akbizmag.com
Alaska’s Emerging Leaders Among Top SBA Cohort Nationwide
Linnea Cummings, co-owner of Anchorage meal prep service Alaska Dinner Factory, recently graduated from SBA’s T.H.R.I.V.E. executive training. Train. Hope. Rise. Innovate. Venture. Elevate. A cohort of eleven Alaskan business owners did all six of those things as they completed the T.H.R.I.V.E. Emerging Leaders Reimagined series organized by the US Small Business Administration (SBA).
alaskasnewssource.com
Sole contracted food vendor provides over 1,000 meals daily at the Sullivan Arena
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A long line wraps around the inside of the Sullivan Arena as clients of the shelter wait to be handed one of their three meals of the day by the staff of Henning Inc. Right now, Henning is the only food provider contracted by the city...
akbizmag.com
Alaska Rubber Group Rebrands as ARG Industrial
Testing the strength of rigging gear at Alaska Rubber Group’s Anchorage shop. Stretching beyond its home territory, Alaska Rubber Group is rebranding with a less geographically specific name. ARG Industrial is the new moniker for the company, which previously consolidated with Alaska Rubber & Rigging Inc. and Arctic Wire Rope & Supply.
akbizmag.com
Anchorage Opera Hires New General Director
The leading professional performing arts company in Anchorage has a new General Director. The board of trustees of Anchorage Opera (AO) concluded a worldwide search to find a successor for the retiring Reed W. Smith by hiring Ben Robinson. Originally from Raleigh, North Carolina, Robinson has appeared on stage in...
kinyradio.com
Catching up: Researchers track 6,000 Alaskans’ paths after their 2005 high school graduations
A collection of yearbooks from 2005, seen on Wednesday, show images of the graduating classes at Anchorage’s high schools. (Photo by Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon) Anchorage, Alaska (Alaska Beacon)- Nearly 18 years ago, about 6,000 young Alaskans left high school and launched into adulthood. Where did they end up?. Slightly...
alaskasnewssource.com
McKenna Brothers Paving reimburses city for fuel
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A private contractor hired to help with emergency snow removal has had to repay the city for fuel it improperly used from city pumps. McKenna Brothers Paving was one of the companies hired to help Anchorage deal with December’s heavy snow, but their trucks were not supposed to use municipal fuel.
Gold medallion Alaska social worker sentenced for jabbing flight attendant on Delta flight in January
A Nebraska man on business as a consultant in Alaska was sentenced Feb. 3, 202 to time served for assaulting a flight attendant during a Delta Airline flight from Minneapolis to Anchorage on Jan. 29. Denis McCarville, 70, who is the former CEO of Alaska Child & Family social service...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Oldest Man-Made Lake in Alaska
Alaska is one of the states that might never suffer water shortages in the near future because of the yards of water bodies that cover its surface. In fact, Alaska has over 3,000 natural lakes and about three million unnamed lakes, which stumps Massachusetts, a state famously referred to as the land of 10,000 lakes. It’s no wonder people want to know about the oldest man-made lake in Alaska.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage is running out of room to store snow
Henning Inc, the only food provider currently for the Sullivan Arena. The Sullivan Arena only has one contracted food provider, the Henning Inc, who provides over 1,080 meals daily for clients. Updated: 5 hours ago. A private contractor hired to help with emergency snow removal has had to repay the...
alaskasnewssource.com
US jet shoots down unknown object flying off Alaska coast
morethanjustparks.com
10 MUST-SEE Historic Sites In Alaska (Expert Guide + Photos)
Historic Sites In Alaska. More Than Just Parks has 10 incredible must-see sites for you to visit. I’ve been to so many of these amazing places since retiring from teaching in 2018. Did I mention that I taught history? I spent a lifetime teaching about the history behind these momentous sites. Then I got to see them firsthand. And now I’m sharing the stories of these incredible places with you. It doesn’t get any better than that!
