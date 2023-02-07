Marine Cargo Insurance Market to Witness Stunning Growth by 2030 : Chubb, AGCS, Marsh: Stay up to date with Marine Cargo Insurance Market research offered by HTF MI. Check how key trends and emerging drivers are shaping this industry growth.

Read full article on original website
Credit Insurance Market May Set Epic Growth Story : AIG, Chubb, Euler Hermes
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/10/2023 -- The Global Credit Insurance Market Report assesses developments relevant to the insurance industry and identifies key risks and vulnerabilities for the Credit Insurance Industry to make stakeholders aware with current and future scenarios. To derive complete assessment and market estimates a wide list of Insurers and aggregators, and the agency was considered in the coverage; Some of the top players profiled are.
AM Best Places Credit Ratings of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. and Its Subsidiaries Under Review With Developing Implications
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas placed under review with developing implications the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “bbb-” (Good) and the associated Long-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IR) of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (. Argo Group. ) (. Pembroke. ,. Bermuda. ). Concurrently, AM Best has...
Studies provide snapshot of growing critical illness insurance market
Two recent research studies have provided a snapshot of the state of the critical illness (CI) insurance market and projections for its future. CI insurance is a form of supplemental health insurance that provides coverage for expenses that a health insurance plan typically does not cover. The goal is to offer a monetary safety net in case of a medical diagnosis that could lead to expensive treatments or create other financial hardships for the policy owner.
VIU by HUB Partners with Summit Management Partners to Bring Digital Insurance Brokerage to Community Associations
Property management company partnership gives customers access to a digital personal insurance platform and trusted advice from VIU by HUB. /PRNewswire/ -- VIU by HUB (VIU), a digital insurance brokerage platform, today announced its partnership with. Summit Management Partners. (Summit), a private equity holding firm for property management companies. The...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of The Progressive Corporation and Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “aa” (Superior) of the members of The Progressive Corporation (Progressive) (. Mayfield Village, OH. ) [NYSE: PGR]. Additionally, AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term ICR of...
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
Verisk Remains Hyundai’s Exclusive Provider of Telematics Data to Insurers
(GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hyundai Motor America. distributor for global automaker Hyundai Motor Company, and. (Nasdaq: VRSK), a leading global data analytics provider, have renewed an agreement in which. Verisk. will analyze telematics data from consenting owners of Hyundai and Genesis vehicles. Verisk. will also continue to be the exclusive provider...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Halyk Insurance Company JSC
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb” (Good) of the Joint-Stock Company Subsidiary of. Halyk Bank of Kazakhstan Halyk Insurance Company. (Halyk Insurance) (. Kazakhstan. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is...
Private health insurance to overtake auto insurance as the main insurance business
Spain's leading global insurer, Mapfre, has left two clear messages in its results presentation regarding the future of the sector. On the one hand, that there will be generalized price increases, especially in automobiles. On the other, that the growth of health is unstoppable and that it is close to becoming the most important in the Spanish insurance industry.
Athene Announces $2 Billion First Close For Apollo / Athene Dedicated Investment Program II
HAMILTON, Bermuda , Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athene Holding Ltd. (“Athene”) today announced a first close for Apollo / Athene Dedicated Investment Program II (“ADIP II”) with approximately. $2 billion. in capital commitments. is the second vintage of the innovative sidecar program formed to...
AccuRisk Announces Acquisition of Matrix Group Benefits
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Today, AccuRisk announces the acquisition of Matrix Group Benefits, a. -based MGU. Matrix Group Benefits approaches Medical Stop Loss for Partially Self-Funded Plans from a financial planning perspective using a multiple year financial model. Their team of twelve will be incorporated into the AccuRisk Solutions staff and continue to be based in.
