Footage of a particularly unique Volkswagen model has resurfaced on social media.In a 1974 advert, the classic car is seen driving around with an unusual trailer - the gooseneck - attached to its roof.Complete with its very own bathroom, kitchen, and room to sleep four adults, the trailer can turn 360 degrees around the car.While it's an iconic car, its use declined. The Beetle is no longer in production; its last batch of models were produced in Puebla, Mexico, in July 2003.

2 DAYS AGO