Losing 'Wheel Of Fortune' Contestant Calls Out The Show While On Air

Wheel Of Fortune is no stranger to controversies that enrage fans. Recently, a player lost because she took too long of a pause, while another lost for adding an "a," and a different player lost for accidentally adding the word "and," and she wasn't the only one it happened to. Even Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune has seen issues, like when a contestant didn't pronounce a sound correctly. Meanwhile, the show has also been slammed for confusing puzzles, but even with all the debatable moments, no one appearing on the show has ever said anything about it... until now.
The Hollywood Gossip

Audrey Roloff Creeps Out Fans with "Private" Pic of Jeremy

For the longest time, Little People, Big World fans have been noticing that Audrey and Jeremy Roloff’s lives are full of drama. Leaving the show didn’t change that. It didn’t stop the feuds or the social media controversies. Now, Audrey is once again in hot water with...
HipHopDX.com

Blueface Taunts Chrisean Rock With Baby Mother Jab During Twitter Rant

Blueface has taunted his girlfriend Chrisean Rock in a new Twitter rant that heard him refer to his baby mother as an ideal woman. On Tuesday (January 18), the “Thotiana” rapper hopped on Twitter to vent about Chrisean and their rocky relationship that has been in the public eye ever since they made things official in 2020.
extratv

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Died Without a Will

Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who died on December 13, did not have a will, People magazine reports. According to docs obtained by the magazine, his widow Allison Holker Boss has filed a California Spousal Petition in the Superior Court of California in L.A. County. The papers confirm that Boss died intestate, which means without a will.
Indy100

Triple amputee is now dancing in Ecuador's biggest reality TV contest

A triple amputee who has forged a successful career for herself as a model has proven why is an international inspiration.Victoria Salcedo, 26, from Ecuador, was five years old when she had both her arms and a leg amputated after she accidentally touched an electrical wire and suffered third-degree burns.Now, she is a contest in one of the South American country’s biggest reality TV shows – Soy El Mejor (‘I am the best’) showing off her dancing, singing and acting skills.Victoria, or Vicco, as her 179,000 Instagram followers know her, has admitted she never thought she’d become an influencer.Sign up...
rolling out

‘Proud Family’ receives backlash for anti-White propaganda in new episode

“The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” reboot has created interesting conversations since its latest episode. Critics on Twitter make claims that the “Juneteenth” episode in the 2nd season is anti-White and showcases blatant anti-White propaganda, according to a Twitter account named End Wokeness. “Why are they showing this woke BLM propaganda to our kids?” the caption reads.
WUSA

Meagan Good Shares How the 'Harlem' Cast Supported Her Through DeVon Franklin Divorce (Exclusive)

Close friends, on and off the screen! Meagan Good is sharing her appreciation and love for her Harlem co-stars for helping her through a difficult time in her life. ET's Nischelle Turner recently sat down with Good -- as well as Shoniqua Shandai, Jerrie Johnson and Grace Byers -- to talk about season 2 of their Prime Video comedy series, which debuted Feb 3 -- and the actress reflected on how she was able to lean on her castmates amid her emotionally challenging divorce from DeVon Franklin.
WUSA

John Legend Shares Special Meaning Behind Newborn Daughter Esti's Name

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen gave their newborn daughter a name with a lot of meaning. The couple welcomed Esti Maxine Stephens last month, and Legend talks about the little girl's special name during an interview on Thursday's episode The Jennifer Hudson Show. "My great-grandmother was named Esther, and my...
WUSA

Lea Michele Says She Reached Out to 'Glee' Co-Stars After Bullying Backlash

Lea Michele is reflecting on past dramas, and her efforts to rectify mistakes. In a recent chat with Interview magazine, the Funny Girl star was asked about the reports and stories of alleged mean-spirited behavior on the set of Glee, with several cast members claiming Michele treated her co-stars poorly during the filming of the series.
WUSA

Darcey and Stacey Silva Defend Their Filtered Pictures and React to Georgi's Big 'Glow Up' (Exclusive)

Darcey and Stacey Silva are owning up to everything. ET's Melicia Johnson sat down with the twins at their gorgeous rooftop place in Miami, Florida, to talk about the latest season of Darcey & Stacey, where they got candid about everything from enhancing their pictures on social media, Darcey searching for true love and Darcey's ex-fiancé, Georgi, sporting a dramatic new look.