Oscar Health, Inc. Announces Inducement Grants under Section 303A.08 of the NYSE Listed Company Manual
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Oscar Health, Inc. (“Oscar”) (NYSE: OSCR), the first health insurance company built on a full stack technology platform, announced that on. the Compensation Committee of Oscar’s Board of Directors approved the grant of inducement restricted stock unit awards covering 832,126 Class A shares of Oscar’s common stock to 12 new non-executive employees of Oscar and its affiliates to induce them to join Oscar and its affiliates. The awards were granted under Oscar’s 2022 Employment Inducement Award Plan, and generally vest quarterly over either a one-year period or a three-year period following their grant, subject to continued employment. The awards were granted as employment inducement awards pursuant to the.
Triple-I: Insurer Premiums Did Not Keep Pace with Inflation for Years
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- U.S. auto and homeowners insurance premium rates lagged behind the inflation rate in 2020 and 2021, laying the groundwork for the premium increases which occurred last year and will continue into 2023, according to the. (. Triple-I ). “As material and labor costs rise, the cost to repair...
International Business School Researcher Yields New Findings on Landscape Ecology (Credit Constraint, Interlinked Insurance and Credit Contract and Farmers’ Adoption of Innovative Seeds-Field Experiment of the Loess Plateau): Ecology – Landscape Ecology
-- Investigators discuss new findings in landscape ecology. According to news originating from the. by NewsRx editors, the research stated, “The interlinked insurance and credit contract is an emerging model of agricultural insurance in China.”. Financial supporters for this research include. National Natural Science Foundation. of. China. ; The...
Universal Declares Regular Cash Dividend & Announces Earnings Dates
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: UVE) (“Universal” or the “Company”) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of. 16 cents. per share of common stock, payable. March 16, 2023. to shareholders of record as of the close of...
Research on COVID-19 Described by a Researcher at Univerzitet u Kragujevcu (Life insurance premium and Covid-19): Coronavirus – COVID-19
-- Research findings on COVID-19 are discussed in a new report. According to news reporting out of Kragujevac,. , by NewsRx editors, research stated, “Insurance, as a source of society’s aspirations, represents the association of all those who are exposed to the same danger.”. The news editors obtained...
Liberty Mutual Announces Creation of Global Cyber Office and Appointments of Key Leaders
PRNewswire/ -- Liberty Mutual Insurance. (GRS) Global Cyber Office and the appointment of respected experts to key leadership roles. The office builds and scales Liberty Mutual's cyber capabilities around the world, bringing a multidisciplinary approach to a complex risk that spans geographies and industries. GRS Insurance Solutions. President. leads the...
Data on Information Technology Reported by Researchers at University of Washington (Barriers and Facilitators To Data Use for Decision Making: the Experience of the African Health Initiative Partnerships In Ethiopia, Ghana, and Mozambique): Information Technology
-- Fresh data on Information Technology are presented in a new report. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Three African Health Initiative (AHI) partnership projects in. Ethiopia. ,. Ghana. , and. Mozambique. implemented strategies to improve the quality and evaluation of routinely collected data...
Study Data from Wageningen University and Research Center Provide New Insights into Agriculture (Relating Risk Preferences and Risk Perceptions Over Different Agricultural Risk Domains: Insights From Ethiopia): Agriculture
-- Data detailed on Agriculture have been presented. According to news reporting from Wageningen,. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “Households in developing countries are exposed to various shocks and risks, which leaves them vulnerable as they typically have limited resources to cope with them. Even though a large body of development literature has focused on the role of risk in rural livelihoods, the focus is often on single sources of risk and taking a unidimensional view on risk preference.”
Patent Issued for Vehicle fleet exchange method and system (USPTO 11562301): State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company
-- State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company ( Bloomington, Illinois ,. ) has been issued patent number 11562301, according to news reporting originating out of. From the background information supplied by the inventors, news correspondents obtained the following quote: “The background description provided herein is for the purpose of generally presenting the context of the disclosure. Work of the presently named inventors, to the extent it is described in this background section, as well as aspects of the description that may not otherwise qualify as prior art at the time of filing, are neither expressly nor impliedly admitted as prior art against the present disclosure.
