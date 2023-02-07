Read full article on original website
NFP to Host Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Call on February 16, 2023
NFP, a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager, and retirement advisor, will post its year-end 2022 earnings results the evening of. , to a password-protected website hosted by http://www.intralinks.com. In addition, NFP will host a live conference call to discuss the year-end results on. February 16, 2023.
Universal Declares Regular Cash Dividend & Announces Earnings Dates
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: UVE) (“Universal” or the “Company”) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of. 16 cents. per share of common stock, payable. March 16, 2023. to shareholders of record as of the close of...
Genworth hit by tough financial markets
Richmond Times-Dispatch (VA) Tough times in financial markets flowed through to the bottom line for Genworth , the Henrico County based insurance giant, as net income for 2022 fell by 22%, or. $206 million. , to. $745 million. . Revenue slipped by 4% or. $325 million. , to. $7.51 billion.
Oscar Health, Inc. Announces Inducement Grants under Section 303A.08 of the NYSE Listed Company Manual
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Oscar Health, Inc. (“Oscar”) (NYSE: OSCR), the first health insurance company built on a full stack technology platform, announced that on. the Compensation Committee of Oscar’s Board of Directors approved the grant of inducement restricted stock unit awards covering 832,126 Class A shares of Oscar’s common stock to 12 new non-executive employees of Oscar and its affiliates to induce them to join Oscar and its affiliates. The awards were granted under Oscar’s 2022 Employment Inducement Award Plan, and generally vest quarterly over either a one-year period or a three-year period following their grant, subject to continued employment. The awards were granted as employment inducement awards pursuant to the.
Lincoln ‘selling on our terms’ as it rebounds from lost quarter
Lincoln Financial took a few small steps in its turnaround during the fourth quarter, eking out $6 million in net income. But after taking a $2.6 billion loss in the third quarter, largely due to a $2.2 billion charge against its life insurance reserves, Lincoln execs were upbeat during a Thursday call with Wall Street analysts.
InsuranceNewsNet
Studies provide snapshot of growing critical illness insurance market
Two recent research studies have provided a snapshot of the state of the critical illness (CI) insurance market and projections for its future. CI insurance is a form of supplemental health insurance that provides coverage for expenses that a health insurance plan typically does not cover. The goal is to offer a monetary safety net in case of a medical diagnosis that could lead to expensive treatments or create other financial hardships for the policy owner.
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of The Progressive Corporation and Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “aa” (Superior) of the members of The Progressive Corporation (Progressive) (. Mayfield Village, OH. ) [NYSE: PGR]. Additionally, AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term ICR of...
AM Best Places Credit Ratings of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. and Its Subsidiaries Under Review With Developing Implications
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas placed under review with developing implications the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “bbb-” (Good) and the associated Long-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IR) of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (. Argo Group. ) (. Pembroke. ,. Bermuda. ). Concurrently, AM Best has...
InsuranceNewsNet
VIU by HUB Partners with Summit Management Partners to Bring Digital Insurance Brokerage to Community Associations
Property management company partnership gives customers access to a digital personal insurance platform and trusted advice from VIU by HUB. /PRNewswire/ -- VIU by HUB (VIU), a digital insurance brokerage platform, today announced its partnership with. Summit Management Partners. (Summit), a private equity holding firm for property management companies. The...
Athene Announces $2 Billion First Close For Apollo / Athene Dedicated Investment Program II
HAMILTON, Bermuda , Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athene Holding Ltd. (“Athene”) today announced a first close for Apollo / Athene Dedicated Investment Program II (“ADIP II”) with approximately. $2 billion. in capital commitments. is the second vintage of the innovative sidecar program formed to...
Triple-I: Insurer Premiums Did Not Keep Pace with Inflation for Years
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- U.S. auto and homeowners insurance premium rates lagged behind the inflation rate in 2020 and 2021, laying the groundwork for the premium increases which occurred last year and will continue into 2023, according to the. (. Triple-I ). “As material and labor costs rise, the cost to repair...
InsuranceNewsNet
RLI Declares Regular Dividend
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- RLI Corp. (NYSE: RLI) – — RLI Corp. announced today its Board of Directors has declared a first quarter regular cash dividend of. per share, unchanged from the prior quarter. The dividend is payable on. March 20, 2023. to shareholders of record as of. February 28,...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “aa-” (Superior) of. ), the wholly owned operating subsidiary of Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (DLH). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. DLH is the ultimate parent...
InsuranceNewsNet
UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP. FILES (8-K) Disclosing Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Material Impairments, Financial Statements and Exhibits
Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition. Upon completion of United Insurance Holdings Corporation's (the "Company") year-end review of unpaid loss and loss adjustment reserves with our independent. actuarial firm, we expect to incur approximately. $197 million. of net loss and. loss adjustment expense related to current accident year...
Wall Street dawns in 'bad' mood after Jerome Powell's inflation and interest rate comments
U.S. stocks fell in early trading on Wednesday, where investors continue to evaluate the comments made by Jerome Powell, president of the Federal Reserve regarding the evolution of inflation and the level of interest rates. In local market operations, the S&P/BMV IPC, the main index of the Mexican Stock Exchange, rose 0.42 percent to 53,555.7 and the FTSE-BIVA of…
QUINSTREET, INC – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
The following discussion and analysis of our financial condition and results of operations should be read in conjunction with our condensed consolidated financial statements and related notes appearing elsewhere in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended. June 30,...
Brighthouse sees record annuity year, while life insurance lags
Brighthouse Financial had a record year for annuities but a down one for life insurance, as the company promises new products in both segments. The company reported record annuity sales in 2022, with $11.5 billion for the year, up 26% compared with 2021. The fourth quarter’s sales of $3.2 billion were down 14% from the $3.7 billion in the previous quarter, but they were up 36% compared to the $2.4 billion in the year-ago quarter.
Apollo touts new products, distribution with No. 1 Athene this year
Apollo Global Management had a booming fourth quarter thanks to Athene, putting the company solidly at the top of the fixed annuity business and the CEO put the industry on notice that Athene intends to stay there. Apollo has been solidifying its position as a private credit behemoth partly with...
Private health insurance to overtake auto insurance as the main insurance business
Spain's leading global insurer, Mapfre, has left two clear messages in its results presentation regarding the future of the sector. On the one hand, that there will be generalized price increases, especially in automobiles. On the other, that the growth of health is unstoppable and that it is close to becoming the most important in the Spanish insurance industry.
