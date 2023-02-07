Read full article on original website
AI-generated 'Seinfeld' parody show slammed with 2-week ban on Twitch allegedly for 'transphobic' bit
A viral AI-generated version of the sitcom “Seinfeld” known as "Nothing Forever" received a 14-day suspension on Twitch allegedly for a “transphobic” section on Sunday.
Essence
Mom Of Late Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss 'Almost Called' Him To Celebrate New Gap Ad: 'Then I Remembered'
Connie Boss Alexander shared the campaign on Instagram, offering up both her excitement along with her grief. On Monday, Gap released new images and video honoring Steven “tWitch” Boss. The dancer posed for the company’s latest collaboration with Haitian-owned menswear label The Brooklyn Circus before his death on December 13.
Allison Holker Posts New TikTok with Late Husband tWitch: 'Our Love Language'
Stephen "tWitch" Boss will never be forgotten — least of all by his widow, Allison Holker Boss. On Friday, Allison posted a new TikTok of herself and tWitch dancing up a storm, captioning it, "Our love language.. I love you @twitchtok7." Two days after his funeral, Allison paid tribute...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ mom shares emotional reaction seeing his Gap campaign: ‘I almost called you’
Connie Boss Alexander, mother to the late TV personality Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, shared an emotional note after he was featured posthumously on a new Gap campaign, which dedicated a special tribute to the life of the star. “I almost called you to say son look at you...
Losing 'Wheel Of Fortune' Contestant Calls Out The Show While On Air
Wheel Of Fortune is no stranger to controversies that enrage fans. Recently, a player lost because she took too long of a pause, while another lost for adding an "a," and a different player lost for accidentally adding the word "and," and she wasn't the only one it happened to. Even Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune has seen issues, like when a contestant didn't pronounce a sound correctly. Meanwhile, the show has also been slammed for confusing puzzles, but even with all the debatable moments, no one appearing on the show has ever said anything about it... until now.
Miss Thailand wore a dress made out of soda tabs at the Miss Universe pageant
Miss Thailand Anna Sueangam-iam's soda-tab gown paid tribute to her parents, who were garbage collectors.
The Hollywood Gossip
Audrey Roloff Creeps Out Fans with "Private" Pic of Jeremy
For the longest time, Little People, Big World fans have been noticing that Audrey and Jeremy Roloff’s lives are full of drama. Leaving the show didn’t change that. It didn’t stop the feuds or the social media controversies. Now, Audrey is once again in hot water with...
HipHopDX.com
Blueface Taunts Chrisean Rock With Baby Mother Jab During Twitter Rant
Blueface has taunted his girlfriend Chrisean Rock in a new Twitter rant that heard him refer to his baby mother as an ideal woman. On Tuesday (January 18), the “Thotiana” rapper hopped on Twitter to vent about Chrisean and their rocky relationship that has been in the public eye ever since they made things official in 2020.
Woman sat beside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reveals what they really spoke about at Grammys
Awards ceremonies are, by all accounts, incredibly boring. But while most people try and hide their feelings behind a smile, Ben Affleck's bored expression at the Grammys quickly became a meme online. And according to a nearby seat-filler at the awards ceremony, his wife Jennifer Lopez told him at the...
Family Says They Were Discriminated in Restaurant Because They Were Speaking Spanish in Viral TikTok
TikTok user @chil_gamer is claiming that he and his mother were discriminated against by another customer in the restaurant after his family was speaking Spanish among one another and playing a phone message from their aunt at their table. Article continues below advertisement. The TikToker writes in a text overlay...
‘I promise to give all of my money away before I die’: World’s biggest YouTuber paid for 1,000 people to get eye surgery but is slammed for ‘making content out of people who can’t see’
1,000 people had their curable blindness paid for by a YouTuber - but the internet isn't happy.
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Died Without a Will
Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who died on December 13, did not have a will, People magazine reports. According to docs obtained by the magazine, his widow Allison Holker Boss has filed a California Spousal Petition in the Superior Court of California in L.A. County. The papers confirm that Boss died intestate, which means without a will.
YouTuber MrBeast defends himself after a video in which he said he was 'curing' 1,000 blind people divided viewers
YouTube star MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, posted a video on January 28 where he said he paid for 1,000 people to get cataract surgery.
Triple amputee is now dancing in Ecuador's biggest reality TV contest
A triple amputee who has forged a successful career for herself as a model has proven why is an international inspiration.Victoria Salcedo, 26, from Ecuador, was five years old when she had both her arms and a leg amputated after she accidentally touched an electrical wire and suffered third-degree burns.Now, she is a contest in one of the South American country’s biggest reality TV shows – Soy El Mejor (‘I am the best’) showing off her dancing, singing and acting skills.Victoria, or Vicco, as her 179,000 Instagram followers know her, has admitted she never thought she’d become an influencer.Sign up...
‘Proud Family’ receives backlash for anti-White propaganda in new episode
“The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” reboot has created interesting conversations since its latest episode. Critics on Twitter make claims that the “Juneteenth” episode in the 2nd season is anti-White and showcases blatant anti-White propaganda, according to a Twitter account named End Wokeness. “Why are they showing this woke BLM propaganda to our kids?” the caption reads.
WUSA
Meagan Good Shares How the 'Harlem' Cast Supported Her Through DeVon Franklin Divorce (Exclusive)
Close friends, on and off the screen! Meagan Good is sharing her appreciation and love for her Harlem co-stars for helping her through a difficult time in her life. ET's Nischelle Turner recently sat down with Good -- as well as Shoniqua Shandai, Jerrie Johnson and Grace Byers -- to talk about season 2 of their Prime Video comedy series, which debuted Feb 3 -- and the actress reflected on how she was able to lean on her castmates amid her emotionally challenging divorce from DeVon Franklin.
WUSA
Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' Son Dylan Details 'Friendly Competition' Between Parents (Exclusive)
Dylan Michael Douglas is one lucky son -- and he knows it!. The 22-year-old son of Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones spoke with ET's Nischelle Turner at the Los Angeles premiere of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania on Monday, where he happily bragged about his parents' latest projects. "I'm very,...
WUSA
John Legend Shares Special Meaning Behind Newborn Daughter Esti's Name
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen gave their newborn daughter a name with a lot of meaning. The couple welcomed Esti Maxine Stephens last month, and Legend talks about the little girl's special name during an interview on Thursday's episode The Jennifer Hudson Show. "My great-grandmother was named Esther, and my...
WUSA
Lea Michele Says She Reached Out to 'Glee' Co-Stars After Bullying Backlash
Lea Michele is reflecting on past dramas, and her efforts to rectify mistakes. In a recent chat with Interview magazine, the Funny Girl star was asked about the reports and stories of alleged mean-spirited behavior on the set of Glee, with several cast members claiming Michele treated her co-stars poorly during the filming of the series.
WUSA
Darcey and Stacey Silva Defend Their Filtered Pictures and React to Georgi's Big 'Glow Up' (Exclusive)
Darcey and Stacey Silva are owning up to everything. ET's Melicia Johnson sat down with the twins at their gorgeous rooftop place in Miami, Florida, to talk about the latest season of Darcey & Stacey, where they got candid about everything from enhancing their pictures on social media, Darcey searching for true love and Darcey's ex-fiancé, Georgi, sporting a dramatic new look.
