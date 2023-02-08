Read full article on original website
Butler 69, No. 13 Xavier 67
XAVIER (19-6) J.Hunter 3-6 0-1 6, J.Nunge 5-13 2-3 14, Boum 4-14 2-2 12, Jones 7-12 2-5 17, Kunkel 5-9 1-2 13, Claude 2-2 1-1 5, Edwards 0-0 0-0 0, Craft 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-56 8-14 67. BUTLER (13-13) Bates 9-10 1-2 19, E.Hunter 3-6 0-0 7, Taylor 5-12...
No. 2 Indiana 87, No. 5 Iowa 78
IOWA (19-5) Warnock 5-8 2-2 14, Czinano 3-6 0-0 6, Clark 12-28 8-11 35, Marshall 1-2 0-0 3, Martin 2-7 2-2 6, Stuelke 5-5 0-8 10, Davis 0-2 0-0 0, Affolter 1-3 0-0 2, O'Grady 1-1 0-0 2, Totals 30-62 12-23 78. INDIANA (23-1) Holmes 10-17 4-8 24, Berger 10-20...
FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL 66, LOUISIANA TECH 62
Percentages: FG .371, FT .538. 3-Point Goals: 9-31, .290 (Stewart 4-13, I.Crawford 2-3, C.Williams 2-7, T.Williams 1-2, Willis 0-1, Mangum 0-2, J.Crawford 0-3). Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (I.Crawford 2, Bullock, Stewart). Turnovers: 21 (C.Williams 9, I.Crawford 5, J.Crawford 3, Hunter 2, T.Williams, Willis). Steals: 10...
Friday's Transactions
MLB — Announced free agent LHP Sonny Vargas received a 110-game suspension without pay after testing positive a second time for a performance-enhancing substance in violation of the minor league drug prevention and treatment program. American League. HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with RHP Cristian Javier on a...
Dallas 122, Sacramento 114
DALLAS (122) Bullock 4-7 2-2 13, Green 7-12 1-1 17, Powell 4-4 1-1 9, Hardaway Jr. 6-16 0-0 15, Irving 5-14 12-12 25, Wood 5-12 1-1 13, McGee 5-9 1-2 11, Pinson 1-4 0-0 2, Hardy 4-7 0-0 12, Wright IV 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 43-88 18-19 122. SACRAMENTO (114)
Oklahoma City 138, Portland 129
OKLAHOMA CITY (138) Jal.Williams 4-10 5-5 13, Wiggins 1-5 0-0 2, K.Williams 4-9 0-0 8, Giddey 7-15 3-3 19, Gilgeous-Alexander 13-16 18-19 44, Omoruyi 1-2 0-0 2, Waters III 0-2 0-0 0, Jay.Williams 4-5 2-2 11, Dort 6-6 3-5 18, Joe 4-5 0-0 12, Mann 3-8 1-1 9. Totals 47-83 32-35 138.
Phoenix 117, Indiana 104
PHOENIX (117) Craig 5-7 0-0 11, Okogie 5-10 4-6 17, Ayton 9-14 4-4 22, Booker 7-18 4-4 21, Paul 7-18 4-4 19, Wainright 4-8 3-4 13, D.Lee 1-6 2-2 4, Biyombo 1-1 0-0 2, Landale 3-5 0-0 6, S.Lee 1-6 0-0 2. Totals 43-93 21-24 117. INDIANA (104) Hield 5-12...
YOUNGSTOWN STATE 81, PURDUE FORT WAYNE 72
Percentages: FG .534, FT .789. 3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (Nelson 3-5, Cohill 1-3, Hunter 0-1, Lovelace 0-2, McBride 0-2, Rush 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Green, Hunter, Lovelace, McBride, Nelson). Turnovers: 5 (Green 2, Hunter, Lovelace, Nelson). Steals: 2 (Lovelace, Nelson). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
NEVADA 77, FRESNO STATE 66
Percentages: FG .414, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 10-32, .313 (Hill 4-9, J.Baker 3-11, Colimerio 1-3, Holland 1-3, Yap 1-4, Whitaker 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Andre, Colimerio). Turnovers: 7 (J.Baker 3, Andre, Campbell, Hill, Yap). Steals: 6 (Andre 2, Colimerio, Holland, J.Baker, Yap). Technical Fouls:...
NO. 4 ARIZONA 85, CALIFORNIA 62
Percentages: FG .507, FT .353. 3-Point Goals: 11-26, .423 (Larsson 3-3, Boswell 3-5, Henderson 3-6, Ramey 2-5, A.Tubelis 0-1, Bal 0-1, Kriisa 0-5). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (A.Tubelis, Ballo, Henderson, Larsson). Turnovers: 10 (Ballo 3, Boswell 3, A.Tubelis 2, Henderson, Kriisa). Steals: 7 (A.Tubelis 4,...
OREGON 78, USC 60
Percentages: FG .411, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 4-16, .250 (Ellis 3-7, Johnson 1-4, Peterson 0-1, Thomas 0-1, White 0-1, Sellers 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Niagu, Wright). Turnovers: 11 (Iwuchukwu 3, Peterson 3, Ellis 2, Johnson, Niagu, White). Steals: 8 (Johnson 2, Peterson 2, Ellis,...
FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON 80, LIU 79
Percentages: FG .460, FT .654. 3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Almonor 3-9, Moore 1-2, Munden 1-3, Singleton 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Almonor, Bligen). Turnovers: 12 (Roberts 4, Emanuel 3, Bligen 2, Moore, Reynolds, Singleton). Steals: 8 (Moore 3, Almonor, Lamaute, Munden, Roberts, Singleton). Technical Fouls:...
KANSAS CITY 76, WESTERN ILLINOIS 64
Percentages: FG .569, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 8-15, .533 (Mitchell 4-7, Andrews 2-3, B.Diallo 1-1, Allen 1-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Ngandu, Pro.Idiaru). Turnovers: 9 (A.Mukeba 2, Allen 2, Andrews, B.Diallo, Mitchell, Ngandu, Pro.Idiaru). Steals: 4 (Allen, B.Diallo, Mitchell, Sullivan). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. W....
Orlando 115, Denver 104
Percentages: FG .464, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 10-33, .303 (Jokic 3-5, Gordon 3-6, Porter Jr. 3-12, Cancar 1-2, Green 0-2, Brown 0-3, Caldwell-Pope 0-3). Team Rebounds: 14. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Jokic 2, Brown, Cancar, Gordon). Turnovers: 16 (Jokic 7, Brown 2, Gordon 2, Porter Jr. 2, Caldwell-Pope,...
LOYOLA MARYMOUNT 78, NO. 15 SAINT MARY'S 74, OT
SAINT MARY'S (CAL.)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .415, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Mahaney 3-9, Johnson 2-4, Bowen 1-3, Ducas 1-5, Jefferson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Saxen 2, Ducas). Turnovers: 10 (Mahaney 5, Saxen 3, Ducas, Johnson). Steals: 5 (Bowen 2, Johnson 2, Ducas). Technical...
FLORIDA ATLANTIC 90, RICE 81
Percentages: FG .460, FT .846. 3-Point Goals: 12-29, .414 (Evee 5-9, Olivari 4-12, Huseinovic 1-1, Sheffield 1-3, Mason 1-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Evee, Lieppert). Turnovers: 9 (Evee 2, Fiedler 2, Mason 2, Sheffield 2, Olivari). Steals: 5 (Fiedler 2, Lieppert, Olivari, Sheffield). Technical Fouls:...
