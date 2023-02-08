Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Californian
KENT STATE 72, BUFFALO 65
Percentages: FG .429, FT .550. 3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Thomas 4-7, Davis 1-4, Sullinger 1-4, Carry 1-5, Jacobs 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Hornbeak 2, Carry, Payton). Turnovers: 16 (Jacobs 6, Carry 3, Davis 3, Rollins 2, Hornbeak, Sullinger). Steals: 5 (Carry, Hornbeak, Jacobs, Rollins,...
Bakersfield Californian
CLEVELAND STATE 57, ROBERT MORRIS 55
Percentages: FG .396, FT .900. 3-Point Goals: 4-21, .190 (Cheeks 3-6, Wainwright 1-1, Green 0-1, Walker 0-1, Last 0-2, Spear 0-4, Corbin 0-6). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 8 (Cheeks 4, Spear 2, Corbin, James). Turnovers: 13 (Cheeks 4, Walker 3, Green 2, Spear 2, Last, Wainwright).
Bakersfield Californian
NEVADA 77, FRESNO STATE 66
Percentages: FG .414, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 10-32, .313 (Hill 4-9, J.Baker 3-11, Colimerio 1-3, Holland 1-3, Yap 1-4, Whitaker 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Andre, Colimerio). Turnovers: 7 (J.Baker 3, Andre, Campbell, Hill, Yap). Steals: 6 (Andre 2, Colimerio, Holland, J.Baker, Yap). Technical Fouls:...
Bakersfield Californian
YOUNGSTOWN STATE 81, PURDUE FORT WAYNE 72
Percentages: FG .534, FT .789. 3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (Nelson 3-5, Cohill 1-3, Hunter 0-1, Lovelace 0-2, McBride 0-2, Rush 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Green, Hunter, Lovelace, McBride, Nelson). Turnovers: 5 (Green 2, Hunter, Lovelace, Nelson). Steals: 2 (Lovelace, Nelson). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
Bakersfield Californian
BUTLER 69, NO. 13 XAVIER 67
Percentages: FG .464, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (J.Nunge 2-5, Kunkel 2-6, Boum 2-7, Jones 1-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Edwards). Turnovers: 17 (Boum 4, J.Hunter 4, Jones 3, Claude 2, Kunkel 2, Edwards, J.Nunge). Steals: 5 (Jones 3, J.Nunge, Kunkel). Technical Fouls: Musketeers,...
Bakersfield Californian
FLORIDA GULF COAST 68, NORTH FLORIDA 66
Percentages: FG .519, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (Largie 1-1, Bishop 1-2, Johnston 1-2, Rivers 1-2, Catto 1-3, Anderson 0-1, Miller 0-1, Thompson 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Weir 2, Rivers). Turnovers: 10 (Johnston 3, Bishop 2, Catto 2, Miller 2, Anderson). Steals: 8...
Bakersfield Californian
KANSAS CITY 76, WESTERN ILLINOIS 64
Percentages: FG .569, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 8-15, .533 (Mitchell 4-7, Andrews 2-3, B.Diallo 1-1, Allen 1-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Ngandu, Pro.Idiaru). Turnovers: 9 (A.Mukeba 2, Allen 2, Andrews, B.Diallo, Mitchell, Ngandu, Pro.Idiaru). Steals: 4 (Allen, B.Diallo, Mitchell, Sullivan). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. W....
Bakersfield Californian
FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL 66, LOUISIANA TECH 62
Percentages: FG .371, FT .538. 3-Point Goals: 9-31, .290 (Stewart 4-13, I.Crawford 2-3, C.Williams 2-7, T.Williams 1-2, Willis 0-1, Mangum 0-2, J.Crawford 0-3). Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (I.Crawford 2, Bullock, Stewart). Turnovers: 21 (C.Williams 9, I.Crawford 5, J.Crawford 3, Hunter 2, T.Williams, Willis). Steals: 10...
Bakersfield Californian
FLORIDA ATLANTIC 90, RICE 81
Percentages: FG .460, FT .846. 3-Point Goals: 12-29, .414 (Evee 5-9, Olivari 4-12, Huseinovic 1-1, Sheffield 1-3, Mason 1-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Evee, Lieppert). Turnovers: 9 (Evee 2, Fiedler 2, Mason 2, Sheffield 2, Olivari). Steals: 5 (Fiedler 2, Lieppert, Olivari, Sheffield). Technical Fouls:...
Bakersfield Californian
Oklahoma City 138, Portland 129
Percentages: FG .566, FT .914. 3-Point Goals: 12-24, .500 (Joe 4-4, Dort 3-3, Giddey 2-3, Mann 2-4, Jay.Williams 1-2, Gilgeous-Alexander 0-1, Jal.Williams 0-1, Wiggins 0-1, Waters III 0-2, K.Williams 0-3). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Dort, Gilgeous-Alexander, Mann). Turnovers: 10 (Gilgeous-Alexander 4, Mann 2, Jal.Williams, Joe,...