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage Assembly not ready to proceed with litigation
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Assembly met Thursday afternoon for a rules committee meeting to discuss how to proceed with potential litigation and other topics. During the meeting, the assembly discussed their plans on how to change their three current emergency ordinances into regular ordinances, in order to make sure the processes continue into the future. Additionally, Assembly members discussed where they currently stand on moving forward with legal actions regarding investigations of former Department of Health Director Joe Gerace and Dave Bronson’s administration.
alaskasnewssource.com
Girdwood residents react to indefinite postponement of Holtan Hills housing development
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The proposed Holtan Hills housing development has long been controversial in Girdwood, but on Tuesday, Anchorage Assembly member Meg Zaletel gave a different reason for no longer supporting the project that would have added more than one hundred housing units to the community experiencing a severe housing shortage.
qhubonews.com
It Was Good to Be Friends With the Mayor. Then the Investigations Began.
This article was produced for ProPublica’s Local Reporting Network in partnership with the Anchorage Daily News. Sign up for Dispatches to get stories like this one as soon as they are published. In August 2021, two city of Anchorage officials toured the wood-paneled halls of the Golden Lion Hotel,...
alaskasnewssource.com
Turnagain Ceramics hosts Throw-a-thon for the Empty Bowl Project
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A pottery studio is turning out handcrafted works of art, all for a good cause. Turnagain Ceramics hosted its Throw-a-Thon event Saturday, where students and members created hundreds of bowls for the Empty Bowl Project. “We’re super excited to be able to provide as many bowls...
Dave Bronson: Everyone needs a place
Reflecting on more than a year and a half as mayor of Anchorage, I realize now more than ever, that the issue of homelessness touches nearly every aspect of our great. city. Whether we are talking Parks & Recreation, Police, Fire, or our Health Department homelessness touches every department within the Municipality. In the community, we know that homelessness is impacting our workforce, our small businesses, and our image as a top tourist destination. With that understanding, it is essential that we approach it effectively, compassionately, efficiently, and quickly.
Weddings are resuming at Alaska courthouses — here’s how to get married in Alaska
For the Alaska Court System, Friday is wedding day. After a break of almost three years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, in-person wedding ceremonies have resumed at Alaska’s courthouses. Anchorage, the busiest state courthouse for weddings, resumed knot-tying Jan. 20, and Palmer will follow suit March 3. Most of the state’s other courthouses have already […] The post Weddings are resuming at Alaska courthouses — here’s how to get married in Alaska appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
alaskapublic.org
The history of Kincaid Park
On this week’s Outdoor Explorer, we’ll talk about the development of the ski trail system at Kincaid Park with Jim Burkholder, who was a young school teacher at Dimond High School in the early 1970’s when he and other visionaries began cutting ski trails around Beercan Lake in Kincaid Park. Over the following years and decades, the ski trail system expanded to eventually include the land that became available through the decommissioning of the Point Campbell Nike Missile Launch Site. Meanwhile, Kincaid Park has become a center for a broadening range of outdoor activities such as soccer, mountain biking, and disc golf. On this week’s show, we’ll discuss the timeline of developments in the park and the people whose energy and vision made the park into what it is today.
alaskapublic.org
As state grapples with food stamp backlog, an Anchorage middle school steps up to feed families
In a Wendler Middle School classroom that is normally reserved for lunch detention, Kailey Otten walked through an assortment of food laid out on multiple desks. “I would say a lot of canned vegetables, and spaghetti sauce and noodles is probably the thing we’ve gotten the most of,” said Otten, a social work intern at the Anchorage school. “Lots of mac and cheese.”
addictedtovacation.com
16 Day Trips Around Anchorage That Are Worth The Expedition
Any trip to Alaska has to involve getting off the beaten path. After all, you’ll want to take a few day trips to see everything Alaska has to offer, right?. You can see the best sights in Alaska’s wilderness with these day trips from Anchorage. Our top choices include these priceless destinations:
