection,” said Bahar Sahajwalla, its head of external relations and government affairs. The government’ s case against…
Brothers in Fraud: Carolina Insurance Agents Plead Guilty to Ponzi Scheme Charges
At sentencing, Joseph Floyd and William Floyd Jr. could face as much as five years in prison, a $250,000 fine and restitution to victims of the scheme, the U.S. Attorney for Eastern North Carolina said. Floyd's Insurance Agency has been a part of the Whiteville community, about 45 miles west of Wilmington, for years. Several other insurance agents and the head of the…
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “aa-” (Superior) of. ), the wholly owned operating subsidiary of Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (DLH). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. DLH is the ultimate parent...
Accused NY Fraudster Agrees To Forfeit $248M He Allegedly Racked Up From Thousands Of Investors
Daily Scarsdale Voice (NY) A New York man admitted to committing fraud and has agreed to forfeit to the US government hundreds of millions of dollars he's accused of racking up from tens of thousands of investors until his arrest less than a year ago. Long Island. resident. , age...
Woman sentenced after fraudulently obtaining COVID-19 relief loan, using it for Trump resort trip and plastic surgery
Leslie Bethea allegedly sought a COVID-19 relief loan even though she did not run a business, authorities said. (Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office) A Tennessee woman will spend over six years in prison because she lied to get her hands on COVID-19 relief money and used it for an out-to-state trip to a Trump resort and plastic surgery. Leslie Bethea, 30, pleaded guilty back on Aug….
Patent Issued for Vehicle fleet exchange method and system (USPTO 11562301): State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company
-- State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company ( Bloomington, Illinois ,. ) has been issued patent number 11562301, according to news reporting originating out of. From the background information supplied by the inventors, news correspondents obtained the following quote: “The background description provided herein is for the purpose of generally presenting the context of the disclosure. Work of the presently named inventors, to the extent it is described in this background section, as well as aspects of the description that may not otherwise qualify as prior art at the time of filing, are neither expressly nor impliedly admitted as prior art against the present disclosure.
Ninth defendant sentenced in case of organized fraud, money laundering scheme
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) A dual Nigerian and Canadian citizen was sentenced today in federal court in Austin to 87 months imprisonment, ordered to pay more than $1.67 million in restitution, and forfeited a $2 million money judgment for his role in a conspiracy to commit fraud. According to...
6 Best Plumbing Insurance Companies of 2023 [The Sacramento Bee]
Ever wonder what a plumbing leak can do to your budget?. , a single leak in your toilet supply line, which flows at 2-3 gallons per minute, can result in water losses up to 4,000 gallons each day. A clothes washer hose, which can leak up to 12 gallons per minute, can result in a loss of more than 12,000 gallons in 24 hours. While the cost of a single gallon of water may sound small — the US average is.
N. Royalton man charged with $800K investment fraud
WJW-TV (Cleveland, OH) CLEVELAND (WJW) — Nearly 100 people were schemed out of a combined more than. , 40, was indicted on a count of wire fraud in the alleged years-long investment fraud scheme, according to a news release from. , first assistant. U.S. attorney for the. Northern District.
Middleboro financial adviser pleads guilty to posing as clients
BOSTON — A Middleboro financial adviser has pleaded guilty to "defrauding his vulnerable clients and stealing their retirement assets," a written statement from. , to one count of investment adviser fraud, two counts of money laundering, three counts of wire fraud, one count of mail fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft in federal court, after originally being charged in.
Operator of aircraft supply businesses sentenced to 11 years in prison for $7M fraud
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Vanessa Roberts Avery, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, announced that KYLE J. WINE, 42, of Lee's Summit, Missouri, was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge Omar A. Williams in Hartford to 132 months of imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release, for fraud and money laundering offenses stemming from a $7 million scheme related to his commercial aircraft supply businesses.
N.J. lawyer charged with fraud in connection with COVID-19 relief funds
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) A Passaic County, New Jersey, attorney was arrested today for fraudulent acts he committed in connection with COVID-19 relief funds, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Morton Chirnomas, 60, of Clifton, New Jersey, is charged by complaint with one count of wire fraud. He is...
Ex-CEO from BI charged with wire fraud
the former CEO of S-Ray, Inc. , was indicted Feb. 8 by a federal grand jury for 10 counts of wire fraud,. , allegedly defrauded over 200 investors of more than. by making false statements to them. Baird is scheduled to be arraigned. Feb. 16. . Wire fraud is...
Warren woman admits to her role in $2.2 million unemployment fraud scheme
A Warren woman has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud for her secondary role in a. fraud scheme mostly involving unemployment dollars during the COVID-19 pandemic. , 26, of Warren, last month entered the plea in. U.S. District Court. and will be sentenced. May 1. by U.S. District...
Serial fraudster sentenced to prison for lead role in $2.2M unemployment fraud
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) A Detroit man was sentenced today to 8 years in federal prison on charges of conspiring to defraud multiple government agencies out of more than $2.2 million in Covid-19 pandemic assistance funds and also to defraud the United States Postal Service (USPS) of more than $200,000, United States Attorney Dawn N. Ison announced today.
Request for rate hike could drive up NC auto insurance costs by nearly 29 percent
Request for rate hike could drive up NC auto insurance costs by nearly 29 percent. , requesting an increase for auto policies, according to Insurance Commissioner. In the filing, the bureau has requested an overall average statewide increase in private passenger auto insurance rates of 28.4 percent, which would become effective on.
