A Brownsville native who was selected as the new chief for the U.S. Border Patrol RGV sector took command in a Friday ceremony. "To be here today, taking command of a sector like the RGV [that is] very complex, very busy, but at the same time being home is just so heartwarming for me," Gloria Chavez said. "Taking command of the Rio Grande Valley has been a phenomenal, phenomenal experience."

BROWNSVILLE, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO