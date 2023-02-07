BSE : consolidated Total revenues has grown by 12% to Rs. 245 cr for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, from Rs. 218.6 cr in the corresponding quarter of previous year

Read full article on original website
CNBC
Fresh risk for Adani as MSCI probes free float of group stocks
India's Adani Group came under further pressure, after financial index provider MSCI said it was reviewing the free float designation of some of the conglomerate's company securities. Roughly $110 billion have been wiped off in the value of tfirms owned by Gautam Adani, since U.S. short seller Hindenburg Research published...
investing.com
Adani group stocks surge after $113 billion market wipeout
BENGALURU (Reuters) -Shares in India's Adani Group rallied on Tuesday a day after it prepaid some loans, bringing relief to investors that have seen $113.6 billion wiped off the conglomerate's market value since a U.S. short-seller published a critical report two weeks ago. The group, led by billionaire Gautam Adani,...
It's been a very bad month for Indian billionaires — four of the richest Indians have collectively lost about $45 billion in 2023
Indian billionaires are leading losses on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index so far this year. That's on the back of a massive selloff in Adani Group's listed businesses and the broader Indian market. Adani's listed companies have come under significant pressure following a short-seller attack. India's billionaires are not having a...
3 Dividend Stocks With 5%-Plus Yields to Buy Now
Although inflation is showing signs of cooling, the chances of the economy escaping a recession are slim due to the Fed’s intention to keep raising interest rates. Amid the uncertain...
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
CNBC
Adani rout deepens despite soothing words from India's government and billionaires
"There will be more volatility in India this year; hence the market is prone to a correction," Bernstein analyst Venugopal Garre wrote in a Monday note as Adani shares continued to tumble. The Reserve Bank of India said, "the banking sector remains resilient and stable," citing its own assessment of...
marketscreener.com
Russian central bank sees record $74 billion deposit auction as budget deficit widens
MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Bank of Russia raised a record 5.25 trillion roubles ($74.15 billion) at a one-week deposit auction on Tuesday, just three days before its next rate decision, as the country's yawning budget deficit floods the banking sector with excess liquidity. Slumping energy revenues and soaring expenditure pushed...
3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in February
Three plain-as-day bargains are hiding in plain sight among Berkshire Hathaway's roughly four dozen holdings.
5 Goldman Sachs Conviction List Stock Pick Winners With 50% to 75% Upside Potential
These five top Goldman Sachs Conviction List stock picks have the largest upside to the firm's target prices. Growth investors concerned about market and economic uncertainty may want to have them in their portfolios for the rest of the year.
MetLife profit falls 33% as market turmoil hits investment income
Feb 1 (Reuters) - MetLife Inc (MET.N) reported a 33% drop in fourth-quarter adjusted profit on Wednesday as a global market rout hurt the U.S. insurer's investment returns. Lower private equity returns sent MetLife's net investment income down 15% to $4.5 billion in the final quarter of a year that saw rising interest rates and growing recession risks pummel global markets across asset classes.
Zacks.com
Silicon Motion (SIMO) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates
SIMO - Free Report) reported soft fourth-quarter 2022 results, with the bottom and the top line missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The leading developer of microcontroller ICs for NAND flash storage devices reported lower revenues year over year as it continues to face supply chain headwinds, demand softness amid a challenging macroeconomic environment and a volatile geopolitical situation.
Motley Fool
These 2 Nasdaq Growth Stocks Are Back in High Gear
The Nasdaq moved slightly lower in premarket trading Wednesday morning after a big move higher on Tuesday. Enphase Energy defied concerns about sluggishness in the solar power industry with its earnings results. Fortinet stayed on a steep growth path in serving its cybersecurity customers. You’re reading a free article with...
2 Nasdaq-100 Stocks to Double Down on in February
These stocks are setting the market on fire this year.
Gautam Adani facing another setback as key index probes free float of stocks
India’s Adani Group faced fresh concerns on Thursday after financial index provider MSCI said it was reviewing the free float designation of some group company securities. Billionaire Gautam Adani has seen some $110 billion wiped off the value of seven firms in the group he founded after US short seller Hindenburg Research accused the group of improper use of offshore tax havens and stock manipulation. The Adani Group has denied any wrongdoing. Analysts say a change in free float status could affect the weightings of MSCI index constituents, possibly triggering a shift of positions by funds as many investments globally are aligned to such indexes. “Some investors follow MSCI index as a...
Stock Market Today: Stocks Fall After Fed Speeches
The major indexes finished lower Wednesday amid hawkish commentary from several Federal Reserve officials.
Best Dividend ETFs of 2023
Stocks that pay quarterly dividends can help protect your portfolio from rocky markets—and inflation.
marketscreener.com
Canadian dollar to rise later in 2023 on more favorable global outlook
TORONTO (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar is set to rise later this year as the global economic outlook turns more favorable for commodity-linked currencies and investors bet central banks will cut interest rates in 2024, according to a Reuters poll released on Wednesday. In three months, however, the loonie is...
BBBY, MULN, and UPST Are on the Nasdaq Securities Threshold List. Here's What That Means.
Three of retail investors' favorite stocks are on the Nasdaq threshold securities list, also known as Regulation SHO. Here's what that means.
Capri Holdings Reports Q3 Earnings Below Street View; Cuts Q4, FY23 Outlook
Capri Holdings Ltd CPRI reported a third-quarter FY23 sales decline of 6% year-on-year to $1.51 billion, missing the consensus of $1.53 billion. Versace revenue decreased 0.8% Y/Y to $249 million, Jimmy Choo revenue fell 5.6% to $168 million, and Michael Kors revenue contracted 7.2% to $1.095 billion. Gross profit was...
marketscreener.com
Asian shares rise, dollar staggers after 'dovish' Powell comments
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Asian equities rose, while the dollar wobbled on Wednesday after less hawkish than feared comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell boosted risk appetite and investor hopes that the central bank may soon ease monetary policy. Investors will also watch the State of the Union speech from...