Bakersfield Californian
RIDER 58, FAIRFIELD 57
Percentages: FG .479, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 3-14, .214 (Crisler 1-1, Leach 1-4, Fields 1-7, Jeanne-Rose 0-1, Long 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Crisler, Jeanne-Rose). Turnovers: 13 (Jeanne-Rose 4, Cook 2, Fields 2, Willis 2, Johns, Leach, Long). Steals: 8 (Fields 3, Long 3, Jeanne-Rose,...
Bakersfield Californian
Dallas 122, Sacramento 114
DALLAS (122) Bullock 4-7 2-2 13, Green 7-12 1-1 17, Powell 4-4 1-1 9, Hardaway Jr. 6-16 0-0 15, Irving 5-14 12-12 25, Wood 5-12 1-1 13, McGee 5-9 1-2 11, Pinson 1-4 0-0 2, Hardy 4-7 0-0 12, Wright IV 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 43-88 18-19 122. SACRAMENTO (114)
Bakersfield Californian
LOYOLA MARYMOUNT 78, NO. 15 SAINT MARY'S 74, OT
SAINT MARY'S (CAL.)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .415, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Mahaney 3-9, Johnson 2-4, Bowen 1-3, Ducas 1-5, Jefferson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Saxen 2, Ducas). Turnovers: 10 (Mahaney 5, Saxen 3, Ducas, Johnson). Steals: 5 (Bowen 2, Johnson 2, Ducas). Technical...
Bakersfield Californian
SIENA 72, MOUNT ST. MARY'S 65
Percentages: FG .404, FT .885. 3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Eley 3-6, McCollum 2-7, Billups 1-2, Platek 1-3, Gribben 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Tekin 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Baer, Eley). Turnovers: 12 (Billups 4, Lane 2, McCollum 2, Stormo 2, Baer, Platek). Steals: 7 (Baer 2,...
Bakersfield Californian
Phoenix 117, Indiana 104
Percentages: FG .462, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 10-33, .303 (Okogie 3-5, Booker 3-9, Wainright 2-6, Craig 1-3, Paul 1-3, Landale 0-1, S.Lee 0-2, D.Lee 0-4). Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Ayton, Craig). Turnovers: 15 (Booker 4, Paul 3, Craig 2, S.Lee 2, Ayton, Biyombo, D.Lee, Landale).
Bakersfield Californian
OREGON 78, USC 60
Percentages: FG .411, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 4-16, .250 (Ellis 3-7, Johnson 1-4, Peterson 0-1, Thomas 0-1, White 0-1, Sellers 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Niagu, Wright). Turnovers: 11 (Iwuchukwu 3, Peterson 3, Ellis 2, Johnson, Niagu, White). Steals: 8 (Johnson 2, Peterson 2, Ellis,...
Bakersfield Californian
Cleveland 118, New Orleans 107
Percentages: FG .565, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 10-28, .357 (Mitchell 3-9, Garland 2-3, LeVert 2-4, Okoro 1-3, Osman 1-4, Wade 1-4, Stevens 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 5 (Allen 2, E.Mobley 2, Wade). Turnovers: 11 (Garland 3, Mitchell 3, Allen 2, LeVert 2, Wade). Steals: 9...
Bakersfield Californian
Milwaukee 119, L.A. Clippers 106
Percentages: FG .500, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 17-39, .436 (Lopez 4-6, Carter 3-5, Holiday 3-7, Connaughton 2-4, Allen 2-5, G.Antetokounmpo 1-2, Beauchamp 1-3, Ingles 1-5, Mamukelashvili 0-1, Matthews 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Lopez 3, Beauchamp). Turnovers: 11 (Holiday 3, Connaughton 2, G.Antetokounmpo 2, Allen,...
Bakersfield Californian
Orlando 115, Denver 104
Percentages: FG .464, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 10-33, .303 (Jokic 3-5, Gordon 3-6, Porter Jr. 3-12, Cancar 1-2, Green 0-2, Brown 0-3, Caldwell-Pope 0-3). Team Rebounds: 14. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Jokic 2, Brown, Cancar, Gordon). Turnovers: 16 (Jokic 7, Brown 2, Gordon 2, Porter Jr. 2, Caldwell-Pope,...
Bakersfield Californian
No. 2 Indiana 87, No. 5 Iowa 78
IOWA (19-5) Warnock 5-8 2-2 14, Czinano 3-6 0-0 6, Clark 12-28 8-11 35, Marshall 1-2 0-0 3, Martin 2-7 2-2 6, Stuelke 5-5 0-8 10, Davis 0-2 0-0 0, Affolter 1-3 0-0 2, O'Grady 1-1 0-0 2, Totals 30-62 12-23 78. INDIANA (23-1) Holmes 10-17 4-8 24, Berger 10-20...
