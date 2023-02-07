Read full article on original website
RideApart
Ola Electric Launches New Variants For S1 And S1 Air Scooters
In the Indian market, Ola Electric is largely responsible for making electric two-wheelers accessible to the masses. Not too long ago, the S1 electric scooter proved that a tech-laden, zero-emissions vehicle need not break the bank. Now, the S1 scooter gets even more affordable thanks to the introduction of additional variants with varying battery capacities. Let's take a closer look.
Specialized experimenting with radical new frame design, patents suggest
Newly published patent displays a ‘strut’ joining the seat tube and down tube together to aid comfort for the rider
Newly designed electric P50 cars can be built thanks to DIY kits
When the Peel Engineering Company produced the Peel P50, a three-wheeled microcar in the 1960s, it went off with a huge bang. In 2010, it was recognized by the Guinness World Record as the smallest car ever produced. There's good news for P50 lovers – a new kit allows handy folks to build replicas.
Unique Volkswagen car-trailer hybrid unearthed in 1974 video
Footage of a particularly unique Volkswagen model has resurfaced on social media.In a 1974 advert, the classic car is seen driving around with an unusual trailer - the gooseneck - attached to its roof.Complete with its very own bathroom, kitchen, and room to sleep four adults, the trailer can turn 360 degrees around the car.While it’s an iconic car, its use declined. The Beetle is no longer in production; its last batch of models were produced in Puebla, Mexico, in July 2003.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Cost of living crisis: Martin Lewis urges Britons to avoid ‘tragic’ mistakePrincess of Wales pulls tyre in gruelling training exerciseGrandfather builds replica Spitfire from scratch in garden shed
My Cheap Homemade Electric Go-Kart Works Way Better Than I Imagined
Peter HolderithWho would've thought less than half a horsepower could be so fun?
globalspec.com
Watch the fastest, and first electric, Corvette ever engineered
Chevrolet is marking the 70th anniversary of the Corvette with the debut of an electrified version of the signature brand. The new E-Ray pairs 495 hp 6.2 liter LT2 small block V8 engine to power the rear axle with a 160 hp electric motor to drive the front wheels in a high-performance electrified all-wheel-drive layout. A lightweight lithium-ion 12 V battery is charged via regenerative energy from coasting and braking, as well as during normal driving. The V8 automatically kicks in once the battery is drained, the driver exceeds 45 mph or more torque is required.
MotorTrend Magazine
Reaction Strong for 2024 Ram 1500 REV Electric Pickup Truck Design
We are only a few months from seeing the production version of the 2024 Ram 1500 REV fullsize electric pickup truck and early reaction to concept upon it was based suggests the brand is headed in the right direction. Stellantis staged the global debut of the Ram 1500 Revolution truck concept in January at CES in Las Vegas at a splashy press conference for an edgy concept. At that time, MotorTrend broke the story that the name would be shortened to REV for the production model.
tinyhousetalk.com
New eOne Wide & Tall Available Now!
Here’s a gorgeous brand-new build from ESCAPE, an eOne model that’s both wider and taller than standard, allowing for extra headroom in the lofts and tons of space in the main living area. This supersized eOne has a sliding glass door in the living room, so you can...
US News and World Report
Gigapresses - the Giant Die Casts Reshaping Car Manufacturing
TRAVAGLIATO, Italy (Reuters) - By replacing around 60 welded components with a single module, gigantic aluminium die casting machines made by the likes of Tesla supplier IDRA Group are helping carmakers to simplify manufacturing and cut costs by up to 40% in some areas. Tesla has pioneered the use of...
Listen to this Rolls-Royce Meteor V12 Tank Engine’s Thunder
O&T VideosThere is no better thunder than the sound of an old tank engine roaring to life.
dornob.com
The Future is Back: Real-Life, High-Tech Hoverboard Design
Elecro-magnetics, laser guidance systems, and … ?a splash of pink? For those of us ancients who date back to the eighties (or beyond), the dream of a hoverboard from Back to the Future went beyond adolescent fantasies of flying, past the brightly-colored board and to a vision of sleek design and liberating technology which we could ride into the future (or at least to school).
moderncampground.com
Track Trailer’s Tvan Teardrop Camper Launches in US Market
Australia’s Track Trailer has expanded its market reach to the United States with the launch of its hard-shell Tvan teardrop camper trailer. The Tvan will be sold through Australian-made RV specialist Xgrid Campers of Las Vegas, according to a report by Caravan Camping Sales. The Tvan comes with a...
