KRGV
Cameron County Precinct 5 request $17M from state for drainage projects
Cameron County Precinct 5 is working to get though a wishlist of drainage projects for the Harlingen area. Officials are asking the state for $17 million to help get that list done. "It helps to, helps to maintain value of property," Assistant Manager for Cameron County District 5 Rolando Vela...
KRGV
Spacecraft engineering facility in Harlingen to close
A spacecraft engineering company is preparing to close its operations at their facility at the Valley International Airport in Harlingen. The United Launch Alliance has been building parts for its Atlas rocket in Harlingen for more than a decade, but this mission will be coming to an end by the end of the year.
4 death of COVID-19 in Cameron County
CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Public Health reported four COVID-19-related deaths between Feb. 6 and 10. Of the reported deaths, two were fully vaccinated. Among the deceased are two men from Harlingen, a San Benito woman and a man from South Padre Island. This raises the Cameron County death toll to 2,340 since […]
KRGV
Valley students and teachers share concerns over STAAR Test
Educators and a Texas based education group are pushing to change the STAAR Test. The group, Raise Your Hand Texas, held a forum on Friday with local educators and students to share their concerns about the test with state lawmakers. Madison Hushen, a senior student at Harlingen South High School,...
McAllen schools report increase in scam calls targeting area
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen Independent School District is cracking down on callers impersonating district employees. Members of the community have reported scam callers trying to obtain personal information, this is something the district says they would never do. “The person was telling the person that he was calling from McAllen ISD-TEA. That doesn’t sound […]
KRGV
Brownsville ISD police enhancing security in the district with new tools
Officers with the police department at the Brownsville Independent School District will soon get bulletproof shields to provide more security. The money for the 55 new shields is coming from a state grant worth more than $382,000. "These shields are going to allow our police officers to add another layer...
KRGV
Brownsville native appointed new Border Patrol RGV sector chief
A Brownsville native who was selected as the new chief for the U.S. Border Patrol RGV sector took command in a Friday ceremony. "To be here today, taking command of a sector like the RGV [that is] very complex, very busy, but at the same time being home is just so heartwarming for me," Gloria Chavez said. "Taking command of the Rio Grande Valley has been a phenomenal, phenomenal experience."
KRGV
Mercedes ISD setting up ‘panic alert badges’ for all district employees
Campuses at the Mercedes Independent School District are expected to be safer by the end of the school year thanks to a new crisis alert system. The new system is a wearable device that’s activated with the click of a button. Every single Mercedes ISD employee will be issued...
riograndeguardian.com
Brownsville’s port director gives update on project to deepen ship channel
BROWNSVILLE, Texas – Texas’ Rio Grande Valley has one of the state’s highest unemployment rates and lowest per capita income but the Port of Brownsville could be the catalyst for the region’s future. The deep-water port, located at the end of a 19-mile plus ship channel,...
riograndeguardian.com
McAllen purchases 1,288 acres of farmland for industrial development
MCALLEN, Texas – The City of McAllen has purchased 1,288 acres of farmland northwest of its city limit boundary in readiness for projected industrial and commercial development. Details were unveiled to the public for the first time by McAllen City Commissioner Joaquin “J.J.” Zamora in a video produced for...
KRGV
Circus Vasquez offers fun, family entertainment in the Valley
Circus Vasquez will be bringing entertainment for the whole family as part of their tour. The circus will be in Donna from Friday, Feb. 10 through Monday, Feb. 28. Afterward, the circus will come to the city of McAllen starting from Friday, March 3 and run through Sunday, March 12.
How to get 25 cents off at a Circle K gas pump Thursday in the Valley
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Customers can save up to 25 cents per gallon Thursday during Circle K Fuel Day at their nearest participating store. Circle K is offering fuel discounts for customers in 630 stores across Texas. “We are committed to offering value for our customers every day,” said Francis Lapointe, Circle K VP of […]
Food Patrol: ‘Very dirty’ kitchen hoods, fly trapped in fridge
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On this week’s Food 4 Thought, the Food Patrol went to Hidalgo County to check out what places are “Que rico!” and “Que asco!” This week’s Top Performer sticker for their health inspection score is the Green Owl Deli located on 2901 N. 10th St. in McAllen. The Food Patrol presented […]
PSJA ISD employee accused of improper relationship with student
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Independent School District employee was arrested on accusations of an improper relationship with a student, records show. Macario Zarate III has been charged with improper relationship between educator and student, according to Hidalgo County Records. ValleyCentral reached out to PSJA ISD, whose officials said they were notified Feb. […]
kurv.com
Brownsville Couple Jailed, Accused Of Critically Injuring Newborn
A more than 6-month police investigation has ended with the arrest of a Brownsville couple for the severe injuries suffered by their newborn baby. 27-year-old Alexis Ayala-Medina and 20-year-old Yulissa Garza were arrested this week on a warrant charging them with injury to a child. The charges come more than...
PD: Man wanted for theft of catalytic converter in McAllen
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department is on the lookout for a man wanted in connection to the alleged theft of a catalytic converter. On Feb. 2 at 9:07 a.m., police responded to theft of a catalytic converter at the 1400 block of Dove Avenue in McAllen. Resulting from that investigation, a warrant of […]
Man shot in rural Weslaco is identified, deputies say
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An investigation is underway in rural Weslaco after Hidalgo County authorities say a man was shot late last night. Officials have identified the victim as 44-year-old David Silva. In a social media post by Sheriff Eddie Guerra, just after midnight deputies responded to the 2100 block of Esperanza Street where they […]
CCSO: Man was crossing marijuana through wooded area near Brownsville
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was taken into custody after allegedly crossing through a rural area with large bundles of marijuana in Brownsville, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office. Ruben Eduardo Alvarez Marin, 21, was arrested Feb. 4 on charges of possession of marijuana, according to the sheriff’s office. Marin was found hiding […]
PD: Driver wanted for allegedly stealing construction material
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department is on the lookout for identifying a driver or owner of a vehicle suspected to be connected to the theft of construction material that was captured on surveillance camera. On Tuesday morning, police responded to the 14000 block of Aqualina Way in McAllen in response to the […]
megadoctornews.com
WANTED: Blood Donors, Feb. 16th
Hidalgo County Precinct 4 will host a Blood Drive on Thursday, February 16, 2023, from 12:30pm to 4:00pm at the Dispatch Room located at 1124 North “M” Road in Edinburg. All participants will receive a free gift and snacks for their donation. The blood drive will be conducted by Vitalant.
