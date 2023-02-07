ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

247Sports

Hunter Hollan emerging as vital piece for Arkansas pitching staff

The Arkansas Razorbacks have added a big-time weapon to the pitching staff in San Jacinto (JUCO) transfer Hunter Hollan. The 6-foot-5, 200-pound lefty from Hallsville (Texas) has quickly emerged as a key piece for the Hogs heading into the 2023 season and could even find his way into the weekend rotation on opening weekend.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
bestofarkansassports.com

What Eric Musselman’s Breaking of Silence about Nick Smith Jr Means in the Bigger Picture

FAYETTEVILLE — For the first time in more than a month, Arkansas basketball coach Eric Musselman provided an update on Nick Smith Jr. on Wednesday. The freshman phenom has missed all but five games with what the UA has described as “right knee management” and hasn’t played since Dec. 17, when he apparently tweaked the injury against Bradley.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KARK

Sam Pittman feels recruiting rules need to be changed

FAYETTEVILLE — After a December of being on the road recruiting, trying to hire coaches, doing in-home visits with and hosting official visitors Sam Pittman feels some changes need to be made with transfer portal recruiting. Pittman detailed his busy schedule in December. “I’m embarrassed to tell you a...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Lifelong Razorback fan apologizes for sneaking into 1974 game

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A lifelong Razorback fan felt the need to get something off their chest, nearly 50 years after Arkansas upset the USC Trojans in September 1974. The University of Arkansas Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek tweeted a photo of the letter dated Jan. 30, 2023, with "Subject: Making it right" at the very top.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
salineriverchronicle.com

Strong first quarter put in by Lady Jacks in loss to Star City

WARREN, Ark. – The Warren Lady Jacks fell to the very talented Star City Lady Bulldogs Tuesday evening, February 7, 2023 by the final of 55-11 at Lumberjack Arena in Warren. Warren got the first basket of the ballgame, but the shooting struggles continued beyond the first quarter. The Lady Jacks put together a good first quarter defensively, holding Star City to just 10 points.
WARREN, AR
tigerdroppings.com

Arkansas Fan Tries To Make It Right Almost 50 Years Later

A long time Razorbacks fan wrote a letter to the University of Arkansas a few days ago apologizing for sneaking into an Arkansas football game back in 1974 and now wants to make it right... quote:. “I can think of a time or two where I snuck into a venue...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
salineriverchronicle.com

Lumberjack Battalion COED 5K team finishes first in Jackrabbit run

Before the recent ice storm, three members of the WHS JROTC Lumberjack Battalion competed in the Jackrabbit 5K run event on Saturday January 28 in Lonoke Arkansas. The categories were: all male, all female, coed, male individual, and female individual. WHS competed only in the coed division with the team consisting of Cadets Krystal Walton, Patrick Nettles and De’Sean Adams. A big Congrats goes out to this team for finishing 1st place in the coed division and representing Warren High School well.
salineriverchronicle.com

Photo Special: Warren Lumberjack Cheerleaders cheer on the Jacks vs. Star City

From time-to-time we like to include photo albums of Warren’s talented Cheerleading team as they lead the cheering effort at Warren games. Below are a few photos from Warren’s games vs. Star City Tuesday night, February 7, 2023. This is our first Cheerleading photo album inside the new Lumberjack Arena! Go Jacks! Photos by Saline River Chronicle.
WARREN, AR
salineriverchronicle.com

Meet Mad Butcher’s Patrick Marshall

Editor’s note: This is part of a series of articles highlighting prominent black leaders in Warren in honor of Black History Month. Patrick Marshall is a Banks native who has steadily worked his way up the ladder to become the manager of The Mad Butcher grocery store in Warren.
WARREN, AR
talkbusiness.net

Real Deals: $3.64M land sale signals Pleasant Crossing apartments in Rogers

A 14.03-acre land sale in Rogers’ Pleasant Crossing area east of Interstate 49 sold recently for $3.64 million. The purchase price equals $5.96 per square foot. Little Rock developer John Rees, principal of Rees Commercial, bought the commercial lot at the intersection of South Dixieland Road and South Pleasant Crossing Boulevard. PWX LLC, an affiliate of Little Rock firm Whisinvest Realty, was the seller.
ROGERS, AR
Kait 8

Storm expected to bring flooding rains, possible tornadoes

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A storm system moving across Arkansas is bringing heavy flooding rains, along with strong winds and possible tornadoes to Region 8. Following hours of steady rain, the National Weather Service issued Flash Flood Warnings for the following counties in Region 8:. Baxter. Independence. Izard. Newton. Searcy.
JONESBORO, AR
5NEWS

Recreational cannabis legal in Missouri, what that means for Arkansas

NEOSHO, Mo. — Missouri dispensaries received more business than usual as recreational marijuana is now available. Friday, the state distributed recreational marijuana licenses, allowing dispensaries around Missouri to sell the legalized plant. According to Mark Hendren of Flora Farms, recreational marijuana could bring $1.2 billion dollars into Missouri's economy.
MISSOURI STATE

