Chinese authorities said they were preparing to shoot down an 'unidentified flying object' spotted near the Yellow Sea
Chinese authorities said the unidentified flying object was spotted near the coastal city of Rizhao on the Yellow Sea, according to state media.
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
US offers first description of unknown 'object' shot down over Canada
The unidentified “object” the U.S. shot down over Canada was a “small metallic balloon” carrying a payload, a senior U.S. official confirmed to Fox News on Sunday.
In 1914, an 11-Year-Old Black Girl Discovered Oil on Her Property. She Was So Rich that She Was Declared Legally White
The Treaty of 1866 was a defining moment in American history that would shape the future of the country and impact the lives of millions of its citizens, especially a young girl named Sarah Rector.
dallasexpress.com
U.S. Flexes Nuclear Muscles as Tensions Rise
A week after it was alleged China infringed on U.S. airspace with a spy balloon, the U.S. Air Force launched a missile test in California to demonstrate the country’s nuclear readiness. The Air Force launched an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test late Thursday from Vandenberg Space...
thenewscrypto.com
German DekaBank Partners With Metaco to Launch Tokenization Platform
The organization aims to deliver its blockchain platform in 2024. The tokenization platform’s initial trial trades would probably happen this year. With the help of digital asset company Metaco, the 105-year-old German bank DekaBank plans to introduce a tokenization platform built on the blockchain. Digital asset custody executive at DekaBank Andreas Sack said the organization aims to deliver its blockchain platform in 2024. With the underlying infrastructure completed by 2023.
thenewscrypto.com
Cosmos-Based Trading Platform Vortex Protocol Acquired by SushiSwap
Talks about the purchase started at the end of last year as per co-founder of Sei Network. SushiSwap becomes one of the first Ethereum apps to join the Cosmos ecosystem. Vortex Protocol was acquired by the widely used Ethereum-based decentralized exchange (DEX), SushiSwap today for an undisclosed sum. The on-chain trading platform, which will be rebranded as part of SushiSwap. Moreover, it will be built on Sei Network, a blockchain that employs Cosmos’s technology.
thenewscrypto.com
Venom Blockchain Collaborates With DAO Maker to Incubate Web3 Startups
Venom Foundation, the first Layer-1 blockchain licensed by the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), has announced a cooperation with DAO Maker, a prominent blockchain growth solutions provider recognized for their Launchpad, to incubate innovative Web3 firms with an emphasis on providing real-world use cases. DAO Maker will actively contribute to...
thenewscrypto.com
Japanese Tech Firm Fujitsu Announces Web3 Acceleration Platform
Fujitsu aims to host a worldwide planning and development competition. The platform would facilitate the development of a rich ecosystem of Web3 apps. Web3 Accelerator is dedicated to helping startups in a growing field. By offering co-working space, business assistance, financing options, and community, the program aids entrepreneurs in creating, tokenizing, and releasing new products.
thenewscrypto.com
IMF Calls For Addressing of Risks Post Assessment of El Salvador
The IMF warns that “risks should be addressed” as it relates to bitcoin adoption. The government has been consistently investing in bitcoin and adding to its national wealth. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) issued a final report on the economy of El Salvador on February 10, 2023. From...
thenewscrypto.com
India’s CBDC Pilot Test Garners 50k Users and 5k Merchants
RBI deputy governor Rabi Sankar announced the first public milestones. As of December 1, 2022, 770,000 transactions have been processed. Although it has only been a few months since India joined the CBDC race. The government has no plans to accelerate its central bank digital currency (CBDC) trial. On February 8th, as per reports, the country’s new CBDC trial has already attracted 50,000 customers. And 5,000 merchants since the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) introduced the digital rupee trial last year.
thenewscrypto.com
Binance to Adjust Tron (TRX) Network Withdrawal Fees
Withdrawal fees increased from 1 to 2.6 units. The user must pay 15 TRX instead of 1 TRX for TRX withdrawal. Binance will change withdrawal fees on the TRON (TRX) Network in accordance with the most recent proposal 83 that the TRON (TRX) community accepted in order to switch the energy charging system to a dynamic energy model.
thenewscrypto.com
Shopify NFT Merchants Can Now Use the Tokengating Features
Shopify has introduced a set of tools for blockchain commerce. Sign-in with Ethereum (SIWE) protocol integration made by shopify. A set of blockchain commerce tools launched by crypto-friendly e-commerce giant Shopify . This aim to enhance the user experience of their Web3-focused stores hosted by the platform. Improved crypto wallet connect abilities and tokengating application programming interface (API) tools have received special attention. Previously only available to a restricted group of merchants. The latter has been in early access beta access mode since June 2022.
thenewscrypto.com
Robert Kiyosaki Warns of Imminent Global Market Meltdown
The author has warned his 2.3 million followers time and time again. The American businessman has long been an outspoken advocate for Bitcoin. Robert Kiyosaki, the financial guru and writer behind the bestseller “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” recently tweeted a warning about a potential market meltdown. He also encouraged his audience to make use of the assets that he has been particularly outspoken about over the last several years.
