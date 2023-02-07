Before the recent ice storm, three members of the WHS JROTC Lumberjack Battalion competed in the Jackrabbit 5K run event on Saturday January 28 in Lonoke Arkansas. The categories were: all male, all female, coed, male individual, and female individual. WHS competed only in the coed division with the team consisting of Cadets Krystal Walton, Patrick Nettles and De’Sean Adams. A big Congrats goes out to this team for finishing 1st place in the coed division and representing Warren High School well.

1 DAY AGO