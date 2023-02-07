ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Benito, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRGV

Spacecraft engineering facility in Harlingen to close

A spacecraft engineering company is preparing to close its operations at their facility at the Valley International Airport in Harlingen. The United Launch Alliance has been building parts for its Atlas rocket in Harlingen for more than a decade, but this mission will be coming to an end by the end of the year.
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

4 death of COVID-19 in Cameron County

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Public Health reported four COVID-19-related deaths between Feb. 6 and 10. Of the reported deaths, two were fully vaccinated. Among the deceased are two men from Harlingen, a San Benito woman and a man from South Padre Island. This raises the Cameron County death toll to 2,340 since […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
KRGV

Valley students and teachers share concerns over STAAR Test

Educators and a Texas based education group are pushing to change the STAAR Test. The group, Raise Your Hand Texas, held a forum on Friday with local educators and students to share their concerns about the test with state lawmakers. Madison Hushen, a senior student at Harlingen South High School,...
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

McAllen schools report increase in scam calls targeting area

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen Independent School District is cracking down on callers impersonating district employees. Members of the community have reported scam callers trying to obtain personal information, this is something the district says they would never do.  “The person was telling the person that he was calling from McAllen ISD-TEA. That doesn’t sound […]
MCALLEN, TX
KRGV

Brownsville native appointed new Border Patrol RGV sector chief

A Brownsville native who was selected as the new chief for the U.S. Border Patrol RGV sector took command in a Friday ceremony. "To be here today, taking command of a sector like the RGV [that is] very complex, very busy, but at the same time being home is just so heartwarming for me," Gloria Chavez said. "Taking command of the Rio Grande Valley has been a phenomenal, phenomenal experience."
BROWNSVILLE, TX
riograndeguardian.com

McAllen purchases 1,288 acres of farmland for industrial development

MCALLEN, Texas – The City of McAllen has purchased 1,288 acres of farmland northwest of its city limit boundary in readiness for projected industrial and commercial development. Details were unveiled to the public for the first time by McAllen City Commissioner Joaquin “J.J.” Zamora in a video produced for...
MCALLEN, TX
KRGV

Circus Vasquez offers fun, family entertainment in the Valley

Circus Vasquez will be bringing entertainment for the whole family as part of their tour. The circus will be in Donna from Friday, Feb. 10 through Monday, Feb. 28. Afterward, the circus will come to the city of McAllen starting from Friday, March 3 and run through Sunday, March 12.
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

PSJA ISD employee accused of improper relationship with student

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Independent School District employee was arrested on accusations of an improper relationship with a student, records show. Macario Zarate III has been charged with improper relationship between educator and student, according to Hidalgo County Records. ValleyCentral reached out to PSJA ISD, whose officials said they were notified Feb. […]
PHARR, TX
kurv.com

Brownsville Couple Jailed, Accused Of Critically Injuring Newborn

A more than 6-month police investigation has ended with the arrest of a Brownsville couple for the severe injuries suffered by their newborn baby. 27-year-old Alexis Ayala-Medina and 20-year-old Yulissa Garza were arrested this week on a warrant charging them with injury to a child. The charges come more than...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

PD: Man wanted for theft of catalytic converter in McAllen

McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department is on the lookout for a man wanted in connection to the alleged theft of a catalytic converter. On Feb. 2 at 9:07 a.m., police responded to theft of a catalytic converter at the 1400 block of Dove Avenue in McAllen. Resulting from that investigation, a warrant of […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Man shot in rural Weslaco is identified, deputies say

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An investigation is underway in rural Weslaco after Hidalgo County authorities say a man was shot late last night. Officials have identified the victim as 44-year-old David Silva. In a social media post by Sheriff Eddie Guerra, just after midnight deputies responded to the 2100 block of Esperanza Street where they […]
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

CCSO: Man was crossing marijuana through wooded area near Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was taken into custody after allegedly crossing through a rural area with large bundles of marijuana in Brownsville, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office. Ruben Eduardo Alvarez Marin, 21, was arrested Feb. 4 on charges of possession of marijuana, according to the sheriff’s office. Marin was found hiding […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

PD: Driver wanted for allegedly stealing construction material

McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department is on the lookout for identifying a driver or owner of a vehicle suspected to be connected to the theft of construction material that was captured on surveillance camera. On Tuesday morning, police responded to the 14000 block of Aqualina Way in McAllen in response to the […]
MCALLEN, TX
megadoctornews.com

WANTED: Blood Donors, Feb. 16th

Hidalgo County Precinct 4 will host a Blood Drive on Thursday, February 16, 2023, from 12:30pm to 4:00pm at the Dispatch Room located at 1124 North “M” Road in Edinburg. All participants will receive a free gift and snacks for their donation. The blood drive will be conducted by Vitalant.
EDINBURG, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy