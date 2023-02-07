Read full article on original website
This Huge General Store in Arkansas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensFayetteville, AR
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in ArkansasEast Coast TravelerFayetteville, AR
‘Little Sugar’ MTB Race to Kick Off End-of-Season Bike Festival: Big Sugar ClassicGearJunkieBentonville, AR
7 Northwest Arkansas Apartments That Are Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbyFayetteville, AR
Killer Joined Facebook to Murder Woman & Steal Her Unborn Child. Facebook Nor FBI Told Women's Group About the StalkerClarence WalkerSiloam Springs, AR
247Sports
Hunter Hollan emerging as vital piece for Arkansas pitching staff
The Arkansas Razorbacks have added a big-time weapon to the pitching staff in San Jacinto (JUCO) transfer Hunter Hollan. The 6-foot-5, 200-pound lefty from Hallsville (Texas) has quickly emerged as a key piece for the Hogs heading into the 2023 season and could even find his way into the weekend rotation on opening weekend.
Arkansas football: Way-too-early game-by-game predictions for 2023
Sam Pittman and Arkansas football probably wish they had a re-do on the 2022 season, but they’ll get a chance to bounce back in 2023. Unfortunately, the middle of that 2023 schedule is an absolute gauntlet and if Arkansas can manage to win 8-9 games next season, that would be massive.
247Sports
Arkansas Proving Doubters Wrong... Again
Arkansas coach Eric Musselman is once again proving the doubters wrong... right on time as his program is 15-1 in February over the last three seasons.
bestofarkansassports.com
What Eric Musselman’s Breaking of Silence about Nick Smith Jr Means in the Bigger Picture
FAYETTEVILLE — For the first time in more than a month, Arkansas basketball coach Eric Musselman provided an update on Nick Smith Jr. on Wednesday. The freshman phenom has missed all but five games with what the UA has described as “right knee management” and hasn’t played since Dec. 17, when he apparently tweaked the injury against Bradley.
Time for Hogs to 'Put Up or Shut Up' on Nick Smith's Return
Razorbacks coach Eric Musselman says he may be back on court in "near future"
KARK
Sam Pittman feels recruiting rules need to be changed
FAYETTEVILLE — After a December of being on the road recruiting, trying to hire coaches, doing in-home visits with and hosting official visitors Sam Pittman feels some changes need to be made with transfer portal recruiting. Pittman detailed his busy schedule in December. “I’m embarrassed to tell you a...
Hogs Get Fans Bailing Out of Rupp with Over 4 Minutes Left
Strong impressions after double-digit win will help Razorbacks in March's bracket.
Lifelong Razorback fan apologizes for sneaking into 1974 game
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A lifelong Razorback fan felt the need to get something off their chest, nearly 50 years after Arkansas upset the USC Trojans in September 1974. The University of Arkansas Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek tweeted a photo of the letter dated Jan. 30, 2023, with "Subject: Making it right" at the very top.
aseaofblue.com
Joe Lunardi’s latest Bracketology shows the importance of Kentucky vs. Arkansas
The Kentucky Wildcats are currently on a six-game SEC winning streak and now sit in 4th place in the SEC standings. With eight games remaining in the regular season, Kentucky is still fighting for an NCAA Tournament spot after a rough start to the season, as evidenced by the majority of bracketology projections.
salineriverchronicle.com
Strong first quarter put in by Lady Jacks in loss to Star City
WARREN, Ark. – The Warren Lady Jacks fell to the very talented Star City Lady Bulldogs Tuesday evening, February 7, 2023 by the final of 55-11 at Lumberjack Arena in Warren. Warren got the first basket of the ballgame, but the shooting struggles continued beyond the first quarter. The Lady Jacks put together a good first quarter defensively, holding Star City to just 10 points.
tigerdroppings.com
Arkansas Fan Tries To Make It Right Almost 50 Years Later
A long time Razorbacks fan wrote a letter to the University of Arkansas a few days ago apologizing for sneaking into an Arkansas football game back in 1974 and now wants to make it right... quote:. “I can think of a time or two where I snuck into a venue...
salineriverchronicle.com
Lumberjack Battalion COED 5K team finishes first in Jackrabbit run
Before the recent ice storm, three members of the WHS JROTC Lumberjack Battalion competed in the Jackrabbit 5K run event on Saturday January 28 in Lonoke Arkansas. The categories were: all male, all female, coed, male individual, and female individual. WHS competed only in the coed division with the team consisting of Cadets Krystal Walton, Patrick Nettles and De’Sean Adams. A big Congrats goes out to this team for finishing 1st place in the coed division and representing Warren High School well.
salineriverchronicle.com
Photo Special: Warren Lumberjack Cheerleaders cheer on the Jacks vs. Star City
From time-to-time we like to include photo albums of Warren’s talented Cheerleading team as they lead the cheering effort at Warren games. Below are a few photos from Warren’s games vs. Star City Tuesday night, February 7, 2023. This is our first Cheerleading photo album inside the new Lumberjack Arena! Go Jacks! Photos by Saline River Chronicle.
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas, River Valley could see snow Friday, accumulation is unlikely
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Rain and some snowflakes may fall over Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley Friday morning. The greatest potential for wet snow is in Madison, Washington, and parts of LeFlore and Sequoyah counties. Accumulation is unlikely for anywhere except the highest elevations. Temperatures aren't likely to dip...
Blue Zoo aquarium opens in Rogers
A new hands-on aquarium opens on Feb. 7 at the Pinnacle Hills Promenade in Rogers.
salineriverchronicle.com
Meet Mad Butcher’s Patrick Marshall
Editor’s note: This is part of a series of articles highlighting prominent black leaders in Warren in honor of Black History Month. Patrick Marshall is a Banks native who has steadily worked his way up the ladder to become the manager of The Mad Butcher grocery store in Warren.
This Huge General Store in Arkansas is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you live in Arkansas and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
talkbusiness.net
Real Deals: $3.64M land sale signals Pleasant Crossing apartments in Rogers
A 14.03-acre land sale in Rogers’ Pleasant Crossing area east of Interstate 49 sold recently for $3.64 million. The purchase price equals $5.96 per square foot. Little Rock developer John Rees, principal of Rees Commercial, bought the commercial lot at the intersection of South Dixieland Road and South Pleasant Crossing Boulevard. PWX LLC, an affiliate of Little Rock firm Whisinvest Realty, was the seller.
Kait 8
Storm expected to bring flooding rains, possible tornadoes
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A storm system moving across Arkansas is bringing heavy flooding rains, along with strong winds and possible tornadoes to Region 8. Following hours of steady rain, the National Weather Service issued Flash Flood Warnings for the following counties in Region 8:. Baxter. Independence. Izard. Newton. Searcy.
Recreational cannabis legal in Missouri, what that means for Arkansas
NEOSHO, Mo. — Missouri dispensaries received more business than usual as recreational marijuana is now available. Friday, the state distributed recreational marijuana licenses, allowing dispensaries around Missouri to sell the legalized plant. According to Mark Hendren of Flora Farms, recreational marijuana could bring $1.2 billion dollars into Missouri's economy.
