Kerrville, TX

KCBD

Lubbock musician dies after fight with pelvic cancer

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A widely-loved Lubbock musician has died after many months fighting pelvic cancer. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Lubbock musician battling stage four cancer, friends seeking financial help. Ben Vasquez, known on stage as Lexxxi Steel, co-founded the band Whips-N-Kisses, an 80s Hair Metal Tribute Band. The group is also...
LUBBOCK, TX
iheart.com

Texas Chef Competes For Serious Dough On Guy Fieri's Game Show

A Texas chef is going for the gold on Guy Fieri's game show!. Chef Braunda Smith of San Antonio will be competing on an upcoming episode of the Food Network's Guy's Grocery Games, MySanAntonio reports. Smith is a chef at Lucy Cooper's Ice House, a popular San Antonio eatery that serves up delicious burgers, pizza and wings.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
FMX 94.5

Is It Illegal To Eat While Driving In Texas?

I noticed a Little Caesar's pizza box on the dashboard of a car that was driving around the loop in Lubbock the other day. The driver was munching on a slice of pizza while going about 60 mph. While it looked rather delicious, it didn't look very safe. It made me wonder if there are any laws against eating while driving in the Lone Star State.
TEXAS STATE
seguintoday.com

Former Seguinite’s capital murder trial underway in Lubbock

(Seguin) — The sentencing phase, in the capital murder trial for a Seguin native, is now underway in Lubbock. The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal reports that Hollis “Reid” Daniels entered a guilty plea on Monday as his trial was set to begin in a Lubbock courtroom. The plea immediately pushed the trial into the sentencing phase, with testimony starting on Tuesday.
LUBBOCK, TX
tourcounsel.com

Shops at Rivercenter | Shopping mall in San Antonio, Texas

The Shops at Rivercenter (formerly known as Rivercenter Mall) is a shopping mall located in Downtown San Antonio, Texas, United States along the city's River Walk. The anchor stores are H&M, Macy's (closing April 2021) and AMC Theatres. It also includes a 38-story, 1,001-room Marriott hotel. It was purchased in 2005 by Ashkenazy Acquisition Corporation.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
beckersasc.com

Hill Country Memorial Hospital to close ASC following acquisition

Marble Falls, Texas-based Hill Country Memorial Surgery Center will close March 31, DailyTrib.com reported Feb. 7. The closure comes after the November announcement that Hill Country Memorial Hospital was acquired by San Antonio Methodist Hospital. San Antonio Methodist Hospital will assume ownership of the Hill Country Memorial care network at the end of March.
MARBLE FALLS, TX
crossroadstoday.com

Suspect wanted on two outstanding warrants

HALLETTSVILLE, Texas - The Hallettsville Police Department is asking for the community's help in locating a suspect wanted in Bexar County and with the Yoakum Police Department. Tevin Hights has two outstanding warrants issued for his arrest. Hights is wanted out of Bexar County for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly...
HALLETTSVILLE, TX
Community Impact Austin

City of New Braunfels shows modest growth

From 2016-21, the population in New Braunfels has grown by 44.02%. That figure is slightly higher than Comal County but substantially higher than Guadalupe County and Texas as a whole, which has had a population increase of more than 7.07% in the same time period. Population change. New Braunfels. 2016:...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
KSAT 12

Anti-theft tracker at new home construction site leads San Antonio police to 2 burglary suspects

SAN ANTONIO – A tracker that was placed at a new home construction site in an effort to catch thieves led to the arrests of two suspects, according to San Antonio police. Ernest Morales, 41, and Eddie Alvarez, 38, were taken into custody on Wednesday on charges of theft of a vehicle between $30,000 and $100,000, and theft between $2,500 and $30,000, according to SAPD public information officer Nick Soliz. Morales was also charged with felon in possession of a firearm.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

