New York State

NFP to Host Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Call on February 16, 2023

NFP, a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager, and retirement advisor, will post its year-end 2022 earnings results the evening of. , to a password-protected website hosted by http://www.intralinks.com. In addition, NFP will host a live conference call to discuss the year-end results on. February 16, 2023.
Genworth hit by tough financial markets

Richmond Times-Dispatch (VA) Tough times in financial markets flowed through to the bottom line for Genworth , the Henrico County based insurance giant, as net income for 2022 fell by 22%, or. $206 million. , to. $745 million. . Revenue slipped by 4% or. $325 million. , to. $7.51 billion.
Oscar Health, Inc. Announces Inducement Grants under Section 303A.08 of the NYSE Listed Company Manual

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Oscar Health, Inc. (“Oscar”) (NYSE: OSCR), the first health insurance company built on a full stack technology platform, announced that on. the Compensation Committee of Oscar’s Board of Directors approved the grant of inducement restricted stock unit awards covering 832,126 Class A shares of Oscar’s common stock to 12 new non-executive employees of Oscar and its affiliates to induce them to join Oscar and its affiliates. The awards were granted under Oscar’s 2022 Employment Inducement Award Plan, and generally vest quarterly over either a one-year period or a three-year period following their grant, subject to continued employment. The awards were granted as employment inducement awards pursuant to the.
Lincoln ‘selling on our terms’ as it rebounds from lost quarter

Lincoln Financial took a few small steps in its turnaround during the fourth quarter, eking out $6 million in net income. But after taking a $2.6 billion loss in the third quarter, largely due to a $2.2 billion charge against its life insurance reserves, Lincoln execs were upbeat during a Thursday call with Wall Street analysts.
Studies provide snapshot of growing critical illness insurance market

Two recent research studies have provided a snapshot of the state of the critical illness (CI) insurance market and projections for its future. CI insurance is a form of supplemental health insurance that provides coverage for expenses that a health insurance plan typically does not cover. The goal is to offer a monetary safety net in case of a medical diagnosis that could lead to expensive treatments or create other financial hardships for the policy owner.
AM Best Places Credit Ratings of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. and Its Subsidiaries Under Review With Developing Implications

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas placed under review with developing implications the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “bbb-” (Good) and the associated Long-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IR) of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (. Argo Group. ) (. Pembroke. ,. Bermuda. ). Concurrently, AM Best has...
VIU by HUB Partners with Summit Management Partners to Bring Digital Insurance Brokerage to Community Associations

Property management company partnership gives customers access to a digital personal insurance platform and trusted advice from VIU by HUB. /PRNewswire/ -- VIU by HUB (VIU), a digital insurance brokerage platform, today announced its partnership with. Summit Management Partners. (Summit), a private equity holding firm for property management companies. The...
RLI Declares Regular Dividend

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- RLI Corp. (NYSE: RLI) – — RLI Corp. announced today its Board of Directors has declared a first quarter regular cash dividend of. per share, unchanged from the prior quarter. The dividend is payable on. March 20, 2023. to shareholders of record as of. February 28,...
UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP. FILES (8-K) Disclosing Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Material Impairments, Financial Statements and Exhibits

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition. Upon completion of United Insurance Holdings Corporation's (the "Company") year-end review of unpaid loss and loss adjustment reserves with our independent. actuarial firm, we expect to incur approximately. $197 million. of net loss and. loss adjustment expense related to current accident year...
Brighthouse sees record annuity year, while life insurance lags

Brighthouse Financial had a record year for annuities but a down one for life insurance, as the company promises new products in both segments. The company reported record annuity sales in 2022, with $11.5 billion for the year, up 26% compared with 2021. The fourth quarter’s sales of $3.2 billion were down 14% from the $3.7 billion in the previous quarter, but they were up 36% compared to the $2.4 billion in the year-ago quarter.
