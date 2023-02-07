Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Jacksonville CEO sentenced for income tax evasionDon JohnsonJacksonville, NY
TCAT approves $19.2 million operational budget, formally accepts fare-free is not feasibleGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Schumer, Gillibrand fund electric vehicle charging Station and flood mitigation in Tompkins CountyGrant JohnsonTompkins County, NY
$28 million capital plan draft for Cass Park released to publicGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closing in Ithaca, New YorkBryan DijkhuizenIthaca, NY
Related
ithaca.edu
FLEFF FESTIVALS IN FOCUS: UNPACKING THE RESETS OF FESTIVALS AND THEATRICAL RUNS Wed Feb 15
IN PERSON (one guest appearing on Zoom) Film festivals, art cinemas, and theatrical exhibitors now grapple with “the Great Reset.” Transnational media industries and film distribution infrastructures, companies, and rollouts have entered the great unknown about the in-theater market and attendance during continuing pandemic. It's an industrial upheaval of monumental proportions.
ithaca.edu
Physics & Astronomy Colloquium on Tuesday, February 14 (Zoe Learner Ponterio, Cornell)
Physics & Astronomy Colloquium on Tuesday, February 14 (Zoe Learner Ponterio, Cornell) Please join the Department of Physics & Astronomy at 12:10 pm on Tuesday, February 14 in Center for Natural Sciences 206/208 for a talk entitled "Shooting the Moon" by Dr. Zoe Learner Ponterio from the Cornell Spacecraft Planetary Image Facility. Pizza will be served!
ithaca.edu
Present a Student Leadership Institute (SLI) Session in Block 4!
Present a Student Leadership Institute (SLI) workshop about your passion topic! Block 4 session proposals are now open and due February 27th! This is your last chance to present this academic year. Fill out the SLI Proposal Form on IC Engage to propose one or more sessions!. Whether you’re a...
ithaca.edu
DEAR@IC First Meeting!!!
Join us for Valentine's Day crafts and games in Williams 218 on 2/14 at 4pm! Feel free to bring friends, this event is open to all students, we are super excited to see everyone again! You can also join via zoom if in person isn't possible for you. Individuals with...
ithaca.edu
Last Day to Nominate Juniors and Seniors for the PRW Award!
The Office of Student Engagement is looking for student leaders to be nominated for the Peggy Ryan Williams Award for Academic and Community Leadership. This award recognizes outstanding juniors and seniors who excel in academics, are involved in co-curricular activities, perform service to the community, and represent an exemplary level of accomplishment. Faculty and staff can nominate students to apply by completing this nomination form by Wednesday at 5pm. Students do not need to be nominated in order to apply, but we would love to encourage more students to apply by letting them know a trusted mentor recommends them!
ithaca.edu
Women’s Track & Field Competes at Boston and RIT over the Weekend
ITHACA, N.Y. – The Ithaca College women's track & field team split its squad between two meets as IC traveled to Boston University and RIT on February 10-11. Logan Bruce completed the 60-meter hurdles invitational with a time of 9.05, which was fourth among DIII runners. Bruce also placed third in the 60-meter dash in a time of 7.87. She would also enter the 200-meter dash and posted a time of 25.82.
ithaca.edu
Men's Tennis Kick Off Spring Portion of Their Season on Sunday
ITHACA, N.Y. – The Ithaca College men's tennis team returns to action on Sunday, hosting its first dual match of the 2022-23 season against Drew University. After a long break from the conclusion of the fall season, the Bombers will begin its spring campaign and will eventually embark on Liberty League play.
ithaca.edu
Gymnastics Posts Season-High Score at Cornell, 190.375
ITHACA, N.Y. – The Ithaca College gymnastics team posted their best performance of the 2023 season at the Cornell Invitational as the Bombers scored 190.375 on Sunday afternoon. Ithaca recorded 47.000 or higher in all four routines and every gymnast turned in 9.000 or higher throughout the entire competition.
Comments / 0