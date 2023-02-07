Read full article on original website
KREM
No, a Washington bill would not put people in jail for failing to vote
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington lawmakers are proposing a bill to make voting mandatory in the state. If you’re registered to vote, you’d be required to return your ballot. Claims have been made about penalties for people who decide not to vote, including this Tweet from the Washington State GOP, but we can VERIFY those claims are not true.
KREM
Washington bill would make school meals free for all students
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A bill that passed through a House committee in Olympia this week would allow for all kids in Washington to have free breakfast and lunch at schools. Democratic State Representative Marcus Riccelli of Spokane introduced House Bill 1238, which would provide those meals to all requesting students without charge.
