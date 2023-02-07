Read full article on original website
KCBD
Lubbock musician dies after fight with pelvic cancer
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A widely-loved Lubbock musician has died after many months fighting pelvic cancer. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Lubbock musician battling stage four cancer, friends seeking financial help. Ben Vasquez, known on stage as Lexxxi Steel, co-founded the band Whips-N-Kisses, an 80s Hair Metal Tribute Band. The group is also...
iheart.com
Texas Chef Competes For Serious Dough On Guy Fieri's Game Show
A Texas chef is going for the gold on Guy Fieri's game show!. Chef Braunda Smith of San Antonio will be competing on an upcoming episode of the Food Network's Guy's Grocery Games, MySanAntonio reports. Smith is a chef at Lucy Cooper's Ice House, a popular San Antonio eatery that serves up delicious burgers, pizza and wings.
San Antonio chain Delicious Tamales expands with new Austin location
The Latina-owned business has six locations in San Antonio
This Restaurant Slices Up The Best Pizza In Texas
Reader's Digest lists the best pizza in every state
Bad Takes: Republicans' opposition to legalized gambling in Texas isn't rooted in reality
This state — which lent its name to the most popular poker variant, Texas Hold 'Em — is leaving an awful lot of moola on the table by prohibiting gambling.
Is It Illegal To Eat While Driving In Texas?
I noticed a Little Caesar's pizza box on the dashboard of a car that was driving around the loop in Lubbock the other day. The driver was munching on a slice of pizza while going about 60 mph. While it looked rather delicious, it didn't look very safe. It made me wonder if there are any laws against eating while driving in the Lone Star State.
seguintoday.com
Former Seguinite’s capital murder trial underway in Lubbock
(Seguin) — The sentencing phase, in the capital murder trial for a Seguin native, is now underway in Lubbock. The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal reports that Hollis “Reid” Daniels entered a guilty plea on Monday as his trial was set to begin in a Lubbock courtroom. The plea immediately pushed the trial into the sentencing phase, with testimony starting on Tuesday.
tourcounsel.com
Shops at Rivercenter | Shopping mall in San Antonio, Texas
The Shops at Rivercenter (formerly known as Rivercenter Mall) is a shopping mall located in Downtown San Antonio, Texas, United States along the city's River Walk. The anchor stores are H&M, Macy's (closing April 2021) and AMC Theatres. It also includes a 38-story, 1,001-room Marriott hotel. It was purchased in 2005 by Ashkenazy Acquisition Corporation.
beckersasc.com
Hill Country Memorial Hospital to close ASC following acquisition
Marble Falls, Texas-based Hill Country Memorial Surgery Center will close March 31, DailyTrib.com reported Feb. 7. The closure comes after the November announcement that Hill Country Memorial Hospital was acquired by San Antonio Methodist Hospital. San Antonio Methodist Hospital will assume ownership of the Hill Country Memorial care network at the end of March.
San Antonio man arrested on charges of stalking daytime TV host Kimberly Crawford
News of the arrest of Crawford's alleged stalker comes days after her co-host, Esteban Solis, was arrested on suspicion of DWI.
crossroadstoday.com
Suspect wanted on two outstanding warrants
HALLETTSVILLE, Texas - The Hallettsville Police Department is asking for the community's help in locating a suspect wanted in Bexar County and with the Yoakum Police Department. Tevin Hights has two outstanding warrants issued for his arrest. Hights is wanted out of Bexar County for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly...
Texas Woman Smashes Husband's Car After Catching Him With Another Woman
The woman allegedly smashed her husband's car with a baseball bat before backing her car into it.
San Antonio-based grocer H-E-B offering coupons for condoms ahead of Valentine's Day
Texas' favorite grocer is doing its part for family planning — and saving customers money at the same time.
San Antonio Councilman Mario Bravo wants fines for city contractors that miss deadlines
Revenue from the fines would compensate businesses located within 500 feet of delayed construction projects.
City of New Braunfels shows modest growth
From 2016-21, the population in New Braunfels has grown by 44.02%. That figure is slightly higher than Comal County but substantially higher than Guadalupe County and Texas as a whole, which has had a population increase of more than 7.07% in the same time period. Population change. New Braunfels. 2016:...
Bandera Bulletin
Fair Oaks Ranch man held on Bandera County child-sex assault charge
A warrant out of Bandera County accuses the 47-year-old owner of a Fair Oaks Ranch music school of aggravated sexual assault of a child, indecency with a child and harassment. Gareth Goode remained in the Kendall County Jail Friday on a $202,000 bond. “On Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, the Boerne...
KSAT 12
Multiple people arrested, on the run after Medina County chase ends in Southwest Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are searching for people who bailed from a vehicle following a chase from Medina County to Southwest Bexar County on Thursday afternoon. Medina County Sheriff Randy Brown said the chase started at around 12:30 p.m. when deputies attempted to pull a vehicle over. The driver...
KSAT 12
Anti-theft tracker at new home construction site leads San Antonio police to 2 burglary suspects
SAN ANTONIO – A tracker that was placed at a new home construction site in an effort to catch thieves led to the arrests of two suspects, according to San Antonio police. Ernest Morales, 41, and Eddie Alvarez, 38, were taken into custody on Wednesday on charges of theft of a vehicle between $30,000 and $100,000, and theft between $2,500 and $30,000, according to SAPD public information officer Nick Soliz. Morales was also charged with felon in possession of a firearm.
Texans Go Crazy Over Mayor's Latest Social Media Post: 'Mayor Daddy'
San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg has big fans! 🤣
